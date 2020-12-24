Otherwise, they will shut it down or reboot, like they do so often, out of public view.

Apple is not interested in making a car that is as good as a Tesla. They will only be interested in making something entirely unique.

There are a number of very high hurdles to clear to produce a car, but Apple also brings a lot to the table in their tech stack.

The Apple Rumor Industrial Complex Is Working Overtime

Some companies have planned leaks for strategic or tactical purposes. I believe the recent Microsoft (MSFT) leak that they are working on their own ARM SoCs was one such leak. But Apple (AAPL) never leaks on purpose; if they have something to say, they say it out loud and with attribution. Omerta is one of their most important rules.

In the absence of hard information, the Apple Rumor Industrial Complex was born. To this day, it still cracks me up that one of the best Apple sites on the internet is called “Apple Rumors.” But the Complex has become much more reliable than it was a decade ago, when most rumors were not worth the digital ink with which they were printed.

The latest is another link in a long chain of rumors about Project Titan, Apple’s attempt to make a car from scratch.

Reuters Headline

But that sentence is in the wrong order. The dependent clause about the battery tech is much more important that the car part. I have long believed there is a giant pile of money waiting for whomever can dramatically increase battery density. The future runs on batteries. And cars?

This was not the greatest business pre-pandemic, though that has changed, temporarily in my opinion.

First, let’s look at how Apple develops a new product that already has competition.

How Apple Makes Something

Rule Number One of Apple product development is that Apple products should be entirely unique. They are not interested in making something that is as-good-or-better than the competition; they are interested in redefining the category. Let’s look at two examples, one very big, iPhone, and one very small, the ill-fated AirPower charging mat.

When Apple began developing iPhone, this is what a smartphone looked like:

Palm Treo 650, released 2004. Wikimedia Commons.

Almost unrecognizable, right? At the 2004 All Things D conference, Walt Mossberg interviewed Steve Jobs, and then opened up to questions from the audience. The first one was this:

What you see acted out is two things:

The pent up demand for a smartphone that worked better than current offerings.

Steve Jobs employing the blend of humor and condescension he used when he was hiding something. I have been a continuous Apple shareholder since that exchange.

Three years later at the iPhone unveiling, Jobs opened with “What Is Wrong With The Whole Category”:

The problem was that the hardware keyboard and buttons took up too much space, and were unchanging. They solved this problem with multitouch, something they worked on for years for that purpose only. The most Jobsian thing ever was to take the 46 hardware buttons on the front of the Treo 650, and reduce them to one button. Of course, he would have preferred zero buttons on the face, like they have now on most models since iPhone X.

The important thing here is that they didn’t just make a better Treo like the questioner at All Things D 2004 wanted. They redefined the category to solve problems that users didn’t even understand they had. Now, of course, almost every smartphone has a multitouch interface.

I find AirPower to be a very interesting example, because it is one of the few times we got to see the sausage made at Apple. What we got to see with AiPower is something that happens quite frequently internally: Apple killing a project because they could not deliver the unique feature set they wanted at the price point they wanted.

They wanted the mat to be a special charging solution for all Apple devices at once. They couldn’t pull that off without either overheating the pad, or having to raise the price too much. So they moved on to MagSafe as a charging solution. Again, Apple says “no” to many more things than they say “yes” to; this happens all the time internally. We just got to see it in the open this time.

So the key takeaway here related to cars is that Apple is only interested in making a car if they can redefine what the category means. Just making a car that is as good or a bit better than a Tesla (TSLA) is not what they are up to. If they can’t do that at a price point that makes sense, they will kill it like AirPower.

A Brief History of Project Titan Rumors

Steve Jobs was always interested in cars, but he did not live long enough to do anything with that interest. 2015 is when the Project Titan rumors started heating up with Apple hires from Tesla, Ford (F) and Mercedes-Benz. There were rumors of minivans with self-driving technology coming from the streets of Cupertino.

I’m not going to detail the rumors for the next few years, because they are now all besides the point. As Elon Musk pointed out, when you have to hire a thousand engineers, it’s hard to hide that. Apple was working on a vehicle, and a self-driving system at a minimum.

The reason it was all beside the point came about two years ago, when Apple laid off a substantial portion of their Project Titan engineers and hit the reset button, which they had already done on a smaller scale in 2016. That is one button Steve Jobs would never get rid of. The rumors I heard is that they had a vehicle design that they liked with a goal of a 2020 release, but when they had to put a retail price tag on it, it was absurdly high.

Reset. What that reset is, we still don’t know.

The change began with the re-hiring of Douglas Feld from Tesla to head up the project in August 2018. They layoffs came the following January. In June 2019, Apple bought drive.ai. It was a well-named company, so you know exactly what they did. As is typical for most Apple acquisitions outside of Beats, Apple shut down the revenue-producing part of the business, a shuttle van service, and absorbed the IP and talent into Apple proper.

So that’s about where we stood before the current rumors.

Wait, What Was That Second Part?

Frankly, by this point, I was very bored by Apple Car rumors. We know they are working on something, and that something is probably different from what other people are working on. But this is the company that says “no” more than they say “yes.” There are many hurdles to get over to go from a great idea in the design studio to cars rolling off an assembly line, and we’ll talk about that in a moment.

