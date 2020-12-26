You Missed The 2020 Bull Market, Should You Invest Now?

We provide a strategy to invest now to capture most of the future gains while preserving the capital in the event of a correction.

The S&P 500 has not only fully recovered but has added on nearly 15% compared to the beginning of 2020.

Let's say you cashed out prior to the 2020 crash or maybe have a large cash reserve for any other reason. Is it time to get back in the market?

The year 2020 has turned out to be quite impressive for most stock investors, especially so for passive investors. If you were fully invested simply in the S&P 500, well, it's time to celebrate; you have gained roughly 15%, and the market rally is not over yet. Moreover, that's just S&P 500. The tech-heavy NASDAQ's gains are even more impressive. That means your investment of $100,000 at the beginning of 2020 would be worth at least $115,000 now and growing.

This is especially important knowing where we have been. It has been a roller coaster ride, with a once-in-a-century pandemic and unprecedented economic lockdowns. Folks who do not try to time the market and patiently ride out the market's ups and downs have been rewarded.

However, there are a lot of people who seemed to have missed out on the gains for various reasons. Many believed early in 2020 that the valuations were too high. Others felt that the bull market already was in the 11th year and could not go on any longer. Some others were scared out of the market when the pandemic set in, and the market started crashing in early March. Then there are others who just like to keep a lot of cash reserve as a way of their investment style.

In addition, let's not forget about recent retirees who, in fact, retired during the year 2019 or 2020, and for them, it's just coincidental. Let's say besides the regular 401(K), you have a significant amount in the company-provided pension fund, and you want to roll over the pension money into an IRA to self-manage.

Now, after a nearly 15% rise in the stock market in 2020, everything looks pretty expensive. What if you were to invest now only to see a correction of 10% or more in the near future. Obviously, there's no guarantee of that to happen. Instead, the current bull market may just continue for another full year or two. If you were to wait, it's quite possible that you might just lose another year of 10-20% gains. There are valid reasons to believe either side of the story, which appear to be fully rational. We guess you get the picture. You are in a dilemma that you can't seem to overcome.

As in most things in life, there's no perfect answer or solution to the above situation. Nonetheless, we will try to attempt something that could make the best of the situation.

Portfolio Construction for 2021

Let's assume you have a cash reserve of $200,000 waiting to be invested. Divide your capital into three parts or buckets as detailed below. If you are a retiree or otherwise a conservative investor, a fourth bucket with cash-like investments would be desirable.

Amount Strategy Yield Bucket-1 (40%) $80,000 Value-oriented DGI 3.5% Bucket-2 (20%) $40,000 CEFs - for high-income investors OR TECH-heavy Growth bucket for Young investors 8.0% Bucket-3 (30%) $60,000 Long term OPTION Bucket OR ROTATIONAL Risk-Hedged Bucket 6% Cash-reserve (10%) $20,000 -- - TOTAL/ Average $200,000 4.8%

Bucket 1: Value-Oriented DGI Bucket (40%, $80,000)

Invest this bucket in DGI stocks with 20 stocks. We will choose at least 15-20 stocks for this bucket. Half of these stocks will be those that have lagged the market somewhat in 2020 and have not really participated in the 2020 bull rally to some extent. It does not mean that we would select companies that have something wrong with them. It just means that somehow markets were not excited about them due to one reason or another, or they were just crushed due to pandemic fears and have not recovered fully. Otherwise, these should be large and stable companies with a solid dividend-paying history. You could run a stock screener to filter out such stocks with the following criteria:

Market cap larger than $10B

Total return in 2020 (YTD) less than 0%

Dividend yield > 2.5%.

We select 10 such companies: (TSN), (FITB), (VLO), (PRU), (ENB), (MO), (GD), (EIX), (AVB), (O).

The other half of the list of stocks would be the ones that tend to have a natural resistance to correction or recessionary periods. This list is based on our prior research and an article published here.

These 10 companies are: (CLX), (FAST), (DLR), (WMT), (KMB), (AMGN), (NEE), (JNJ), (VZ), (AMT).

