In the end, JNJ's businesses should continue to eke out gains next year, while Merck's may stagnate or even fall into 2022.

Investors have still not fully discounted the negative effect higher corporate tax rates and U.S. price controls on drug prices will have on Merck in 2021-22.

I have talked about the bullish long-term setup for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) this year on Seeking Alpha several times. Since my June story, the diversified health care giant has outlined a 6% total return. Then during late summer, I explained my bearish views of Merck (MRK), with the expectation a President Biden and Democrat-led Congress in early 2021 will bring new rules and laws negatively affecting pharmaceutical industry profitability. Since that effort, Merck has actually declined in price against a 12% gain for the S&P 500. While both companies have remarkably similar margins/returns, balance sheets and valuation multiples, two major differences in their pharmaceutical focus and momentum trading patterns seem to argue Johnson & Johnson will be the clear top choice for 2021. Why not play up the differences in a long/short design, shooting for a 10-20% net return the next 6-12 months?

I have written articles during 2020 about a handful of big pharmaceutical businesses, including both buy and sell suggestions. My story in August went through the proposition of a successful long/short spread trade between AbbVie (ABBV) long and Gilead (GILD) short, mainly offsetting high vs. low growth projections. It ruffled the feathers of Gilead bulls, but the trade has continued to churn out nice, low-risk profits for investors wanting to avoid the market-direction risk of a long-only position. So far, AbbVie has generated a positive +10% total return vs. Gilead’s negative -12% total return from publication of my arguments.

In many respects during 2020, the JNJ/MRK offset idea is working exactly like the ABBV/GILD design for net performance. Let’s review the proposition. On the total return charts below, including dividends, Johnson & Johnson and Merck have almost identical gains around +75% the last five years.

Over the past three years, Merck has been the obvious winner of the two alternative health care names.

However, Johnson & Johnson has been closing the gap in performance during 2020. And, my thesis is this diversified consumer product, medical device and pharmaceutical business model will be the one to hold next year. Particularly over the last three months going into the November election, Johnson & Johnson has been delivering superior results for investors. I have 3-month and 12-month total return comparisons drawn below.

JNJ and MRK Similarities

It is quite fascinating the businesses have returns/margins that are nearly identical. Look at the strikingly similar net profit margin picture the last five years below. Merck’s margins have improved with the Trump tax cuts to pass Johnson & Johnson by a rate of 24% vs. 21% of sales.

The balance sheets in summation look like mirror images at first glance. Below is a chart of total liabilities to assets.

Johnson & Johnson is garnering a slightly better price valuation on sales, mainly because of its monster diversification in product categories. Yet, JNJ’s 5.04x vs. MRK’s 4.27x multiples are nearly tied.

Dividend yields available to investors and demanded by the market are about the same also. Below is a graph of Merck’s negligible 3.1% to 2.6% annual cash payout win, albeit with concentrated risk in the prescription drug business.

Wall Street seems quite confident in the business models and valuations of both enterprises. Short interest (bearish bets) as a percentage of outstanding shares are identical, at a low 0.53% rate. This number is the lowest in many years, and highlights investor confidence in their blue-chip operations and future prospects for growth.

Lastly, foreign sales as a percentage of total sales were about the same in 2019, listed in both 10-K filings. This number is worth a look, as the lower dollar exchange rate of 2020 will start to impact overseas revenues and profitability in a positive fashion next year. Again, neither has much of an advantage in this regard with Johnson & Johnson’s international sales running at 49% vs. the U.S. portion of 51%. Merck’s foreign sales ran at 57% vs. domestic revenues of 43%.

Johnson & Johnson Starts To Pull Ahead

One minor difference on the balance sheet is debt. Johnson & Johnson’s debt load looks more conservative and manageable. Merck is required to invest heightened levels of capital into R&D to find new high-margin drugs, and replace the expiring patents (up to 20-year cycle) on existing drugs. As a consequence, Merck holds more debt as a percentage of cash flow (albeit with slightly higher EPS expectations by Wall Street analysts for 2020). JNJ’s cash flow to debt ratio of 0.7x is almost double the MRK coverage of 0.4x currently.

Another data point in favor of Johnson & Johnson is its lower price to free cash flow valuation today. While Merck’s 30x multiple is closer to the S&P 500 market average of December 2020, JNJ’s 22x ratio looks like something of a bargain for a high-margin, conservative balance sheet blue-chip.

Operating Business Focus Will Be Key In 2021

In 2019, only 53% of Johnson & Johnson’s total sales came from pharmaceutical items. Below is list of the diverse revenue categories and products, with a segment breakdown of results between consumer health (like Band-Aids, Tylenol and Listerine), traditional prescription medicines, and medical devices (heart valves, knee replacements and contact lenses to start).

Image Source: JNJ Fact Sheet

Merck is 100% pharmaceuticals, with prescription drugs for people at 91% of total sales in 2019-20, and animal/livestock-oriented sales at 9%. Therein lies the rub for me.

