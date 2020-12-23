The New 'Modern' 60/40 Portfolio

However, we also argued that bitcoin could perform much better than gold in the coming decade as more people will be aware of bitcoin than gold.

Investors should strongly consider gold as a portfolio diversifier; the precious metal not only acts as an inflation hedge but also protects investors during equity drawdowns.

Introduction

With interest rates trading close to (or at) zero percent in most of the developed markets, investors have been trying to look for alternative hedges against future equity drawdowns. US bonds have performed strongly in the past 35 years amid the secular decline in interest rates following the Great Inflation of the 1970s, and their negative correlation to equities have allowed investors to diversify their holdings and also significantly improve their annual performance (and reduce their max drawdowns).

What is the new 'modern' portfolio?

Gold: a good candidate with unlimited upside

We previously said that investors should strongly consider switching some of their bond allocation for gold in order to protect themselves against a sudden regime change in the medium term. Even though investors have looked at gold as a hedge against inflation in the long run, we also saw that gold acts as a good hedge against political uncertainty and periods of market stress. For instance, gold prices rose by 7.6% in Q4 2018 and 3.6% in Q1 2020 when equities dropped by 14% and 20%, respectively.

A strong advantage for gold is that its upside is unlimited, whereas bonds have very limited upside with interest rates trading at 0%. Therefore, with the constant liquidity injections from central banks to finance the high costs of lockdowns, we think that gold has massive upside potential in the coming years and, therefore, could hedge investors from the currency debasement.

In addition, investors would have generated similar returns (and drawdowns) if they were holding 5 to 10 percent of gold instead of their bond allocation in the past 50 years; for instance, a 60/30/10 equity/bond/gold portfolio has generated annual returns of 8.9% for a Sharpe ratio of 0.92 with a max drawdown (6 months) of 24.4%.

Figure 1. Portfolio performances and max drawdowns since January 1973

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg, RR calculations

Bitcoin: the new digital gold?

However, we also argued that bitcoin could perform much better than gold in the coming decade as we expect the delta of awareness to be much bigger for the cryptocurrency than for the precious metal; in other words, there will be many more people who will be aware of bitcoin than gold in the coming years.

A unit of bitcoin is already up nearly 500% since its low reached in mid-March while gold prices are up 30% and we also see a significant divergence between the two assets in recent weeks; despite real yields falling again and the negative-yielding debt reaching new all-time highs above 18 trillion USD, gold prices have been consolidating in recent months while bitcoin keeps reaching record highs (figure 2).

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters

Our first (short to medium term) target is at $30,000, which is calculated by assuming that bitcoin will gradually capture up to 5 percent of the gold market share, which is currently estimated at slightly over 11 trillion USD (for a spot price of $1,860). Therefore, we think that the new 60/40 portfolio should definitely include a share of bitcoin in it.

The modern portfolio: 60 percent equities, 20 percent gold, and 20 percent bitcoin

Due to rising concerns over the recent increase in long-term inflation expectations, the risk reward on bonds is significantly skewed to the downside and, therefore, we would switch the entire bond allocation to a half gold half bitcoin allocation for the next decade; hence, the new 60/40 portfolio would be composed of 60 percent equities, 20 percent gold, and 20 percent bitcoin. The reason why we decided to mix bitcoin and gold is that cryptocurrencies can experience periods of significant drawdowns when volatility rises; for instance, bitcoin prices fell by 42% and 9% in the last two market selloffs in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020.

Figure 3 shows the equity curves and the performance of three different portfolios including gold and bitcoin since January 2014 (for equities and bonds, we used the S&P 500 TR and Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index indexes):

An equity-only portfolio The traditional 60/40 equity bond portfolio The 'modern' 60/20/20 equity gold bitcoin portfolio

As expected, the classic 60/40 equity/bond allocation has a significantly higher Sharpe ratio (SR=1) than the equity-only portfolio as adding bonds to a portfolio reduces the volatility. It is interesting to see that the max drawdowns are slightly higher; the 60/40 portfolio has a 6M max drawdown of 5% versus 4% for the equity-only portfolio. It is important to precise that in the past cycle, the 'buy-the-dip' force has generally led to a sharp recovery in equities following a few weeks of retracement; force instance, while it took 5 years and 6 months for US equities to recover to their previous highs after the Great Financial Crisis, the SP500 was already breaking new record highs just 6 months following the February/March panic.

The emergence of bitcoin in 2017 followed by the start of the gold rally in the summer of 2018 led to a strong performance of the 'modern' 60/20/20 equity/gold/bitcoin portfolio; since the start of 2014, the portfolio has averaged annualized returns of 24.9% for a Sharpe ratio of 1.22. The only negative aspect of the modern portfolio is that it has been much more volatile, which, therefore, led to much more significant drawdowns (13.8% and 21.3% for the 6M and 12M max drawdowns, respectively).

Most investors have criticized this portfolio as bitcoin prices tend to be very sensitive to equity prices, which amplifies the downturns even though gold prices rise. Even though we agree that in the short run, the modern portfolio is likely to remain very volatile, we do think that the upside gains are still very attractive given the current environment, and now that interest rates are close to zero percent, the drawdowns in the classical 60/40 equity bond allocation will be more severe.

Figure 3.

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg, RR calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, BTC, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.