We selected a total of 20 companies based on the above criteria. These will be a total of 20 stocks with $4,000 invested in each.

Table-1 (DGI Bucket):

Bucket 2: CEF Bucket (20%, $40,000)

If you are an income investor, CEFs could be a good choice for a small portion of your overall portfolio. They could offer certain advantages over typical stocks, and they will add to diversification while providing high income. However, you should stick to quality names based on their long-term NAV preservation and growth.

They can offer different types of assets, such as equity, bonds/credit securities, utility, infrastructure, real estate, energy MLPs, preferred income, floating-rate income, etc., thus providing broad asset diversification.

Most of them pay high distributions, making the majority of the total returns. Even if there is a correction of say 10% in 2021, we can keep collecting the distributions, and eventually, the prices should come back. Please note that CEFs' prices can be more volatile than the broader market, but the regular income should provide the necessary cushion. Also, we should only invest a small portion of the overall portfolio in CEFs. We recommend no more than 20%-25%.

We will select a set of 10 CEFs from different asset classes that have sound management, good history of maintaining their NAV, and yields/distributions in the range of 6%-8%. These are 10 CEF funds (one of them being an individual company stock), and we will invest $4,000 in each of them.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Inco me ( PCI PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund ( PDI Calamos Convertible Opp Fund ( CHI Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD Cohen & Steers Infrastructure ( UTF Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp ( NMZ Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund ( JPC Tekla Healthcare Investors ( HQH Columbia Seligman Premium Tech ( STK Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty Fund (RQI)

Table-2 (CEF Bucket):

Note: All of the above funds are CEFs except EPD.

Bucket 3: Options Income Bucket (30%, $60,000)

(Or Rotational Bucket- covered later)

We will use this bucket to sell some PUT options that have a long-term expiry, at least one year out. More active investors could write short-term contracts and repeat them on a monthly or bi-monthly basis. You can buy or sell options as one contract or more, each contract representing 100 shares of the underlying security. Our $60,000 will not go far, and we will probably have to be content with only about ten different contracts, averaging $6,000 for each. We are assuming that the investor has some prior experience with stock-options and is well-versed in how to write/sell cash-covered PUTs or CALL-options. If you do not have prior experience, we recommend having a trial account (without real money) with your broker and gain some experience before committing to real money. A suggestive and sample list of trades is presented below:

* Premium and prices as of 12/23/2020.

## Assuming you were PUT all the eight stocks, it does not account for any dividend increases between now and January 2022.

If we were to write cash-covered PUT options on all nine trades (as above), we would need to reserve roughly $62,000. However, we will immediately earn a total premium of $5,290 and providing a yield of over 8.5% for roughly one year.

Alternate Bucket 3: Rotational Risk-Hedged Bucket - (30%, $60,000)

Note: This strategy was also included in our earlier article this month.

So, what's a Rotation strategy, and why invest in it? This bucket can act as an insurance bucket (or hedging bucket), which should preserve our capital in times of crisis or panic. In addition, it would reduce volatility, provide a decent return, and some of them could provide a good income. The strategy outlined below rotates among a set of two securities and uses the "relative momentum" of each security to determine which one to invest in for the next holding period, usually a month.

An Income Oriented Rotation Strategy with QQQX:

Our Income-Oriented Risk-Adjusted Portfolio attempts to meet three goals.

Provide protection during nasty market corrections and limit drawdowns.

Provide high growth during both stable and bull-market environments.

Generate roughly 5% income on an average basis.

We make this sub-portfolio even safer by adopting a 75%:25% approach of investing in the two widely different types of assets.

To keep it simple, we will use only two securities in this portfolio:

(QQQX) Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

(TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Every month we will compare the relative performance of these securities over the previous three months. We will invest 75% of the funds in the security that outperformed during the last three months and 25% in the other security. We will repeat this process on a monthly basis.

Since January 2008 and until the end of November 2020, this strategy has provided an annualized return of 12.7%, compared with 9.27% of the S&P 500. However, the big difference is in the drawdowns. The strategy had a maximum drawdown of about -12.5% compared to a whopping drawdown of -48.5% in the case of the S&P 500.

