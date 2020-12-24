Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) has been on my watch list for quite a while, as I concluded early this summer that the company and its shares looked strong back in June. Operational momentum has been prolonged, and this has manifested itself in the share price over the past half year, although I am getting more reserved here.

While improved operational performance is to be applauded, Ultra Clean has made a relative expensive and sizable deal just ahead of Christmas, as this transaction makes me a bit cautious here. While the company never trades at very high valuation multiples, expectations have risen quite a bit more recently - reasons enough for me to err a bit on the cautious size.

The Business

Ultra Clean Holdings has been crucial in enabling semiconductor technology for some 3 decades, and it has outperformed its markets. The company has seen strong growth over the past decade as strong operating momentum translated into peak revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018, although operating margins of 8% came off their highs in the low teens already. To illustrate how strong this momentum was, this was just a half a billion business with mid-single digit margins in the years before.

Ultra Clean is active in the so-called preparation phase, where it is strong in epitaxial. Other strength lies in front-end processing, where it has expertise in lithography, CMP, implant, etch, deposition, wafer cleaning and inspection. Most of the revenues are generated from memory WFE and foundry logic WFE. The company has gradually improved its diversification profile, with Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT) combined making up two-thirds of sales, as the company has built up other equipment clients and a service business as well. While this reliance is very high, it has gradually come down over time.

To expand the business from here, Ultra Clean relies heavily on diversification, not just in terms of services and capabilities but exposure to other clients as well. The company has made 4 noteworthy acquisitions in recent years, with Marchi, Miconex and Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions combined costing about $100 million, and Quantum Global Technologies was acquired in 2018 at a $342 million price, a relatively large acquisition.

2019 Base, 2020 Revisited

To understand where Ultra Clean is coming from, we have to note that 2018 was very strong, with shares peaking in their $30s in 2017. What followed was a relatively strong 2018 with $1.10 billion in sales on which operating earnings of $60 million were reported. Sales fell slightly to $1.07 billion in 2019, yet operating margins were cut in half to $30 million, for very slim margins below 3% of sales. These headwinds were largely reflected in the share price, with shares down to $8 late in 2018, although shares recovered to the $20s by the end of 2019.

First-quarter results were very strong with sales up 23% to $321 million as real margin leverage was delivered on as well, despite COVID-19 having an impact towards the end of the quarter. Second-quarter sales growth accelerated, with revenues up 30% to $345 million, and quarterly operating earnings of $30 million were equal to the earnings reported for all of 2019!

These strong reports were not yet released when I looked at the shares in June, and the news flow triggered a rally to $30 this summer, before shares fell back to the high teens again in September. Third-quarter sales were even stronger, with revenues up 43% to $363 million and operating earnings moving higher towards $35 million.

With earnings power in the most recent quarter essentially running at $2.50 per share, all while net debt is down to just around $100 million, investors have been aggressively bidding up the shares to $37 again early in December. Shares are now trading at $31, levels at which the company is awarded a $1.35 billion enterprise valuation. This actually coincides with about 1 times trailing sales, as UTC reports EBITDA margins around 12% and change, valued at around 8 times trailing EBITDA, although it has been seeing some momentum of course this year.

A Deal

Amidst the current resurgence, the company has swiftly used its improved fortunes to further grow the business with the acquisition of Ham-Let, an Israel-Canadian business. Ultra Clean will pay $348 million for the company, which is very significant, equal to about a quarter of its own valuation ahead of the deal.

With the transaction, Ultra Clean will acquire a developer, manufacturer and distributor of purity and industrial flow systems, among other used in advanced semiconductor device manufacturing. Ham-let will contribute approximately $200 million in trailing sales. This values the company at around 1.7 times sales, marking quite a premium to which Ultra Clean trades, certainly as margins are quite similar.

Given the all-cash component of the deal, a net debt load of $103 million will overnight turn into a $450 million net debt position, although I would not rule out an opportunistic equity raise in the coming weeks. With pro forma EBITDA increasing from $168 million to $192 million, leverage ratios of 2.3 times look reasonable, yet this is a very cyclical industry, and we are arguably at a good point in the cycle at this moment. Hence, an equity raise move would likely be applauded.

With Ultra Clean reporting D&A charges equal to about 4% of sales, I peg the EBIT contribution of Ham-Let at around $16 million. Hence, the interest costs on $348 million in additional net debt will likely "eat" most of the incremental earnings at this point in time. This means that accretion likely has to come from growth, synergies and deleveraging. Given this observation, I see why investors have some small reservations about the deal with shares down 3% upon announcement, or about $40 million, in response to this deal which does come at a premium.

This makes investors perhaps rightfully cautious, and I see no compelling reason to get too excited at these levels and at this point in time here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.