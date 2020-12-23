Another Choppy Day With An End-Of-The-Day Sell-Off (Technically Speaking For 12/23)

Stocks were mostly calm until the last hour of trading.

Let's check in on the housing market. Mortgage rates are very cheap:

15-year (in blue) and 30-year (in red) rates are near 50-year lows. Building permits continue to increase, rising 1.3% in the latest report. New home sales are higher than before the spring lockdowns as are existing home sales. As a result, the Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is at a 5-year high.

Overall, the housing market is in very good shape.

New orders for durable goods increased:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November increased $2.2 billion or 0.9 percent to $244.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up seven consecutive months, followed a 1.8 percent October increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.7 percent.

Non-defense capital goods -- a key leading indicator -- continue to increase.

The Conference Boards Consumer Confidence number declined:

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® declined in December, after decreasing in November. The Index now stands at 88.6 (1985=100), down from 92.9 in November. The Present Situation Index – based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions – decreased sharply from 105.9 to 90.3. However, the Expectations Index – based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions – increased from 84.3 in November to 87.5 this month. ... “Consumers’ assessment of current conditions deteriorated sharply in December, as the resurgence of COVID-19 remains a drag on confidence,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “As a result, consumers’ vacation intentions, which had notably improved in October, have retreated. On the flip side, as consumers continue to hunker down at home, intentions to purchase appliances have risen. Overall, it appears that growth has weakened further in Q4, and consumers do not foresee the economy gaining any significant momentum in early 2021.”

Here's a chart of the data, courtesy of the Capital Spectator:

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

In what is now a familiar trend, small-caps led the market higher. The micro, small, and mid-caps all clustered around the 1% mark. Large-caps were mixed: the DIA gained 0.42%; the SPY was up 0.29% while the Nasdaq dropped 0.52%. The long end of the treasury market was off. 8/11 sectors were higher. Energy continued with its whipsaw performance, this time leading the pack with a gain of 2.23%. Once again, communication services and tech occupy vastly different positions, with the former up 0.65% and the latter off 0.85%.

Today's activity was odd. Let's use the DIA for reference:

DIA 1-day

Prices were somewhat volatile at the open but then settled into a slow but steady rally at 10:30. This lasted until mid-afternoon when the index formed a down channel. Then at the close, prices dropped sharply on higher volume.

IWM 1-day

The IWM was a bit differently While it was also volatile at the open, it made most of its gains in the morning and consolidated them in a sideways channel for the rest of the day.

However, the longer-term trend remains intact: IWM 3-Month

Small-caps are still in a solid rally. Prices have been moving higher since the end of October.

SPY 3-Month

Large-caps are consolidating around 3-month highs.

Tomorrow is a half-day of trading. I'll be off until Monday.

Have a Merry Christmas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.