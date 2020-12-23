I looked at United Technologies and Raytheon in the past and it's time to look again.

Introduction

One of the sectors in my dividend growth portfolio that has surged significantly in the last six months is the industrials. One of the sub-sectors that struggled is the defense sector. In this sector I own shares in Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX). In the past I analyzed United Technologies, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin.

I love the defense sub-sector, because unlike other industrial companies, it tends to be more predictable as its main client is the U.S government and its ever-growing defense budget. This budget has grown under presidents from both parties during booming economies and during recessions.

In this article I will analyze Raytheon Technologies using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. The methodology is described in the graph below. I intend to look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will take into account that past fundamentals may not be useful as the company went through significant changes.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Raytheon Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

(Source: rtx.com)

Fundamentals

The combined company of Raytheon and United Technologies will see its revenues drop in 2020, after the company completed two spin-offs with the merger. However, the company is forecasted to keep growing its revenues by over 6.5% per year in 2021 and 2022. This is a healthy growth rate which is in-line with the growth rate the two companies showed in the past.

Top line growth is based on sales through new contracts mainly with the U.S government who's the company's primary client. The company is also forecasted to enjoy EPS growth attributed to cost cutting and merger synergies. The cost reduction will save over $1 billion, and the company is that is expected to earn around $3 per share in 2020, will enjoy significant growth in EPS in the medium term, and the EPS is expected to grow by 50% in the coming two years.

The dividend payout ratio may seem a little high but with a short-term EPS growth of over 50% in the near future the current annual payment of $1.92 which implies a payout ratio of roughly 60% now will mean only 40% in two years. Therefore, I believe investors should expect low dividend growth in the coming two years. On the other hand, the dividend yield is attractive at 2.75% and it is dedicated to its dividend.

In addition, both components of the merger were buying back their own stock. Raytheon Technologies approved this month a $5 billion buyback, which in this share price will lower the number of shares outstanding by almost 5%. I always appreciate it when the company is shareholder friendly and return capital to shareholders with dividend and buybacks.

Valuation

The current P/E ratio may look a bit high, but it is actually misleading. The company's P/E ratio for 2020 earnings is close to 23. However, due to the merger the company is expected to enjoy significant EPS growth in the next two years as the synergies and cost cutting kick in. When we look at the P/E using the 2022 earnings, just two years away the figure is actually 15. Of course, future EPS isn't guaranteed, but since it will come from cost cutting and synergies it is relatively reliable.

Moreover, the graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar picture. The average P/E ratio is almost 17, so while Raytheon Technologies may look expensive with a P/E of 23, when we use the post-merger figure of 2022 after most of the cost cutting is done, the P/E is rather attractive. Since this cannot be guaranteed, I believe that Raytheon is fairly valued in-line with its historical valuation.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

The company offers strong fundamentals to its investors. Strong revenue growth and an extremely high EPS growth. Moreover, the company is offering a reliable dividend with a decent yield and buybacks its own shares repeatedly thus returning even more capital to its shareholders.

Opportunities

Raytheon most reliable stream of revenue is Ministry of Defense contracts. As tension in the world is growing, there is higher demand for sophisticated defense system built by Raytheon Technologies. Tension with Iran and China make the U.S and its allies more interested in high-end technology. We see interest in systems sold by Raytheon from Saudi Arabia as well as the UAE as both countries are concerned about Iran's ambitions.

Moreover, Raytheon is positioning itself well with a strong balance sheet. The company has plenty of liquidity, and it plans to keep lowering the debt level after the merger. That is one of the reasons I believe investors should expect low dividend growth in the short-term, but a very strong Raytheon in the medium-term due to its improved balance sheet.

In addition, the company is set for the medium-term as its backlog as reached an all time high of over $152 billion. This will help the company deal with any weakness in its commercial business due to weakness in air travel or with lower demand due to the new administration in the U.S. next month.

Risks

The biggest risk I see is the Raytheon Technologies is dependent on one main client- the U.S government. Any change in the government's agenda can influence the company's long-term trajectory. Therefore, it might cause the stock to be extremely volatile when there is a lower level of certainty regarding military spending and long-term military projects.

Next month a new administration will enter the White House, and with it a different defense agenda. We don't know what the Biden administration policy regarding defense spending will be. While I don't believe we are going to face an extreme shift, it is still a long-term challenge as future administrations might be more determined to cut military spending.

One of the four segments that make Raytheon Technologies is Pratt & Whitney, and this segment has suffered from the Covid-19 crisis. We still don't know when the civil aviation industry will recover from its challenges, and it will take time for air travel to return to its 2019 figures.

Conclusions

Raytheon Technologies is a behemoth in the aerospace and defense industry. Its fundamentals are strong with growing sales and income. This growth is translated into a reliable growing dividend, and an improving balance sheet. The company in my opinion is traded for a fair valuation when we look at the outlook.

While the risks shouldn't be ignored, mainly the lack of client diversification, the growth opportunities in the medium and long term are impressive. Therefore, I think that Raytheon Technologies is a great addition to any diversified dividend growth portfolio. I don't necessarily think the company will outperform the S&P 500, but it will offer a decent dividend with strong growth prospect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTX, GD, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.