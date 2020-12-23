Here I explain why, and take it one step further.

This article is a follow up to "Fear Creates Opportunity: Cash Is Trash" were I provided links to a number of specific investments that took advantage of the central theme.

This is a follow up to "Fear Creates Opportunity: Cash Is Trash." We suggest reading it prior to reading this article. Despite the significant gains we have seen in almost every names referred to in that article, we still think the theme has much further to run.

Cash is still trash, and investors should adjust their thinking and portfolios accordingly. Here are some reasons why:

The 1918-1920 Spanish Flu was followed by the Roaring 20s. Such challenges tend to cause people to want to live more in the present including catching up on long delayed trips and experiences. Question whether the aftermath of COVID-19 will result in a similar boom? Ask yourself how much you want to get out, socialize and have some fun. Better yet, ask your friends what they think and will likely do. Meanwhile, realize the Fed balance sheet has gone from <$1 trillion at the beginning of the Great Recession to $4.5 trillion at the end of the Obama era, to >$7 trillion following COVID-19. Furthermore, Fed Chairman Powell has pretty much already told us he plans to continue to keep the pedal to the mettle through 2022. Government debt now exceeds 100% of GDP and is reaching towards the all time high of 119% of GDP reached at the end of World War II. Money Supply (M2) growth is up 25% in the last year. That's already a greater increase than what led to or occurred during the Great Inflation (1965 - 1982). The inflation rate was 1% in 1964. By 1974 it was 12%. By 1980, it had reached 14%. This "Great Inflation" period caused the US to go off the gold standard in 1971, and the Fed to try to whip inflation with among other things multiple rate hikes. The bank prime rate was 4.5% in 1964. By 1970 it had risen 400 basis points to 8.5%. By 1980 it had reached a 20%. This was almost a 5x increase in rates, and a whopping 1,550 basis points higher than it was 15 years earlier. Will we repeat?

Winston Churchill said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” Thus, my fear of future inflation and opinion that Cash is Trash is based on learning from historical precedence and applying logic to the current situation. It's not lightly considered, based on emotion, nor motivated by the need to gather short-term votes or gain political power. I encourage readers to seriously think about my previous bullet points, draw their own conclusions, and plan accordingly.

I'm not going to give any specific investment picks in this article, nor any specific guidance in the comments below. However, I will make some high level observations that may help many to guide their own way.

A large 30-year fixed rate mortgage is by far the cheapest and most accessible way to reduce inflation risk that is available to most Americans. You will probably never see 2.5% money fixed for 30 years available again in your lifetime.

Dividend-paying stocks with solid cash flows and underlying inflation fighting characteristics are available that yield well more than a 2.5% cost of capital. You want stocks that are able to increase their cash flows when inflation increases.

Adjustable rate preferred also offer higher rates than the 2.5% fixed cost of capital mentioned. Furthermore, they have floors preventing them from ever declining below that rate yet also automatically adjust higher with inflation/LIBOR.

Cash is Trash over the intermediate and long term. Green pieces of paper that are guaranteed to lose purchasing power. Stocks and/or preferreds at least have the possibility of maintaining or even growing intrinsic value.

Are you looking for a Reliable Income Stream that also Beats the Rate of Inflation? Data verified by Etrade. Cash Flow Kingdom seeks to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive and growing portfolio payout. By focusing on corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help grow income while also reducing income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you beat inflation and stay logical when times are uncertain. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.