Medium-term growth potential from stabilization of Trove multi-family development and long-term growth potential from technology sector employment generation such as Amazon HQ2.

A steady and stable business model geographically focused on its name-sake Washington DC office and Northern Virginia multi-family residential markets with government-dependent employment as the underlying driver.

Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) has a steady and stable business model geographically focused on its name-sake Washington, D.C. office and Northern Virginia multi-family residential market. Multi-family portfolio is mostly Class B while office portfolio is balanced between Class A and B.

Office portfolio stability driven by government-related sector exposure

The COVID-19 pandemic has served as a good test for the resilience of WRE's portfolio. The Washington Metro market has registered high collection rates and cash flows because the impact of local job losses was limited, with no office using sector losing more than 4% of the total workforce year-over-year, according to BLS data. Forty-five percent of WRE multifamily residents and 56% of its office tenants are employed in professional and business services, government or information technology sector jobs. Nearly half of WRE's professional and business services tenants are government contractors, which is a key differentiator as they are sticky office-using tenants linked to government programs which results in significantly more stability in the Washington Metro region compared to other major metro areas and the U.S. overall.

WRE office portfolio is balanced between DC and Virginia. DC properties are mostly Class B while Virginia properties are a mix of Class A and B with a visible tilt towards Class A.

Class B Multi-family catering to affordable housing segment

WRE's value-oriented multifamily portfolio has held up well during the pandemic and offers favorable demand and supply fundamentals over the long-term.

Over 57% of the Washington Metro renter base earns $75,000 per year or less and needs affordable housing options. Over 95% of the multifamily units that have been constructed over the past seven years are unaffordable for this income segment, creating a demand gap which is filled by WRE with over 75% of its units being affordable to those renters with a sustainable rent-to-income ratio of 30% or lower.

Long-term growth potential from technology sector employment generation

Eighty percent of WRE multifamily portfolio is located in Northern Virginia where job growth is the strongest and job losses have been the lowest.

Management cited in its 3Q-2020 conference call CBRE's annual Tech-30 market report which has ranked the Washington Metro second based on the presence of the best-performing large-cap tech companies and the best combination of moderate office rents with a growing high-tech labor pool. Tech sector leasing activity in Northern Virginia is expected to increase in the coming quarters with more than 1.5 million square feet of active requirements in the pipeline according to CBRE.

Northern Virginia is emerging as the corridor of growth with an inbound market of technology jobs compared to more expensive markets which are losing technology jobs during the pandemic. Notably, Amazon chose Crystal City, Virginia as the location for its second headquarters.

Earnings outlook

WRE has reinstated its full-year 2020 guidance but hasn't given a lot of color on 2021 outlook. Management is expecting core FFO per share range of $1.44 per share to $1.46 per share for the year.

In its multi-family portfolio, the company expects the recently completed Trove project with 401 units and 425,000 square feet area to be a major growth driver for the next two years. Phase I of the building comprising 203 units was delivered in 1Q-2020 while the remaining 192 units were delivered in October. The project has been 32% leased and management is expecting to reach break-even occupancy by 2020-end and stabilized occupancy by 1Q2022.

Valuation

Investors have to pay an arm and a leg for WRE's stability as it is one of the most richly valued REITs.

I have valued WRE based on a historical average Price to Fund Flow from Operations (" P/FFO") multiple. Over the last five years, WRE has traded at an average P/FFO of around 17x. Multiplying the average P/FFO with 2021 forecast FFO per share of $1.43 gives us a target price of $24.40/share or potential 11.5% stock price appreciation from current levels.

For yield-oriented investors, WRE offers approx. 5.6% dividend yield with a pretty stretched mid-60%ish payout (based on FFO). Cash dividends have been stagnant though for the past several years.

For investors looking to see sensitivities around the key inputs to the target valuation, the table below shows that currently the market is either pricing a 10% reduction in FFO from 2021 base levels or a stagnation in P/FFO multiples at current levels.

Takeaways

To recap, WRE does not come cheap as it has just demonstrated a resilient business model with government-dependent employment as the underlying driver.

Its medium-term growth potential comes from stabilization of Trove multi-family development and long-term growth potential depends on technology sector employment generation such as Amazon HQ2.

With a 5.6% dividend yield and 11.5% capital appreciation, it is a good core holding for any income portfolio.

