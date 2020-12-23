Since we last covered Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA), several new developments have dampened our outlook on the company. In this report, we hope to discuss and analyze them to provide investors with an update on our original theses.

Political Headwinds Begin to Emerge

The Trump administration was particularly amenable to for-profit colleges. They repealed Obama-era legislation that would have cut off funding for poor-performing for-profit colleges and vetoed debt forgiveness for veterans. Also, having Trump, an owner and operator of a for-profit educational institution (Trump University), in power alone signaled that it would be unlikely for significant regulatory action to be taken against the industry.

However, as Joe Biden's administration comes in, this is likely to change, according to experts from The Conversation. Bloomberg, Higher Ed Dive and other sources. Biden's education plan calls explicitly to "stop for-profit education programs from profiteering off of students." It states that he will try to implement legislation that compels for-profit colleges to:

"Prove their value to the U.S. Department of Education before gaining eligibility for federal aid;"

Reinstate the "Obama-Biden Borrower's Defense Rule, forgiving the debt held by individuals who were deceived by the worst for-profit college or career profiteers", and

Eliminate "the so-called 90/10 loophole that gives for-profit schools an incentive to enroll veterans and servicemembers in programs that aren't delivering results."

While the plan is short on details, it will likely hurt Strategic Education, particularly its US Higher Education segment and Strayer University. According to the United States Department of Education's College Scorecard, the graduation rate across all Strayer University campuses is 15.68%. The default rate listed on Strayer's website is 10.8%. To reiterate, the proportion of students who default on their student loans is only 5% smaller than the proportion that graduates. Unless Strayer University can dramatically improve these statistics, they are significantly at risk of losing their federal aid eligibility status and may have the quality of their credit sales impacted through the Borrower's Defense Rule.

Graduation Rates Across Strayer University Campuses (Source: College Scorecard)

Biden's supporting cast looks no friendlier to the industry. Kamala Harris, Biden's Vice President, also has a history of cracking down on for-profit institutions. She prosecuted Corinthian Colleges, a chain of for-profit colleges that included Heald, Everest College, and WyoTech, forcing them to pay nearly $1.2 billion for false advertising and predatory practices. We would not be surprised if several more crackdowns of the same scale occurred, potentially spoking investors from investing in Strategic Education.

Joe Biden has indicated authorizing two free years of community college for all Americans and supporting free tuition at public universities for families who earn less than $125,000 per year. If this is the case, for-profit institutions like Strayer may face reduced demand from new students as newly cheaper, equally effective alternatives become available. In sum, the political landscape will make it more challenging to have conviction in Strategic Education when its largest segment faces so much regulatory risk.

COVID-19 Has Benefitted For-Profit Institutions, But Strategic Education Still Missed Q3 Expectations

Most post-secondary educational institutions have suffered during COVID-19. Not for-profit institutions, which have seen a wave of enrollment as people lost their jobs, got their stimulus payments and found themselves with more free time. According to the Brookings Institute, for-profit undergraduate enrollments increased by 3% overall and 13% for first-time enrollees between October 2020 and October 2019. However, it does not seem like Strategic Education has been able to benefit. Strayer University enrollment decreased 1%, which Chief Executive Officer Karl McDonnell called "disappointing." While Capella University's enrollment increased 4%, this was not enough to the decline from Strayer. Overall, Strategic Education missed revenue expectations by $2.13 million and GAAP earnings per share expectations by $0.17. These are simply results for one quarter but indicate to us that there may be some underlying issues with the firm's ability to generate demand relative to industry peers.

First-Time Student Enrollment Changes Across Different Forms of Post-Secondary Education (Source: Brookings Institution)

Strategic Education's Non-Core Offerings Are a Bright Spot in Firm Financials

One significant catalyst for growth could be the firm's non-degree programs. Sophia, which provides college credit and reskilling courses online, launched a subscription model earlier this year. It gained 13,000 subscribers in the first three months, and Strategic Education's management team expects revenue growth of over 50% through to 2021. Tailwinds in online education from COVID-19 will likely bolster its success, which could help offset some of the negative regulatory impacts on their core institutions. DevMountain, a design and coding boot-camp, will also likely continue to grow. Its graduation rates, ranging from 77% to 100% across programs, are much better than those at Strayer and Capella, and median annual salaries for some programs reach as high as $92,500. And as the 4-year college model gets increasingly disrupted, shorter programs like DevMountain's 6- to 13-week boot-camps should benefit. Finally, the firm's recently acquired Australian operations may also help stymie losses in US higher education. Strategic Education's management has reported faster than expected enrollment increases. This is likely because of two reasons. First, Australia's higher education market is not as competitive as the United States' on a purely numerical basis. America has roughly one university per 100,000 people, while Australia has approximately one per 580,000. Second, Torrens University enjoys a positive reputation for its student experience. As measured by the Australian Government Department of Education, its overall satisfaction rating is higher than Australian higher education stalwarts the Australian National University, Monash University, and the University of Melbourne. If Strategic Education can manage Torrens University well, its performance could offset declines in the US enrollment.

Student Satisfaction, Torrens vs. Top 8 Australian Universities by Academic Ranking (Source: Australian Government Department of Education)

Financial Management Remains Incredible

Finally, it is essential to note that Strategic Education remains an incredibly well-managed organization from a financial perspective. At a time when many companies are clamoring for cash, Strategic Education has twice as much cash as it has total liabilities. They only have $76.8 million in long-term leases and no debt, meaning that it is incredibly unlikely that they will face liquidity issues any time soon. Further, the firm's book value per share as of December 22, 2020, is $70.50 (compared to its share price of 93.12), which should give investors some peace of mind when it comes to downside.

Strategic Education Balance Sheet (Source: CapitalIQ)

In closing, significant regulatory headwinds will likely emerge in Strategic Education's core markets. Further, the company has not capitalized as much on COVID-19 as industry peers have. However, its non-core offerings are rapidly growing and have incredibly bright prospects in general, and its impeccable financial management means that downside risk is relatively limited. While we are not fully bearish on the company's long-term prospects, we are certainly less confident in it than when we first wrote about it several months ago.

