The stock as a whole is cheap at only 7.5x EV/EBITDA numbers for '21.

In a matter of months, AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRWF) has become a top-tier multi-state operator (MSO) with the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) and the additional move into New Jersey. The company was previously an under-the-radar MSO, but the company will now have a market valuation topping $1 billion. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock despite the 75% rally on the stock as the acquisitions were done at attractive prices.

Image Source: AYR Strategies website

Insanely Cheap Deals

On Dec. 22, Ayr Strategies announced plans to make monumental acquisitions to enter both Florida and New Jersey. The MSO will suddenly have access to seven states while exiting the COVID-19 shutdowns with access to only two states, Massachusetts and Nevada.

The amazing part is that Ayr Strategies acquired these assets at valuations ranging from 4-5x '22 EBITDA targets. Both of these states of estimated market sizes topping $1 billion in 2021.

Liberty Health was acquired for only $290 million despite the company operating 28 dispensaries in an appealing state such as Florida and having a large cultivation facility. The single-state operator has a 300,000 sq. ft production facility and a large cultivation campus offering the ability to expand plus plans to reach 35 open dispensaries by February.

In the last quarter, Liberty Health reported quarterly revenues of $14 million and the deal is estimated at a value of only 4.8x '22 estimated adjusted EBITDA. The company is listed as a top five operator in Florida, but the revenue per store is meager in comparison to market leader Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF).

Source: OMMU

For the last week, Liberty Health only sold 250K mgs of medical marijuana THC per store in comparison to Trulieve at over 1M mgs of THC per store. Trulieve sells 4x the volumes, and even AltMed Florida does double the volumes of Liberty Health.

If this deal wasn't enough, Ayr Strategies acquired Garden State Dispensary in New Jersey for only $101 million plus up to $97 million in earn-out thresholds. The deal is only valued at 4.2x '22 adjusted EBITDA targets assuming the full amount is paid out.

GSD has three operational dispensaries with 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation and production facilities and an additional 75,000 sq. ft. currently under construction. Most importantly, New Jersey just approved recreational cannabis in the state offering substantial sales upside when fully implemented in the next year.

In addition, Florida offers the potential for approving recreational cannabis in the next few years to provide additional sales upside providing a massive boost to existing revenue estimates and EBITDA targets from buying Liberty Health. In essence, Ayr Strategies appears to be buying Liberty Health and GSD based on medical cannabis business alone despite clear paths to recreational cannabis sales.

Suddenly, Ayr Strategies will become one of the largest MSOs in the country by waiting until the hype exited the cannabis sector to make multiple deals. The company projects having a network of 57 open dispensaries by the end of 2021.

Source: Ayr Strategies December presentation

Deep Value

The MSO will have this large MSO network in seven states without the massive market valuation. The company forecasts '22 pro-forma revenues of $725 million with impressive adjusted EBITDA of $325 million for 45% margins.

Buying these companies at the low prices suggests Ayr Strategies will spend only ~$500 million to acquire up to $120 million in '22 adjusted EBITA. These additions bring the company into the top MSOs based off the projected '22 estimated EBITDA levels.

Source: Ayr Strategies December presentation

The company will only have 60.5 million shares outstanding plus another ~9.0 million via stock options and RSUs to bring the total diluted share count to 69.5 million. In total, the stock has a market cap of $1.5 billion based on higher share count following the closing of all the deals in the works.

Source: Ayr Strategies December presentation

The one reason a company like Liberty Health was willing to accept such a deal is that the shareholders are acquiring Ayr Strategies at a similar value. The new entity has the scale to better compete with Trulieve in Florida likely providing more upside for Liberty Health shareholders via a combination with Ayr Strategies to unlock value. Not to mention, Liberty Health has an interim CEO since the end of October, making the deal more appealing than looking for a new CEO.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Ayr Strategies remains a cheap stock in the MSO sector. Even after the recent strong rally, Needham has the stock only trading at an estimate of 7.5x EV/EBITDA multiple on 2021 numbers.

Investors should use the likely confusion over the recent administrative issue at FINRA causing the ticker to change to AYRWF as an opportunity to buy a stock that would probably be much higher by now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYRWF, LHSIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.