Image Source: Merck Q3 Press Release

As I have explained since the summer, President Biden and the Democrats ran a successful campaign on basically two platform changes for America. The first was repealing the Trump tax breaks for corporations and the rich. The second was a revamp of the U.S. health care system. At the time Vice-President Biden was instrumental in getting the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) passed in Congress during 2010. And, he ran on the 2020 promise of a major transformation of this program to include more individuals at lower upfront cost, if elected.

I know many pharmaceutical shareholders are convincing themselves, a few Republican vote difference in the makeup of the Senate, or a more conservative Supreme Court after Trump will prevent radical change to health care. However, I think the “risk” of more government control of drug pricing and delivery is very real, if not written in stone during 2021-22. My feeling is convincing several moderate Republicans and a Supreme Court (to date ruling most of Obamacare is legal) will not be as big a mountain to climb as conventional wisdom now believes. Already during 2020, the big pharma names have been standout laggards in the market, with many falling in price. Most have failed to recover their spring pandemic panic losses, lagging far behind the gains of the S&P 500 average situation. Below is a 6-month total return chart of the underperforming pharma names vs. the S&P 500.

A comparison of 2021-23 expected growth rates for the two health care giants paints similar pictures. If anything, JNJ has a slight edge after this year. And remember, these numbers are not really taking the Biden/Democrat assault on prescription drug company profitability seriously YET. All told, the market has digested Merck’s better results for 2020, while confidence is just beginning to sag regarding 2021-22 results.

Technical Trading Differences

Another list of differences is apparent in the technical momentum indicators I follow closely. Below I have a 12-month picture of daily trading, including price and volume changes. The important 50-day and 200-day moving averages are drawn, as are the Accumulation/Distribution Line[ADL], Negative Volume Index[NVI], and On Balance Volume [OBV] indicators for each stock.

The first things I notice when contrasting the two are JNJ’s higher price vs. a year ago, the fact price is comfortably above intermediate-term moving averages. Merck is down from 52-weeks ago in price, and struggling around the same moving averages in December.

Next, I have drawn some colored arrows to point out the material differences in how the momentum indicators are functioning. Essentially, JNJ is witnessing rising underlying trends in buying/selling, while MRK is experiencing selling. The blue arrows look at the ADL condition. ADL reviews intraday trading patterns. When an equity closes nearer the high of the daily trading range, the line is rising, and vice versa. The red arrows are recording NVI moves, where only falling volume days are counted. NVI is one of my favorite measurements as it looks at buying on weakness after large volume sell days. NVI can also give a glimpse of overhead supply during price uptrends. Lastly, the green arrows point to OBV buying and selling every day. It is a simple calculation of volume multiplied by price change. Rising lines signal more capital is being added to the pot over time, as opposed to being taken away.

Final Thoughts

If government intervention in health care, specifically holding back drug pricing, is our reality next year the big pharma names will likely have a difficult time generating investment gains. I find it a little perplexing Wall Street and main street investors continue to believe not much will change in the health care space next year. Ignoring reality has become a specialty of Wall Street bulls in late 2020, I guess, as the Federal Reserve bubble blowing has reached record extremes. All-time high stock market valuations vs. sales and GDP output should have you scared to death about regular long-only investments in U.S. equities.

If history is any guide, equity returns in 2021-22 will likely be subpar to an extreme catastrophe. Even Warren Buffett is saying so, one of the most respected and successful investors alive today. My net-neutral long/short portfolio design, with stocks I am betting will rise having the same rough weighting as the ones sold short (bet to decline in price), eliminates much of the direction risk of the overvalued U.S. equity marketplace. The long JNJ/short MRK trade I am proposing is an example of how to generate positive returns, even if the stock market crashes 50% in 2021.

I am modeling an annual 10-20% total return performance from an ownership stake in Johnson & Johnson of equal dollar size as a short position in Merck. If material pharma business operation/sales/income changes by Uncle Sam become reality through higher corporate tax rates and price controls to match Medicare guidelines, holding a diversified health care name with less pharma exposure should be a winning idea, relative to the industry. The specifics of the JNJ vs. MRK trade offer the strongest advantages, from my research, if you want to play the future realistically and cynically in big pharma.

The long/short spread trade has worked wonderfully in 2020 (rising +18% the last 52-weeks), and may create even stronger gains soon, no matter which direction the pharmaceutical sector or U.S. equity market trades going forward. It is quite possible I am wrong about the market’s direction and the pharma sector’s opportunity to climb in price during 2021. With this design, it is still possible JNJ will rise faster than MRK, and outline a profitable long/short trade. In my estimation, the lowest probability outcome is Merck performs better than Johnson & Johnson the next 6-12 months. And, in theory, that is the risk side of the equation to consider before entering this trade.

Thanks for reading. This article should be a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade. Short sales involve greater risk than long only trades, as an unexpected price rise can cause larger losses than your initial investment.

