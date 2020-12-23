It's been a rough few months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the ETF nearly 25% from its highs, halving its year-to-date return to just 22%. However, junior gold producer Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) has held up quite well during the sector-wide carnage, with a 70% return year-to-date, which it looks like it could add to next year. This significant outperformance is due to a strong year operationally, continued exploration success, and a reserve estimate at Higginsville that has more than doubled from previous levels. Given Karora's operational excellence and enviable growth profile, I would view any sharp pullbacks below C$3.40 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Website)

Karora Resources released its Q3 results in mid-November and reported a blow-out report with quarterly gold production of 24,700~ ounces, at all-in sustaining costs that came in only slightly above the industry average. This has pushed year-to-date gold production to 73,600~ ounces, placing the company well on track to trounce its FY2020 production guidance of 93,000~ ounces at the mid-point. However, the more exciting news is that the company has massively increased its reserve base at Higginsville, net of depletion since the acquisition from Westgold Resources (OTC:WTGRF). This has established a solid base for production over the next several years, quelling any doubts about Karora's long-term reserve life. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown above, Karora's operations are split between two main operations, Beta Hunt and Higginsville [HGO], with HGO being a welcome addition to its production profile. Since the HGO acquisition, the company has produced over 40,000 ounces of gold, which translates to well over C$80 million in revenue, a solid return for the C$76~ million acquisition price in Q1 2019. However, at the time, this was a risky bet as HGO had only 370,000 ounces of reserves, suggesting that there was no guarantee of long-term mine life, though the deal was sweetened considerably as it came with a mill and permitted mining operations. Fortunately, the deal has turned out to be a brilliant bet by Karora's CEO Paul Huet, with the recent reserve estimate suggesting that HGO is a long-life asset with a solid reserve grade for an open-pit operation.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that HGO reserves stood at 370,000~ ounces at 1.92 grams per tonne gold at the time of acquisition. This is likely one reason why Westgold divested the asset because they couldn't justify putting more capital into an operation with no guarantee of long-term contribution to its production profile. However, as we can see, the mineral reserve has increased by 130~% to 0.85~ million ounces, though we did see a moderate step down in grade to 1.50 grams per tonne gold. Having said that, a 1.50~ gram per tonne reserve grade for an open-pit operation is exceptional, so I wouldn't get hung up on the decrease in grades. Besides, Higginsville has been mining higher grades since it began production and has depleted over 40,000~ ounces, making this reserve increase even more impressive. The catalyst for the massive increase is eliminated royalties at Higginsville (excluding the Western Australian state royalty) and drilling progress since the acquisition.

(Source: Company Website)

If we assume a production profile of 55,000~ ounces per year long-term from HGO, this translates to a 15-year mine life based on the current reserve estimate, which is exceptional relative to most other junior producers. Meanwhile, the company also managed has a significant reserve base at Beta Hunt with 482,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2.6 grams per tonne gold. If we total these reserves, Karora has one of the higher-grade reserve bases in the industry for a Tier-1 jurisdiction producer with 1.33~ million ounces at an average grade of 1.80 grams per tonne gold. However, the year has been made more exciting by Huet's brilliant acquisition of Spargos Reward Gold Project for less than C$5million and contingent payments if gold is produced from the project. Based on 131,000 ounces of resources at an average grade of 4.0~ grams per tonne gold, Karora practically stole the project, at a value per ounce of just C$38.00~/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Since scooping up Spargos Reward, Karora's early drill results suggest that the current resource looks quite conservative, and the resource grade could be beefed up as well with further drilling. This is because Karora intersected several bonanza-grade intercepts in first-pass drilling at the project, with these hits as follows:

19 meters of 29.8 grams per tonne gold

15 meters of 27.3 grams per tonne gold

19 meters of 8.0 grams per tonne gold

While it's still early and three incredible holes don't make a mine, these are some of the better intercepts we've seen in the sector this year, and they are well above the current reserve grade. Therefore, while it's early to put numbers around a current resource, I would not be surprised if Karora proved up proves up over 350,000 ounces of gold at Spargos Reward before Q1 2022 at a grade above 4.0~ grams per tonne gold. This would add meaningfully to Karora's already sizeable resource base of just over 2.52~ million ounces in the measured & indicated category.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Spargos Reward's importance can't be understated, as the potential for mill feed from this area in the future would be significant for Karora. This is because the average grades here are significantly above HGO and Beta Hunt grades, and the project lies just 65 kilometers by road from the HGO mill. Assuming we see Spargos Reward ore added into the mix, quarterly gold production would be able to increase closer to 30,000 ounces per quarter even at the current throughput rate, with the average head grade likely to increase to well over 2.70~ grams per tonne gold (Q3: 2.39 grams per tonne gold).

(Source: Company News Release)

However, the catalyst for meaningful organic growth lies at the mill. Karora noted in its Q3 conference call that while its current mill is near capacity at 1.4 million tonnes per annum, it's a relatively straightforward path to increasing throughput to 2.0 million tonnes per annum without major changes. Given that the company is sitting on over C$60 million in cash, this is certainly something the company could explore, especially if Spargos Reward continues to shape up as a significant potential mining center. Assuming the addition of higher-grade Spargos Reward ore even a 20% increase in throughput to 1.7~ million tonnes per annum, we could see a dramatic increase in gold production to well over 130,000 ounces per year. Therefore, Spargos Reward will be a key asset to watch going forward.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

Moving to the company's growth metrics, they are exceptional, with Karora reporting a new multi-year high in revenue of C$59.4 million in Q3. This was attributed to a strong quarter for gold production of 24,800 ounces and near-record gold prices, with Karora's average realized gold price coming in above US$1,900/oz. As shown below, all-in sustaining cost margins have seen significant expansion year-over-year, up from US$87/oz to US$861/oz, an increase of nearly 900%. This is due to lower costs due to extinguishing royalties, higher productivity, and a much higher gold price (US$1,905/oz vs. $US$1,339/oz). This is important because it shows that Karora can support an aggressive drilling program next year and any necessary growth capital, allowing the company the potential to grow production materially over the next two years without any share dilution.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Filings)

While Karora Resources was already having an exceptional year following its Q3 results, the recent reserve upgrade is the icing on the cake. Not only does this give analysts visibility into a ten plus year mine life at HGO, but it also translates to a higher multiple for Karora because miners with reserves' typically receive a premium relative to junior producers with merely resources. In summary, Karora is about to close out an incredible year, with the previous turnaround story now morphing into a potential organic growth story. Given Karora's Tier-1 jurisdiction, solid organic growth potential, and improving margins, I see the stock as a top-5 junior producer within the sub-200,000-ounce producer space. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below C$3.40 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.