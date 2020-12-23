In this article I make the case that Suncor is a "hold," because it has potential upside post-pandemic, but also significant risk.

Suncor does have upside in the event of a swift economic recovery, but faces a number of headwinds that could jeopardize its business.

Suncor Energy Inc (SU) has been a major casualty of the COVID-19 recession. Down 50% for the year as of this writing, it got hit hard by weak demand for oil in the early months of the pandemic. In April, oil prices were under so much pressure that WTI futures at one point turned negative. Since then, oil has recovered, but Suncor's stock hasn't fared as well. Although SU is way up from its March lows, it's still down for those who bought at the start of the year.

Interestingly enough, this situation serves as the background for a mildly bullish thesis on SU stock. In 2020, Suncor has been beaten down so severely that it trades for less than book value. According to Seeking Alpha data, SU had a 0.94 price-to-book ratio as of Dec. 22. This means that when you buy SU stock, you're technically paying less than the value of its assets, net of debt. That could signal an undervalued stock. On the other hand, SU faces a number of risk factors that could damage its financial position--particularly in the event that the COVID-19 pandemic goes on longer than expected.

In this article, I will develop a neutral thesis on Suncor Energy, arguing that the stock has potential upside in the COVID-19 recovery, but is risky enough that you should not overweight it. I'll start by looking at the competitive landscape the company faces.

Competitive Landscape

One factor contributing to my "hold" thesis on Suncor Energy is the company's competitive position. As a fully integrated energy company, SU has relatively few peer companies competing in all of its markets in Canada.

At present, Suncor is active in three main markets:

Supplying crude oil and LNG wholesale (i.e. to other energy companies).

Selling gasoline direct to consumers (at its Petro-Canada gas stations).

Supplying diesel.

Suncor also has some tentative investments in renewable energy, but these are relatively small; small enough that they don't get a separate line item on the company's financial statements. Instead, they are buried in the "corporate and eliminations" category.

The three main industries that Suncor operates in all have significant competition. Suncor competes with gas station chains like Ultramar and Esso on gasoline sales, and with with Husky Energy and Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) on crude oil and LNG marketing. In renewable energy, it competes with a number of companies, ranging from tiny startups to large enterprises like EDF Renewables.

In its capacity as a fully integrated energy company, Suncor has few Canadian competitors. Most tar sands companies specialize in one or two market segments. Enbridge Inc (ENB), for example, mostly focuses on transportation.

Suncor is involved in upstream, mid-stream and downstream markets, which gives it a lot of operational flexibility. By selling its own gasoline at gas stations, Suncor can capture more profit per barrel of oil when gasoline prices are strong, than a 100% upstream company would. On the other hand, in a scenario where gasoline sales are weak but oil prices are strong, Suncor can shift resources to its marketing business. This gives Suncor a level of flexibility that most tar sands companies don't have.

Suncor also benefits from a high level of cooperation among competitors. Suncor and its two chief competitors, Husky and Imperial Oil, are partners in several joint ventures, such as Syncrude, a crude oil marketing project. This cooperation means that Suncor and its competitors have vested interests in the same revenue-generating activities, limiting competitive pressures.

Valuation

Suncor Energy has a cheap valuation based on some key metrics. Its recent losses mean that positive P/E and PEG ratios can't be calculated. However, it does well on metrics such as:

Price/sales (1.25).

(1.25). EV/sales (1.98).

(1.98). Price-to-book (0.94).

All of these metrics are lower than average. The final one (price-to-book) is particularly encouraging. When a company has a price-to-book ratio less than one, it means you can buy it for less than the price of its assets, net of debt. In other words, you're buying something for less than it is worth. This is the definition of "undervaluation." However, as we'll see shortly, Suncor's cheap valuation relative to book value is vulnerable to sustained losses, like the ones the company had this year.

COVID-19 Era Earnings

Suncor's recent earnings are key to evaluating my thesis that the stock is a hold. A big part of the thesis is that the stock trades for less than its book value. A sustained negative earnings trend could call that into question, so we need to look at where Suncor's earnings are headed.

Broadly, Suncor's earnings have been negative in 2020, but the scale of the losses has been diminishing. Additionally, we get encouraging signs from cash flow metrics like cash from operations and FFO.

The table below summarizes Suncor's recent earnings. All figures are in Canadian dollars, the currency Suncor reports in.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Net loss: C$3.525 billion. Operating loss: C$309 million. FFO: C$1 billion. Cash from operations: C$1.38 billion. Net loss: C$614 million Operating loss: C$1.4 billion. FFO: C$488 million. Cash used in operations: C$768 million. Net loss: C$12 million. Operating loss: C$302 million. FFO: $1.166 million.Cash from operations: $1.245 billion.

