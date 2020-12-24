I see the reasons behind the transformation, and while the expectations look very reasonable, I have no urge to hold a position despite the cheapness.

The timing of the BlackRock sale has been off a bit, although the BBVA acquisition was reasonably well-timed.

PNC has seen a very eventful year with the outbreak of COVID-19, sale of its stake in BlackRock and purchase of BBVA.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) has seen quite an eventful year, and with the year on the verge of closing, this marks a perfect time to review these events to see how the stock and company are positioned going forward.

While the investment case remains largely tied to the economic conditions of course and valuations are not that demanding, I continue to underweight the sector at large, and PNC as well, in this case.

A Base Case

PNC hardly requires an introduction, being a broad-based bank with activities ranging from retail banking to corporate & institutional banking, asset management and others. Until this year, the "other" component included a huge stake in BlackRock (BLK), which has been a key driver for the company and its stock.

For the year 2019, the company generated $17.8 billion in annual sales, essentially compressed out of $10 billion in net interest income, with the remainder driven by non-interest (mostly fee) income. With just around three-quarter of a billion in provisions for credit losses, the company was very profitable with pre-tax profits of $6.5 billion, net earnings of $5.4 billion and earnings per share of $11.39.

It had a sizable equity base of $45 billion on a total balance sheet of $410 billion, with tangible book value at $83 per share. Shares traded at $160 at the start of 2020, which valued them at around 2 times book value and an earnings multiple around 14 times - not too demanding, yet this was, of course ahead of COVID-19. The outbreak of the pandemic caused shares to be cut in half by March, trading at just $80 at that point in time, as investors were clearly frightened, although shares recovered quickly alongside the market.

What Happened?

First-quarter results showed the first tail of COVID-19, as the company incurred $914 million in credit losses, more than the loss reserves in the entire year 2019. PNC reported an operating loss in the second quarter because of a $2.5 billion credit provision, yet there was another boost to earnings, and that is that the company decided to monetize its stake in BlackRock.

The company sold its entire stake in BlackRock halfway in May, thereby generating $14.2 billion in net proceeds, causing a substantial jump in the tangible book value per share to $93 per share by the end of the second quarter despite the difficult first half of the year. The timing of the sale could have been much better, as shares of BlackRock now trade hands at $700 per share, up two-thirds from the sales price in May. This marks a huge return in just over six months, with the 50% move equal to about $7 billion, and this is equal to about $16 per share!

Third-quarter results were very strong, as the impact of COVID-19 was perhaps less than feared with net provisions at just $52 million, resulting in a very strong quarterly earnings number of $3.40 per share, after a minimal loss reported in the first half of the year.

The big news was reported in November, when the company announced the acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares in a deal valued at $11.6 billion. That deal for the Texas-based bank added $104 billion in assets and some 637 branches.

The deal gives PNC sizable presence not just in Texas but in other Sunbelt states as well where the company is not yet active. The company is especially attracted to the significant population growth seen in the coming years.

The deal took place at 134% of the tangible book value reported by BBVA with 21% accretion seen to 2022 earnings, replacing the passive income from BlackRock to a large extent. While a near-billion integration charge is substantial, real synergies to the tune of $900 million per year are expected from 2022 onward - a very substantial amount.

And Now?

With 2020 to an important extent being a lost year, investors have some news to digest with the company announcing two major transactions this year with the divestment of BlackRock and the purchase of BBVA.

While current earnings power is likely impaired, it remains a guess what next year will bring. Yet, if the 2019 numbers around $11 per share can be replaced, expectations remain reasonable with shares trading at $145. This translates into a very compelling earnings yield, especially in this interest rate environment, although recent momentum has already been strong with shares up 30% in the past two months alone.

Assuming 2021 looks a lot like 2019 in terms of the earnings performance - which is a big if given the inherent uncertainty - valuation multiples look quite modest around 1.5 times book and 13-14 times earnings as uncertainty prevails. Additionally, a lot of the potential returns have to come from valuation multiples increasing, as investors are simply very cautious on the long-term outlook with fintechs in a rapid fashion having the potential to disrupt the wider financial industry and retail banking as well.

With cheapness alone not being enough of a reason to be upbeat here, as I do not like the asymmetric risks of financial institutions, as well as the potential for innovators to disrupt the business, I see no reason to hold a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.