Furthermore, economies of scale and an overall low-coststructure is likely to help ENPH protect its bottom line in face of competitionon all fronts.

Nonetheless, there are reasons to believe that ENPH will be able to maintain its competitive edge, as a result of the its microinverter advantage.

Solar as a sector is promising with societal and governmental values aligning more with sustainability measures and the use of clean energy.

Investment Thesis

With societal attitudes changing towards the use of more sustainable energy sources in lieu of the climate crisis, the solar sector appears incredibly promising. Being a large player in the US Solar arena, Enphase (ENPH) is well poised to enjoy significant growth moving forward, as it wrestles back market share from fellow competitor SolarEdge (SEDG). Furthermore, its competitive cost structure is another key factor that enables it to maintain its strong margins. While its future earnings growth may be obscured by much competition both domestically and internationally, its strong fundamentals can assist in counteracting some of these headwinds.

Positive Solar Sentiments Promoting Long Term Growth

Going into 2021, sentiments towards solar have been at an all-time high. In the past year, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN), acting as a benchmark solar index, has significantly outperformed that of the S&P500, and investor sentiments expect this trend to continue forward, especially in the US, for many reasons.

Investment into solar research and development have significantly reduced the cost to install solar panels. According to SEIA, as of Q3'20, solar prices are at their lowest levels in history across all market segments, with an average-sized residential system price dropping from $40,000 in 2010 to nearly $20,000 today. The greater accessibility is expected to result in a further increase in sales of solar and related goods in the future. (Forecasted Solar PV Price declines. Source: SEIA)

Furthermore, societal attitudes are changing towards the use of cleaner and more renewable energies in lieu of the climate crisis. A 2019 Pew Research survey reveals that most US adults prioritize the use of alternative green energy sources as opposed to using fossil fuels, which is a key factor contributing to the rise in demand for solar. Developments in energy storage have also supported green energy adoption, as the improved reliability of energy storage over blackout prone grids in some areas provide additional reason to switch to renewables.

Aligning with Biden's clean energy plan, solar firms are expected to benefit from extended tax incentives on both the consumer and producer ends. Doubling down on these incentives augments plans to further increase solar storage capacity in the coming years, as more consumers are incentivized to switch to solar, and firms enjoy increased tax relief and therefore enhanced profitability. Moving into the next decade, promises of "historic procurement and investments" by the incoming Biden Administration together with factors favoring the adoption of solar is likely to pay dividends to ENPH as it maintains itself as one of the key players in the solar arena.

Competition as a Headwind

It is no surprise that solar is profitable and will continue to be. But it is because of this fact that there is the threat of competition, from the domestic front and even more so internationally.

In the US, ENPH's innovation in the Module-level Power Electronics (NYSEARCA:MLPE) space has allowed them to compete effectively in the solar industry. While it is the current leader in microinverter manufacturing in the US, it now faces intense competition with fellow duopoly partner SEDG, wrestling for market share primarily in the US residential space providing inverter solutions for photovoltaic units (PV units). But even within these two solar providers, it is not a good look for ENPH. According to Wood Mackenzie's U.S PV Leaderboard in 2019, SolarEdge holds 60.5% of US PV inverter market share, almost triple that of Enphase at 19.2%, which falls far behind the 34.4% market share noted at the end of 2011. For some, their loss of dominance from early in the decade provides sufficient reason to show aversion to the stock.

As part of their blended strategy to achieve profitable growth, ENPH also plans on using their microinverter technology to expand to other mediums other than US residential solar, in the fields of residential storage, small commercial solar, as well as off-grid and storage facilities alongside an international expansion. According to their own internal estimates, they expect the 2022 Served Addressable Market of the above categories to reach $4 B, $3B, 1.5B and $4B respectively.

While it seeks to diversify its revenue streams, its progress may be hindered from significant competition especially in the booming energy storage arena especially in the US. This comes as the lower average cost of energy storage provides little room to undercut competitors while attracting new low-cost competitors, effectively forcing them to compete more intensively on other grounds and compressing profit margins. With competitors like Sunrun (RUN), SunPower (SPWR) and now Tesla (TSLA) in the battery storage market, it may be challenging for ENPH to outcompete the industry.

Internationally, the prospects for ENPH are even more bleak as global expansion becomes a challenge. Dominated by Chinese solar powerhouse Huawei, the list relegates ENPH to the "all others" section of the pie, falling behind other competitors and SolarEdge which holds approximately 4% of global PV inverter shipments in 2019.

The Microinverter Advantage

Even though current market shares tell the story of dominance by SEDG, there is reason to believe that ENPH will benefit greatly from capacity additions planned forward, which can help them to gain back some of the market share which they have lost in the past.

While the efficiency and power generation capabilities of SEDG's string inverters with power optimizer setups and ENPH's microinverters do not vary significantly, the fundamental nature of microinverters give additional reason to favor the use of ENPH's products for some consumers.

Microinverters are generally more flexible to install because they are module-level electronics. Each PV unit can be paired readily with a microinverter and added on to the existing array of solar panels. This flexibility also means that microinverters are better suited for homes with complex rooftops. On the other hand, expanding the solar array in a string inverter setup will come with additional complexity and cost. This falls in line with additional capacity additions and further incentives to go solar for both businesses and individuals, as it is much simpler and accessible to upgrade systems with microinverters.

Furthermore, microinverters generate power on the site of the solar panel itself such that there is a low voltage overall on the system. Stringing together PV units in a string inverter setup may make maintenance unsafe due to power generation being compounded and not decentralized. The increased safety of decentralized inverters may also provide the advantage of being favored by regulators for home use. For some areas that have to comply with rapid shutdown regulations for solar systems, the in-built capability for microinverters will prove to be useful for consumers if they do not want to pay contractors to set up a system that complies with these requirements.

