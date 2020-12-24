Introduction

In this article "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM," I explained a method of determining whether a specific CEF (Closed-End Fund) was a good long-term investment. In that article, I used the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) to help describe the method. I found that CLM fell short in generating long-term stable income.

My method seeks to identify CEFs that can support their distribution and are not consuming their asset base to pay a distribution. Long term, that will lead to distribution cuts, which I'd like to avoid as much as possible. I certainly want to avoid NAV dissolution because management chooses to pay out too much in distributions.

Much like its sister fund, CLM, the Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) has a pretty attractive yield at around 16%. Closure inspection reveals that the fund has overpaid its distribution this year, and has done so for several years. NAV also declined, and so next year, the distribution has been cut. This makes this fund a poor investment over the long term, even if the share price may continue to increase.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Over time, the best way to determine if a fund's distribution is sustainable is to look at how the total return on NAV compares to the yield on NAV. If the total return on NAV is higher than the yield, then the fund is accumulating assets and has its distributions well-covered. However, if the total return is less than the yield on NAV, something is reducing the value of the fund's assets. It may be that the fund is overpaying its distribution, or this could be caused by the value of the assets declining. If the fund is overpaying its distribution, particularly if this is a long-term issue, that can be bad. If the fund isn't overpaying its distributions but the assets of the funds are declining in value, this may or may not be a problem. That will depend on why the assets are declining and how long such a condition continues.

With CRF, it is very easy to determine the yield on NAV, as it is policy to set the distribution at 21% of the NAV at the end of the prior year's October.

Data by YCharts

In the chart above, we can see the total return on NAV for the last 12 months. At just under 14%, that is well below the yield on NAV of 21%. NAV is clearly declining, which has also resulted in the distribution for next year being cut.

To be fair, the COVID-19 crash in March and April was hard on just about everything. Thus, it isn't surprising that CRF's NAV declined then. So, while it is not good that CRF overpaid its distribution this year, it is only fair to look at other, better years to see how much distribution coverage the fund has.

Look at a longer-term trend

So let's take a look at the 3 years prior to the COVID-19 crisis. Given that CRF pays a distribution of 21% yield on NAV, compounding that should have produced a 3-year yield of about 77%. With no compounding, that would be 63%.

Data by YCharts

As we can see in the chart above, over the 3-year period from 2017 to 2019, the total return on NAV was 55.6%, well short of the mark. CLR is potentially overpaying its distribution, so we will have to look deeper to determine if that is the case.

Data by YCharts

Looking back 10 years, there is a strong downward trend in NAV. I used 10 years, as I wanted to have both a long-term view and avoid all the issues with the Great Recession. Since most of the last 10 years were during an economic recovery, a downward trend is more concerning.

Data by YCharts

It is, of course, possible that CRF's NAV is dropping because the asset prices are dropping and not because it is overpaying its dividend. So the chart above compares NAV performance to the performance of SPY. I used only a 5-year period for comparison because Morningstar only shows a high degree of correlation to SPY over the last 5 years (R-squared was only about 58% for the 10-year period versus 98% for 5 years). SPY was up almost 85%, while CRF's NAV was down almost 36%. Since the fund holds assets very similar to SPY, management is doing something wrong. Either they are overpaying the distribution (and liquidating assets to get the cash), or they are making very bad picks, or both. No matter how you look at it, management is eroding the NAV, and with it, the fund's ability to pay distributions.

Data by YCharts

As a dividend growth investor, I like to see a stair-step pattern when I look at the dividends or distributions from a holding over time. And we do indeed see such a pattern to the distributions from CRF, but it is inverted - we are seeing a pattern of decreases rather than one of increases. Rather than a stairway to riches, we are seeing steps down into the cellar.

From time to time, any company or fund may find that conditions are such that a payment to shareholders they could once support is no longer supportable. In that case, I want the fund or company to recognize this and take actions to rectify the situation. Overpaying me, other than for very short periods of time, benefits no one. However, the NAV and distribution declines of CRF aren't an issue of management seeing the distribution isn't supported and rectifying the situation. It looks to me that each time the distribution is cut, management doesn't cut it enough to stop the bleeding, but just enough to slow it down. No matter how much you slow the bleeding down, if you don't stop it, the end is the same. It is just a matter of time.

Is a Turnaround Likely?

At this point in the analysis, we need to determine if the current conditions are more likely to persist or change. Since we have determined that we don't like the current conditions (an unsupportable distribution), we need to look at the chances that they will change for the better.

What we want to look for is assets the fund holds that have had lower returns over the last few years but can be expected to do better. Also, we want to look at assets that might have been paying a poor dividend but where those prospects have improved and higher dividends can be expected.

Source: Semi-Annual Report

In the slide above we can see the slide showing sector allocations as of June. Almost a quarter of the fund's assets are in IT, a sector that has done well this year. Between IT and Healthcare, more than a third of fund assets are in sectors that have done well. And with less than 10% of assets in Energy and Financials, two sectors with a lot of issues of late, I just don't see that there is enough potential underperformance on price to make a big difference. In fact, given how well IT has in general done this year, it might be hard to continue that next year. As for lagging dividends, Real Estate and Energy are likely to be areas where a lot of growth in dividends happens as the economy recovers, and CRF is quite light in those types of assets. I don't see a big potential for increases in dividends either.

Source: Semi-Annual Report

Looking at the top 10 holdings, I find it hard to think of Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB) as lagging the market with big potential to increase in 2021. I certainly don't think, and I'd be surprised if anyone would argue, that they will have significantly better returns next year than they did this year.

Based on what they are holding now, my thinking is that CRF management has done a pretty reasonable job at picking positions. So, I just don't see the NAV erosion as being caused by picking poor stocks. I must conclude that the primary cause of the NAV erosion we have seen over the last 10 years is due to overpaying the distribution. And I don't see any way - given that the assets held this year failed to generate enough cash to cover the distribution - that even less of the same assets will cover a 21% distribution.

Conclusion

The average investor - and most of those who read Seeking Alpha are not average investors - tends to get a lower performance than the funds (and stocks) they hold. So, while there are certainly ways to make money holding CRF (particularly dripping with the fund buying shares at NAV), I think it is better to invest with a fund that is going to continue to do well long term.

A fund that has been overpaying its distribution for many years, and looks to continue doing so, is not a good long-term investment. You are playing a game of musical chairs, and while you might look like you are winning, eventually there will be no chair for you.

Data by YCharts

Given the well-established and long-term trends of NAV and distribution decline, I just don't see investing in CRF as a good idea. And I especially don't want to pay a premium to NAV to get those shares.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 in Dividend Stocks



HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple, and straightforward.

Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.