As much as I have enjoyed the stellar returns, I can't take credit for the buy call as my investment thesis has not played out as expected.

In March, I suggested investors should bank the 10%+ yield offered by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) stock at the time. The stock has handsomely beaten the market since my previous article by providing a total return of close to 80% in comparison to the 47% appreciation of the S&P 500 index. Even after this spectacular run in the market, AllianceBernstein stock yields over 8% at the time of writing this article. Income investors, as far as my findings go, should feel comfortable holding on to the stock for even longer. Being a growth investor, however, I have decided it's time to book my profits because of the findings that I will discuss in this article.

Recap of my investment thesis

Understanding the reasons behind my investment in the company a few months ago is critical as it forms the foundation for this article.

AllianceBernstein is not even close to becoming an index fund behemoth. Passively-managed funds have not only outperformed active strategies in the last decade but have also drawn in a lot of attention and money from investors. AllianceBernstein, arguably, will never catch up with the likes of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) when it comes to catering to the passive investing market. Even after taking this into consideration, I found AllianceBernstein very attractively priced because of a few reasons.

Global capital markets were bound to recover from the coronavirus hit, and I predicted this would lead to massive fund inflows to investment products globally. I expected active investing strategies to come out stronger during the aftermath of the crisis as active strategies, in my opinion, were positioned well to weather the market downturn than passive strategies. As a company that has a strong track record in catering to the active investing market segment, I thought AllianceBernstein will benefit from this trend reversal. The company's strong presence in emerging markets was a catalyst that I expected would drive value in the future. This connects with the second point above because research has found emerging market investors to be more aggressive when it comes to investing than their developed market peers. Because of this reason, I thought AllianceBernstein's footprint in Asia will help them attract billions of dollars to its active investment products offering.

The findings in the next segment will leave no doubt why my stance on AllianceBernstein has changed in the recent past.

There's nothing to panic about but nothing to look forward to either

As you can see from the discussion in the previous segment, my investment thesis for AllianceBernstein had a lot to do with a resurrection of actively managed funds. If I wanted to bet on the success of the asset management industry, I would have never looked at AB as adding to my position in BlackRock is always an easy way to gain exposure to this sector. Even though my investment has paid off, I think it has a lot to do with the market recovery and much less to do with my investment thesis materializing.

The virus-induced recession, in my opinion, created a nice platform for active strategies to shine. As I noted in an article on BlackRock in March, I expected a paradigm shift in fund flows in 2020 in favor of active strategies. Empirical evidence suggests the performance of active VS passive has been cyclical, and I was confident the Covid-19 recession will mark the bottom of underperformance for active funds.

Active funds, by default, are expected to outperform the market during an economic downturn as the entire idea of designing a portfolio with weights different from that of a benchmark is to beat the benchmark returns. Despite the common belief that active will outperform passive during difficult times and my expectation for this to indeed materialize this year, things took a different turn in the first half of this year.

The Morningstar Active/Passive Barometer, a semiannual report that measures the performance of these two strategies, found that active funds did no better than passive funds in the first 6 months of this year which was characterized by a dramatic sell-off and a spectacular recovery of the U.S. market. Commenting on this observation, Morningstar analyst Ben Johnson wrote:

Across the 20 Morningstar Categories examined in this latest report, 51% of active funds both survived and outperformed their average index peer during the first half of the year. Active funds' performance was neither categorically better nor worse than that of their index peers during this period. When viewed as a whole, active funds had a roughly 50/50 chance of succeeding during the year's first half, although results varied widely across asset classes and categories. For example, actively managed U.S. stock funds didn't fare as well as foreign-stock funds. Just 48% of the former cohort outgained their average passive peer in the first six months of 2020, while nearly 60% of the latter group did.

Below is a summary of the success rate of active funds by category. A closer evaluation of the YTD success rate for these fund categories reveals many U.S. active funds did not have anything to write home about in the first half of this year.

This is not terrible news for investors, but a significant improvement in the operating margins of AllianceBernstein will be unlikely under these prevailing conditions. The company is doing the right thing by focusing on alternative assets and international markets, and I do believe these measures will keep AllianceBernstein among the top investment companies in the world. That being said, without the catalyst of active funds gaining traction, the company is highly unlikely to converge with the valuation multiples at which BlackRock trades. The relative underperformance depicted in the below chart, therefore, is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

Takeaway

AllianceBernstein has served me well in 2020, but I've decided to move on to other opportunities as I believe the financial performance of the company will not improve meaningfully to make a difference in how Mr. Market values its stock in the market. For dividend investors who are comfortable with additional filing requirements resulting from investing in a partnership, AllianceBernstein would still be a good addition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be divesting AB in the next 48 hours.