Note: We provide a similar but slightly different version of this portfolio in our Marketplace service.

Performance Chart - QQQX Rotation Strategy vs. S&P 500:

The first chart shows the performance in dollar terms (growth of $100,000) with no income withdrawals, whereas the second chart shows the same with the impact of inflation-adjusted 6% withdrawals.

We will now present the same chart but assuming that an inflation-adjusted 6% income was withdrawn every year. The difference between the performance of the QQQX model and the S&P 500 becomes highly pronounced in favor of the Rotation model. It highlights the fact that if you were to withdraw income in a year that has a big drawdown, it would have a highly negative impact on your long-term performance. So, it's essential for retirees who depend on the portfolio income that they have some kind of protection or hedge in place to conserve the capital from huge drawdowns. We recently witnessed a similar situation in March 2020 when the market was down roughly 35%, while the QQQX rotation model was down less than 5%.

Since we have completed the portfolio construction, let's try to analyze how the combined portfolio would perform under different situations.

Scenario-1: What happens if there's a 10% market correction in 2021

In this scenario, we would assume that bucket-1 will fall less than normal since they are all high-quality dividend stocks. We will assume a 7% loss (70% of the broader market). The CEF portfolio will lose more, let's assume 1.5 times at 15%. There would not be much change to bucket-3 in either option. The Rotational portfolio should provide the necessary hedge and is likely to preserve capital. If you are using the Options portfolio, the strike price is on average 10-12% lower than the current prices. Also, if we were to include option-premiums, we are covered for about 18-20% loss. So, for simplicity's sake, we are assuming zero downdraft for 10% correction and 5% downside in case of a 20% correction.

Scenario-2: If there is a 20% market correction in 2021

Just like the first scenario, we would assume our bucket-1 will fall less than normal since they are all high-quality dividend stocks. We will assume a 15% loss for bucket-1. The CEF portfolio will lose more, assuming 1.5 times at 30%. We are assuming a 5% capital loss to bucket-3.

Scenario-3: What happens if there's a 10% market gain in 2021

In this scenario, we would assume that bucket-1 will gain in line with the broader market. The CEF portfolio will gain less at, say, 5%. There would be a 5% upside to bucket-3.

Scenario-4: If there is a 20% market gain in 2021

Conclusion

You can observe from the above four scenarios; if we were to see a big correction of the order of 20%, with our 3-bucket investment, we would only see an 8% (or less) capital loss. However, on the other hand, if we're to see a gain of 10% in 2021, our portfolio would capture similar gains.

This is how we can summarize for 2021:

S&P500 loses 10% Bucket-Portfolio loses 1.5% S&P500 loses 20% Portfolio loses only 8% S&P500 gains 10% Portfolio gains 11% S&P500 gains 20% Portfolio gains 18.5%

It must be kept in mind that all of the above calculations are based on certain assumptions. The reliability of the results would be dependent upon the accuracy of assumptions. One should try to modify the assumptions according to one's risk tolerance. Also, there's no certainty about the future, so our calculations are just our estimates. However, the main purpose here was to demonstrate that we can remove the fear (and greed) out of investing when we invest with a well-planned strategy. The systematic investing approach helps overcome excessive greed, fear, or impatience. This approach will not only preserve capital but provide roughly 5% income and reasonable growth, making it an ideal choice for retirees and conservative investors.





High Income DIY Portfolios: The primary goal of our "High Income DIY Portfolios" Marketplace service is high income with low risk and preservation of capital. It provides DIY investors with vital information and portfolio/asset allocation strategies to help create stable, long-term passive income with sustainable yields. We believe it's appropriate for income-seeking investors including retirees or near-retirees. We provide ten portfolios: 3 buy-and-hold and 7 Rotational portfolios. This includes two High-Income portfolios, a DGI portfolio, a conservative strategy for 401K accounts, and a few High-Growth portfolios. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click here.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, RQI, STAG, STK, USA, UTF, UTG, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes. For the complete list of our LONG positions, please see our profile on Seeking Alpha.