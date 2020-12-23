Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 13, 2020

12 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 13 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week as markets take a breather.

Author's note: This article was released to members on December 16, 2020, and data are from that date. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, December 11, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

12 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 23 last week) and the average price return was -0.09% (up from +2.60% last week). The lead gainer was Taxable Munis (+0.85%), followed by U.S. Allocation (+0.69%) and National Munis (+0.66%), the lowest sector by Price was Multisector Income (-1.41%), followed by Real Estate (-1.39%) and Limited Duration (-1.02%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

13 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.16% (up from +1.33% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+3.14), Taxable Munis (+1.64%), and Emerging Market Income (+0.68%). The lowest sector by NAV was Real Estate (-1.64%), Global Equity (-1.22%), and U.S. Equity (-0.76%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only three premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+5.90%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-19.58%). The average sector discount is -6.16% (down from -6.03% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Allocation (+0.83%), Multisector Income (-1.45%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.10% (up from +1.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.35), followed by Asia Equity (+1.21). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-1.03), followed by MLPs (-0.29). The average z-score is +0.24 (down from +0.30 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are Global Allocation (9.30), Limited Duration (8.86%) and Multisector Income (8.61%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.72% (down from 7.26% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -7.26% 6.62% 3.97% 0.4 -6.54% 0.00% PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Inc (PCI) -4.07% 10.22% 2.40% -0.6 -4.22% -0.40% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -3.84% 7.62% -23.15% -1.5 -2.43% -4.01% Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ) -3.73% 3.83% 1.53% 1.9 -3.18% 0.39% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -3.62% 9.17% 0.40% 0.2 -3.47% 0.00% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) -3.59% 9.97% -19.21% -0.3 2.04% 6.60% Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF) -3.58% 18.69% -22.21% -0.1 -4.15% 0.40% BlackRock Munivest II (MVT) -3.33% 4.76% -4.90% 0.3 -2.70% 0.71% Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) -3.03% 7.79% -10.43% -0.3 -2.83% 0.47% Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) -3.02% 9.23% -15.80% -0.1 -4.83% 4.76%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) 9.99% 15.41% 28.50% 1.8 5.27% 0.00% Stonecastle Financial (BANX) 8.96% 7.24% 0.92% 1.1 10.51% 0.00% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) 6.89% 6.42% -16.69% 0.4 9.04% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 6.42% 9.20% 23.04% 0.6 7.75% 0.47% MFS Special Value (MFV) 6.07% 8.45% 13.74% 1.1 5.43% -0.18% Nuveen Select Tax Free Inc 3 (NXR) 5.96% 2.96% 4.45% 3.2 6.28% 0.24% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 5.93% 5.26% 34.66% 2.7 4.81% 0.21% BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) 5.76% 5.47% 9.23% 0.0 5.45% -0.10% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 5.49% 7.64% 92.40% 2.8 1.68% -1.21% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) 4.85% 7.75% -1.98% 0.4 6.72% 1.45%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount, and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) -26.7% 0.15 0.11 8.07% -6.99% -1.7 125% 12/1/2020 12/16/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.9% 0.0537 0.0542 6.70% -8.40% 0.5 49% 12/1/2020 12/17/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 1.1% 0.0559 0.0565 7.40% -6.72% -0.8 39% 12/1/2020 12/17/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) 2.7% 0.3455 0.3547 8.28% -5.51% 0.7 29% 12/1/2020 12/10/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.9% 0.035 0.036 4.88% -3.49% 0.2 101% 12/1/2020 12/10/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 4.8% 0.063 0.066 6.20% -9.49% 0.7 103% 12/1/2020 12/23/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 5.0% 0.06 0.063 4.91% -5.98% 1.2 102% 12/1/2020 12/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 6.7% 0.06 0.064 5.71% -6.27% 1.5 98% 12/1/2020 12/23/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) 7.4% 0.101 0.1085 7.72% -9.40% -0.4 49% 12/1/2020 12/15/2020 Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ) 9.1% 0.11 0.12 8.19% -14.20% -0.4 0% 12/1/2020 12/11/2020 Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) 22.9% 0.0467 0.0574 7.75% -1.98% 0.4 82% 12/1/2020 12/14/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) 42.0% 0.1859 0.264 6.76% -3.76% 0.9 18% 12/1/2020 12/10/2020 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term (EHT) 60.0% 0.02 0.032 3.95% -1.62% 0.3 113% 12/1/2020 12/10/2020



Disclosure: I am/we are long OCCI, ECC, ECCX, EIC, KMF, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.