Wine

I have an almost perfect record in sabrage, one of my favorite party tricks. My son is a fencer and we both like swords, so I’m always eager to pull one from the wall and knock off the top of a champagne bottle at a party. It is worth learning on a few cheapo bottles, but once you get the hang of it, the whole thing is quite easy. My only dramatic failure was when my mom was visiting. She’s not a particular fan of weapons, alcohol, or me being stupid at parties, so she might have cringed a bit when she saw me part the crowd with a bottle in my left hand and a cutlass in my right.

There are gimmicky little sabrage implements but I prefer the effect with a real razor sharp full-sized sword. I caught my mom’s disapproving eye and compromised with a half-hearted swat that smashed the (not cheapo) bottle to sudsy bits, just as she expected. Not sure if there is a profound lesson in this, but perhaps when it is time to go for it, half measures are the worst. Want to practice? My favorite value in Champagne is Champagne M. Brugnon. It retails for $50 but you can get it for 30% off at the moment. Order by Friday to have it arrive by New Year’s Eve. Order five bottles (allowing for a possible learning experience with at least one) for $175 and get $50 off and free shipping; that’s $250 of champagne for $125.

Willamette Prefs

Want another wine opportunity before the clock strikes midnight on 2020? You might consider Willamette Valley Vineyards redeemable prefs (WVVIP). They are enjoying a positive year, up 11% to $5.84. You can pick between taking your dividend as either $0.22 in cash or as $0.25 in wine (and in addition to your wine credit, you get a 25% discount on purchases). They dominate Oregon wine and have quite a few good bottles.

The Good

You can buy these prefs for 15% off before year end by buying them directly from the company here. Buy 2,300 shares for a cost of $11,385 and your annual wine budget is essentially solved. You get $767 worth of wine year in and year out which should take care of your cellar with plenty left over for gifts. The price for direct sales rises in the new year. Have more stock than you want? Then dribble them out into the (admittedly thin) secondary market. At the moment, there is a $5.35 bid for 4,000 shares. You could buy the 2,300 shares and flip them for a $920 gain (cash, not wine) or keep some and let some go.

The Bad

My sense is that the owners love these prefs, that the pref holders are important customers, and that their relationship is something the company won’t mess with. When you fill out the application, it is clear that this is a relationship builder. They want wine enthusiasts who regularly enjoy wine. They prefer holders that get their annual cash dividend issued as a wine credit to purchase wine from their winery. They want owners to enroll in their Wine Club. They are not looking at this narrowly.

So I doubt that they will redeem the prefs, but they could do so on disadvantageous terms. They would redeem for a 3% premium to the original issue price of $4.15 plus accrued but unpaid dividends. They probably won’t screw over a holder (especially due to the likelihood that the owner is also a customer) but they could and it would cost him $1,840. That is the downside. It will take two years to pay out enough wine dividends to make up for that. They could redeem as soon as mid-2021.

By the time they have the right to redeem, the direct purchase price will be $5.15, almost a dollar above the redemption price. I would never – ever – consider this gamble professionally with other people’s money, but with a little sliver of my own, it could be fun. The sheer awfulness to holders of redeeming would normally make it more likely, but here it probably makes it less.

The Conclusion

The strict economics of the $0.22 dividend combined with the onerous redemption terms, the lack of convertibility into common, and the weak rights in a change of control or liquidation means that non-wine lovers should take a pass. But if you have a $1,000/year wine budget inclusive of what you drink and what you gift, this could be a great purchase. If you’re interested, get in before the price rises by $0.10 in 2021.

If you like weird dividends you could pair this wine dividend with a ski dividend by buying 400 shares of Compagnie des Alpes SA (EPA:CDA) (OTCPK:CLPIF) which currently cost about 7,544 Euros (equivalent to about $9,190) per family member. The CDA shares come with six free days of skiing. This is worth a yield of over 4% (albeit one denominated in free lift passes) for a total yield of over 6.5%. As far as getting to Chamonix or another one of their resorts, one can pick up Air France vouchers via voluntary bumps whenever the French are in strike, which is usually. But please don’t take your Oregon wine dividend on your dividended Chamonix ski vacation – I love France but doubt the French will be impressed. Their loss; Willamette sells good wine from their gloriously beautiful vineyards and their CEO seems like a good man (view subject to change if he redeems the prefs).

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

