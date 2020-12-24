Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) recently hosted its virtual Investor Day event, providing additional color around its five-year targets, along with the various longer-term growth levers available, including "new" business segments like Title and Close (T&C) and Data. While there are near-term headwinds, especially with waivers elevated in the Appraisal segment, the underlying growth and margin profile still come out well ahead of the Rule-of-40. Furthermore, with the multiple down to c. 13x EBITDA following the recent selloff, patient investors get to buy into the Real Matters growth story at a very reasonable price.

Puts and Takes from the Latest Market Share Revisions

On the bright side, Real Matters' new fiscal 2025 targets imply further market share gains for the Appraisal and T&C businesses. Notably, market share is now expected to grow at a CAGR of 15+% for Appraisal and 20-30% for T&C. Additionally, the company will also target corporate expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) at 7% of net revenue, along with an impressive 70-75% of adj. EBITDA to FCF conversion. Taken together, these numbers indicate a lot more top and bottom-line growth to come.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

The key growth driver remains the appraisal business, where management is looking to increase purchase transaction share to 7-9% (up from 4.6% in fiscal 2020) and refinance market share to 17-19% (up from 9.3% in fiscal 2020). While the % share numbers seem disappointing relative to the c. 12% estimated US appraisal share achieved in fiscal 2020, it is worth noting that the calculation methodology has been updated and now accounts for new data sources. The net effect is a higher overall addressable market and a correspondingly lower share.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Perhaps more importantly, however, the T&C business appears to be tracking ahead of expectations – relative to the market share of 2.4% in fiscal 2020, the new five-year target nearly triples that. This implies a staggering 45% growth for T&C in fiscal 2021 alone, mainly on the back of share gains on the refinance side.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Chasing a $4 Billion Opportunity in US Appraisal Management

Interestingly, the US Appraisal Management market has been upsized to a c. $4 billion opportunity, even after considering near-term waiver headwinds. While waivers will likely continue into FQ1 '21 as well, the good news is that management sees them moderating eventually. Notably, the waivers have been elevated in recent quarters due to an unusually high mix of low LTV, high credit score, non-cash-out refinances that already have a recent appraisal on file. As a result, I think the near to medium-term expectation for the percent of refinances waived to return to 10% (significantly down from the c. 35% in recent months) seems reasonable. Even in a bear case scenario for waivers, the market share gains should comfortably offset the waiver dynamic.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Plenty of Upside Potential from the $2 Billion T&C Market

On the T&C business, the company has seized the opportunity at ~$2 billion, although this only considers the refinance channel. Thus far, progress has been encouraging across the majority of its tier-1 lenders - one is in the contract stage and another in RFP, as the company inches toward the launch of its first tier-1 T&C customer. In-line with management's guidance for a sign up in calendar 2021 (excerpt from the investor call below), my base case is for purchase volumes to boost T&C revenues as soon as early fiscal 2022.

So we're actively engaged in a process with the majority of the Tier 1s on Title today. The strong market, the strong refi market, it's affected Tier 1 lenders somewhat differently. So, therefore, the conversations are in slightly different phases. One is in the contract phase, and another is in the RFP stage. So we expect that there will be a fair bit of activity in 2021 and that the others, we think, are also ramping up. So we're very confident that these engagements will result in a new client at launch in 2021.

The medium-term progress will be key – in its AM business, for example, the company took over five years to win its first tier-1 customer but then signed on the remaining five within 18 months of closing the first. Should a similar dynamic occur for the T&C business, the revenue opportunity could be significant as each tier-1 customer could essentially double the title business. Therefore, success here will be crucial to achieving the fiscal 2025 top-line share targets, targeted at triple current levels.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

The company also sees bottom-line benefits in the medium to longer-term, with further margin expansion embedded in its fiscal 2025 targets. However, there will inevitably be some near-term margin pressure as it builds out its network to service a nationwide Tier-1 base. This likely implies pressured fiscal 2021 EBITDA margins, although the tradeoff makes sense considering the longer-term opportunity – US Title Adj EBITDA is targeted to reach 50-55% by 2025.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Data Opportunity Adds to the Growth Potential

Last but not least, the company will also leverage its real estate information to establish a data business as it looks to diversify beyond the cyclical mortgage market. As much of its data assets is proprietary, it does offer plenty of value, primarily on the lead generation front for businesses that serve homeowners. All in all, the data opportunity is expected to have an addressable market of $70 billion, based on c. 10-15% value capture of the US Home-based spending market of $580 billion. The strategy will be kickstarted with an acquisition by fiscal 2023 to build a foundation before targeting data monetization by fiscal 2025.

Source: Real Matters Virtual Investor Day Presentation Slides

Final Take

On the whole, Real Matters' Investor Day reaffirmed that it remains on track for exceptional growth in the upcoming years. While there are one-offs like waivers that will impact financials near-term, the underlying numbers are hard to argue with. This is a company that has sustained double-digit growth, over 40% EBITDA margins, and an over 75% FCF conversion rate while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. That these numbers are collectively well ahead of the Rule-of-40 is no small feat, nor is the fact that medium-term guidance indicates these numbers will continue, if not improve, going forward.

Fundamentally, the company looks strong and appears positioned to grow into a more diversified, less cyclical profile heading into the medium-term, which should eventually surface the value in the shares. With the stock trading at c. 13x EV/EBITDA relative to my base case for medium-term EBITDA generation to outpace fiscal 2021, I think the recent selloff offers investors a great opportunity to accumulate shares at a reasonable price.