As the table above shows, Suncor ran losses in every quarter reported in 2020 thus far. However, there are two things to keep in mind:

The magnitude of the losses has declined sequentially for two quarters in a row. FFO has always been positive. Cash from/used in operations was negative for only one of three quarters.

Broadly, these results support the idea that Suncor will be able to get back to a positive earnings trajectory after the pandemic is over. The company's massive $3.5 billion Q1 loss was partially attributable to the effects of COVID-19. In its press release, the company said that its loss in that quarter reflected lower demand for gasoline, along with some miscellaneous non-cash charges (e.g. impairment). The results were much better in the quarters that followed the re-opening. As the economy comes back to life, people will start traveling again, increasing demand for gasoline and other petrochemicals. This should allow Suncor to return to positive earnings and consistent revenue growth.

Dividend Potential

Suncor Energy stock yielded 4.91% (NYSE:TTM) as of this writing, and had a 6.42% five-year dividend growth rate (prior to the recent dividend cut). The forward yield is 3.95%, because the dividend was reduced this year.

Suncor's dividend appears sustainable at today's prices. The cut was painful for those who held at the time it happened, but the benefit is that Suncor is now able to pay its dividend safely. In the third quarter, Suncor paid $321 million in dividends and had $1.166 billion in FFO. That means that the company pays out only 27% of FFO as dividends--not just sustainable, but very safe.

Risks and Challenges

So far, my thesis appears well supported by the data we've reviewed. But we're not done yet. Before anybody can accept any investment idea, they need to be aware of the risks and challenges the investment faces. As it turns out, the risks and challenges facing Suncor are quite significant. They fall into three main categories:

COVID-19 risks.

Climate change related risks.

Other price risks.

Let's look at each of these one by one.

COVID-19 risks. COVID-19 is the biggest source of risk for Suncor Energy at the moment. The pandemic caused WTI futures to go negative in April and killed demand for gasoline. As of December, Canadian gasoline prices were still down from their pre-COVID levels. WTI crude was down too. While we're long past the era of "negative" oil prices, we're still not back to pre-pandemic prices for oil and gas. If the vaccine isn't effective or takes too long to roll out, then lockdowns will remain necessary, reducing demand for oil and gas. That will hit Suncor's revenue. On the flip side, if the economic recovery proceeds on schedule, then demand for oil & gas will increase, and Suncor will bounce back rapidly.

Climate change risks. Climate change poses a number of risks to Suncor's business. Canada recently brought in a carbon tax, and is in the process of increasing it. That can reduce demand for Suncor's products by making them more expensive. There's also the threat of penalties or fines for excessive carbon emissions, a major risk that will remain long as climate change is a top social priority.

Other price risks. In addition to the oil price risks stemming from COVID-19, there are also other risks stemming from general supply and demand. For example, if large oil producing countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia decide to increase oil output, that will put downward pressure on the price of crude. That will directly affect Suncor's oil & gas marketing business by reducing the price it can get for crude oil, and could indirectly hit its gas station business because oil prices and gasoline prices tend to be correlated.

Putting it All Together

When we look at all the data up to this point, we can see that:

Suncor Energy stock presently trades for less than book value.

The company took a massive earnings hit in the first quarter, but gradually improved in the second and third quarters, as the 'first wave' of COVID-19 waned.

A swift economic recovery would likely result in an earnings spike for Suncor, thanks to the increase in demand for oil & gas.

On the other hand, a slower than expected recovery would harm the company, potentially resulting in more quarters of negative earnings.

Taken together, all of this supports my thesis that Suncor Energy is a relatively cheap stock with potential in the COVID-19 recovery, but also significant risk. The stock is a classic "hold"; one you could own in a diversified portfolio if you got in near today's prices, but not one you'd want to overweight.

While it's true that this company will sustain damage if the COVID-19 recovery is delayed, it also has massive upside in the event of a rapid recovery. Today, we're already seeing the COVID vaccine being deployed in most major countries--including Canada, Suncor's main market. If that continues, then Suncor Energy's business will recover. By holding Suncor in a diversified portfolio, you get potential upside in a swift economic recovery, while reducing your unsystematic risk. Suncor's specific risk is great enough that you shouldn't bet the barn on it, but the potential rewards in a best case scenario are enough to merit its inclusion in a diversified portfolio at a small weighting (say, 1%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.