Of course, this does not exclude SEDG and their systems from achieving the same feats. While some consumers may not place the same premium on the added safety and flexibility characteristics of microinverters, the fact still remains that there is an added cost associated with trying to provide the same level of features and flexibility that ENPH's microinverters innately have. Naturally, this favors the adoption of PV units with microinverter technologies attached.

Cost Advantages as a Competitive Strength

ENPH plans to improve its internal efficiency of production through lowering cost of revenues and operational expenses, in turn leading to better operating margins. In particular, with teams of engineers innovating better circuit integration leveraging on their expertise in power electronics, in addition to the increasing scale of production, ENPH expects to further reduce the unit cost of production per watt of power in a unit produced. This can be seen relatively clearly if we observe the quarterly cost of revenues as a percentage of total sales, which approximates the unit cost of production. Per quarter, we see an average decline in costs of approximately 1%, or 3-4% per year which is a substantial cost saving. Note here that the significant decrease in cost of revenues in Q3 of this year is related to one-time tariff refunds on an already expired tariff exclusion so I will exclude the effect of this.

(Declining unit cost of revenues. Data sourced from Q3 earnings)

We can also observe that among key competitors in the solar field, they have maintained their position as one of the lowest cost producers. While their product offerings may differ, ENPH's low-cost structure is a major contributing factor to its improving margins and is expected to continue to be an area of strength in the future.

(Solar cost of revenue comparison among key competitors. Data sourced from respective annual reports)

Furthermore, ENPH's cost restructuring exercise in 2018 allowed them to enjoy a sharp decrease in operating expense across all categories. The effects from this consolidation are still expected to continue in the long run, complementing costs savings in cost of revenues from improving productive efficiency.

(Declining Operational Expense. Data sourced from ENPH annual reports)

For consumers, the combined effect of cost reductions can either imply a further reduction in prices of systems as cost savings are passed down, or more innovation into developing its product lineup as more retained earnings are channeled into research and development.

Their favorable cost structure can also act as a moat to offset any potential impacts to their bottom line in the event of any adverse macro conditions affecting the solar industry. In addition, this may be able to help them compete well against other low cost competitors as it considers further expansion into the international domain, and to other categories of energy such as energy storage.

Valuation

For the valuation of ENPH, I have used a blended approach of valuation with comparable companies, in addition to a traditional unlevered discounted cash flow model.

(ENPH Football Field Valuation. Source: Own Estimates)

To support the valuation ranges, I have outlined briefly the assumptions used and the rationale behind them.

Comparable Companies

For the comparable firms, I have selected some of the key competitors in the solar industry both domestically and internationally. Some of these solar stocks are some of the main runners in the US solar market, and should benefit from macro developments in the solar industry. Momentum surrounding solar should accrue to these main firms given their stake in the benchmark Solar ETF. I have also included international competitors that can similarly benefit from macro developments in the solar industry, but less so from the US. As ENPH expands its presence overseas, it can be useful to compare its metrics with other international solar firms.

(Comparable firms and related ratios. Source: Seeking Alpha)

DCF Valuation Assumptions

The below lists and explains some of the assumptions used to build the model.

(Valuation Assumptions)

As ENPH matures with the industry, its forward trading range should mirror that of its competitors, albeit in the upper valuation ranges considering how they are already trading at multiples significantly higher than its peers. As a result, using the lower and upper end of the 75th to 85th percentile range of forward EV/EBITDA values of competitors, we arrive at the implied terminal growth rates range of between 5.33% and 5.95%.

(Terminal Growth at the 3rd quartile forward EV/EBITDA. Sourced from own estimates)

(Terminal Growth at the 85th Percentile forward EV/EBITDA. Sourced from own estimates)

As per the football field above, the fair value of ENPH can be estimated to be in the range of $170 to $180, implying a slight neutral to bullish outlook as the market price approaches this range, and a potential upside of around 9%.

There is still room for greater performance

While the current assumptions for ENPH allows for a marginal upside, there are still many factors in the short to medium term that support far greater performance than what can be seen in the estimates above.

As we enter 2021, governmental signals favoring the use of clean energy by the incoming Biden administration through announcements and concrete policy plans may provide additional reason to positively revise the valuation narrative and thus the outlook for the firm. Specifically, concrete plans on capacity addition together with consumer solar tax relief is expected to further increase demand and thus revenue forecasts for ENPH. Furthermore, the potential for solar subsidies together with research and development incentives can serve to revise cost estimates downwards as the cost of importing components and innovating new solar products falls.

We have already seen recent clean energy stock rallies amid support for tax credit extensions and spending bills, and there should be more to come in the future under the new democratic administration.

Looking at technical indicators, its short to medium term moving averages in addition to oscillators show significant momentum indicating crowd sentiments acting as a supporting force to prop up stock prices. Entering the earning seasons of FY20, this rally can be expected to continue as investors seek to leverage on upward momentum before cashing in on full-year earnings. Admittedly, strong technical indicators can be a sign of speculative action that provide some downside risk, but can nonetheless provide the catalyst required to realize earnings.

(Some technical indicators implying momentum for ENPH. Source: Tradingview)

Overall, the base valuation narrative of ENPH allows for a sufficient margin of safety, while catalytic factors can serve to positively impact the valuation in the short to medium term. As such, with greater performance that can lie ahead for ENPH supported by strong fundamentals providing a margin of safety, it can be a buy opportunity for investors that seek to capitalize on the action, and a compelling reason to maintain a stake in ENPH for those who already have positions in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.