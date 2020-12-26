The More REITs Drop, The More I Buy

We present five reasons why you should consider buying REITs as we go into 2021 and outline our accumulation strategy.

We are taking advantage of this volatility to buy more shares of beaten-down REITs.

The new coronavirus strain has spiked volatility in a number of REIT sectors. Investors fear new lockdowns and are running for the hills.

As I write this article, the market is selling off because a new strain of COVID-19 was found in the UK and media headlines claim that it could be up to 70% more contagious.

This led the city of London to impose new lockdowns and many countries to suspend flights out of the UK.

source

The S&P500 (SPY) barely reacted to the news because its heavy allocation to "stay-at-home" tech stocks (QQQ) helped it mitigate losses.

On the other hand, a lot of pandemic-sensitive REITs (VNQ) saw their prices drop by 5%-10% or more in just a few days.

It has led a few of our members at High Yield Landlord to ask us:

Is now a good time to take advantage of the volatility or should we wait for even lower prices?

At the risk of sounding like a broken record… Yes, we think that now is a good time to be a buyer. Below we discuss five reasons why, and also outline our accumulation strategy going into 2021.

Reason #1: It's Another "Temporary" Setback for REITs

The recent news of virus mutation is another setback. It will likely lead to more restrictions, lockdowns, and delay the return to normal.

However, it's not the end of the world for REITs.

Experts believe the new strain isn't more deadly, and most importantly, no evidence suggests that the vaccine will be any less effective against it.

Therefore, we do not think too much of it. It will cause more short-term pain, but the long-term story is intact.

Vaccinations are now underway, and as the highest-risk groups get it first, we should see the number of hospitalizations and death go down significantly over the coming weeks.

Reason #2: Buying REITs After a Crash Has Always Paid Off in the Long Run

We cannot predict short-term volatility.

The market could crash back to where it was in March, or keep rising higher.

Quite frankly, we don't think that anyone can predict what will happen in the short run:

However, if you go back and look at the past 50 years of REIT history, you will find that REITs have always fully recovered from past crises, and richly rewarded those who had the courage to buy them when others were fearful:

That is a 100% success rate as long as you are reasonably well diversified.

Before you tell me that “this time is different” you need to consider that some of the past crises were much riskier than the current one for REITs.

As an example, in 2008-2009, REITs entered the sharpest real estate crash ever recorded with overleveraged balance sheets. At the worst possible time, banks stopped working and REITs could not refinance debt. It forced them to cut dividends and raise capital at highly dilutive prices.

Yet, even then it only took a few years for REITs to recover, and those who bought them made fortunes:

This time won't be different. Today, balance sheets are the strongest than they have ever been, valuations are deeply discounted, fundamentals are already recovering, and interest rates are down to 0%.

We cannot predict what will happen in the short run, but we are confident that REITs will fully recover from this crisis, just like they always. A new COVID-19 strain may delay the recovery, but it does not change the long-term trajectory of high-quality REITs.

Reason #3: Highly Opportunistic Valuations

If you are offered a $100 dollar bill for $50, you don’t refuse it just because it may be offered at an even cheaper price tomorrow. If you are confident that true value will be recognized in the future, you buy it and wait patiently to profit in the long run.

REITs today deeply discounted, and some of them are now even cheaper because of the recent volatility:

(1) P/NAV: A lot of REITs are priced at just half of their NAV.

(2) P/FFO: Most of the smaller REITs trade at less than 10x FFO.

(3) Yield Spread: The spread between REIT dividend yields and the 10-year treasury is at a near 10-year high.

Historically, REITs have traded on average at ~20x FFO, a slight premium to NAV and a small 100-200 basis point spread over the 10-year Treasury. This suggests that REITs offer great margin of safety and future upside potential.

Reason #4: Fundamentals Have Quickly Recovered

REITs collapsed in March because they struggled to collect rents. However, since then, we have reopened the economy, and rent collection rates have recovered to near 100% in most sectors.

The collection rates are now so close to normal that NAREIT stopped posting their monthly rent collection recaps. Here is the last one posted for September:

source

Moreover, REITs have now started to collect late payments that were missed in the second quarter. As an example, Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) collected 102% of third quarter rents as it included some missed payments from the previous quarter.

Many REITs have noted that they expect to collect most missed payments within one year from now. Therefore, the cash flow of REITs is expected to be abnormally high in the coming quarters.

Since REITs collapsed due to low rent collection rates, it's only natural that they recover as rent collection rates return to normal.

Reason #5: Low Yield World Favors REITs

One indirect consequence of the pandemic is that interest rates have dropped to 0%, and this is very bullish for REITs as it will lead to cap rate compression and lower mortgage rates.

So far, REIT investors have ignored this narrative because they are still fearful. But as we get to the other side of this crisis, the 0% interest rates will serve as a major catalyst for REITs. This is precisely what Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM), recently said on a conference call:

"Today across all major markets in the world, interest rates are 0% or negative. This will have a drastic effect in a positive way on asset values going forward. The fact that interest rates went to 0% everywhere has not yet been filtered into the market given the short term chaos."

In a yieldless world, the next best alternative to bonds is real estate, and by extension, REITs. Investors simply have no other options to earn income.

Think about all the pension funds, retirees, insurance firms, etc., that will have to buy real estate (and REITs) in the aftermath of this crisis.

Brookfield expects allocations to real asset investments to rise from 25% to 60% over the coming decade:

source

As all this capital hits the real estate (and REIT) market, what's going to happen?

It doesn't take a genius to understand that it will cause cap rate compression in the real estate market and yield compression in the REIT market.

NAREIT finds that yield spreads are very good predictors of future results. As yield spreads return to normal, REITs will outperform the rest of the market:

source

Our Simple, Yet Effective Accumulation Strategy: The More it Drops, The More I Buy

Legendary investor Howard Marks once noted that:

"Because we do not believe in the predictive ability required to correctly time markets, we keep portfolios fully invested whenever attractively priced assets can be bought. Holding investments that decline in price is unpleasant, but missing out on returns because we failed to buy what we were hired to buy is inexcusable."

This is exactly what we are doing at High Yield Landlord. We understand that "time in" the market matters more than "timing" the market. And to buy low, sell high, you need to first buy when things are low. It may seem like common sense, but a lot of people are paralyzed by fear and never take action when prices are low.

We know that prices will eventually recover, but with one limitation: We cannot know when and how.

For this reason, when we entered this bear market, we set a simple plan to buy REITs in many phases with small additions every week.

This way, we are sure to profit in the long run, but we don't risk running out of cash early into the bear market:

You can follow a similar accumulation strategy and adapt it to your own cash availability. Personally, I'm using cash from four different sources to fund these investments.

Property Loans: I own a portfolio of loans and as new loans mature, I reinvest the proceeds into discounted REITs. Precious Metals: I also have sold some of my precious metals to reinvest in REITs, and will continue to do so. Dividends: I reinvest all the dividends. Monthly Savings: Finally, I use my monthly savings to buy more REITs.

Consistency is key with our accumulation strategy. Disciplined investing beats emotional investing in the long run. Our plan is to make one portfolio addition each week and we will do so with great discipline and consistency regardless of what the market throws at us.

Our Favorite Opportunities for 2021

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTA; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.