Until something is much firmer than all this, I can’t get that excited, considering the substantial obstacles. But the phrase “‘'next level' battery technology” in a headline is a guaranteed click from me.

That’s my original 5GB iPod from 2001. If I still had a FireWire 400 cable to charge it, I think it still works. On New Year's Day 2002 I was watching college football and messing around with this little wonder when the battery ran out. Being too lazy to get off the couch after a couple of days of revelry, I plugged it into my iBook — one battery powered device charging the other.

In a flash I realized that the future is all battery-powered, and that there was a giant pile of money waiting for whomever could make much more power-efficient hardware. That giant pile is already being grabbed up in the ARM ecosystem, and Apple of course has been getting their piece of that since 2010.

But there’s the other side of the equation and another giant pile of money: the battery. We have seen substantial gains in the cost-efficiency of lithium-ion batteries, but there has yet to be a huge chemical breakthrough that will drastically increase the energy density and safety of batteries. That giant pile of money is still on the table waiting for someone to scoop it up 19 years later, which I would not have guessed in 2002.

Until I saw the Reuters headline, I hadn’t imagined that it might be Apple to make this leap, but of course they have much to gain if they can be the one to do it. Almost all their product revenue comes from battery-powered devices. They have the money, the motivation, and the strategic patience to pull it off, though that is no guarantee.

In what seems like a lifetime ago now, my old bull pitch for Telsa began with this statement: “Your skepticism of Telsa is justified because they’ve fooled everyone into thinking they are a car company. They are a battery company. They only make awesome cars to sell more batteries, and bring the marginal cost down.”

This was of course a dramatic overstatement to get people’s attention. My point was that the most important metric in the electric car future is not the usual things we look at in a car. It is Watts/Cubic Centimeter/Gram/Dollar of the battery. How much energy you can pack into the smallest, lightest space at the lowest cost. This, along with chip development and software are going to be the key cost and feature differentiators in the EV space in the future. Elon Musk understands this, which is why he expends so much energy selling batteries to homeowners and utilities. Whether they are in cars or not, the more batteries they sell brings down the marginal cost of the next battery they sell. So their strategy has been to work mostly on bringing the cost down.

The Reuters report says that Apple is working on both a chemical breakthrough as well as a new design to more efficiently use space. Again, it is all rumors until they announce it in a product, but I’m pretty excited about this part of the report. Along with their chip design unit, having a differentiated battery technology would be a huge advantage in the future.

Let’s look a little closer at the substantial obstacles Apple faces in entering the EV space.

The Most Patient Company In The World Will Have Its Patience Tested

I often refer to Apple as “the Most Patient Company In The World.” No better example exists than the recently released M1 Macs, which were, in my mind, 12 years in the making, dating back to the start of Apple’s chip unit in 2008.

Now over five years and two resets into Project Titan, that patience is being tested, and it will be tested some more.

The first obstacle is the most obvious: they are mostly a smartphone manufacturer, and they haven’t done any actual manufacturing for quite some time. But they were once just a computer company that had never made a music player, a phone, a tablet, a watch or headphones.

A car is much more complex than any of those, and failure can be lethal, literally. If your iPhone has a glitch, it is very annoying. If your car has a glitch, you may die. The stakes are much higher.

But Tesla has shown that a new auto company, led by someone who has never worked in the auto industry, can still make a great car that customers love, and sell cars in a tough environment for new car sales. Again, in what seems like a lifetime ago, I always found it ironic that Telsa bears would often start their case with some version of, “Look, I own a Model S, and I love it, but…” The first thing they said undercut everything else they were about to say. People love the cars, something that all the “car guys” said could never happen because Musk wasn’t one of them.

So, while this remains a huge obstacle and a steep learning curve for Apple, it can certainly be overcome with money and patience, two things Apple has in long supply.

The next part is overcoming the hurdle that proved too high for the first phases of Project Titan: making a unique product that didn’t come with an overly high price tag. Part of that will, by necessity, be cutting back on some of their original ambitions. If they have to cut back on too many, that would result in an undifferentiated product, something they are not interested in.

The final part, assuming Apple can get a design together that can be sold at a realistic price point, is how do they manufacture it? Apple hasn’t done actual manufacturing in years, far preferring their contract manufacturers, and these relationships are a bit strained right now on top of that.

Contract manufacturers need guaranteed minimum volume for the contract to make sense to them, and Apple probably can't guarantee the volume they need. Some of the rumors I skipped over in the timeline section involved Apple talks with contract manufactures that all eventually fell apart, likely over this issue.

They could do their own manufacturing like the other auto makers including Tesla, but that would be a huge shift in strategy.

So the hurdles are substantial, but for a company that has never made a car, Apple brings a lot to the table.

What The iPhone Company Brings to EVs

Apple’s technology stack is loaded with layers relevant to EVs, just not any of the parts that we traditionally think of related to cars.

I mentioned it in the battery section, but the other two parts of the EV future that are going to be huge differentiators are chip and software design. These are two areas in which Apple very obviously excels. There are several aspects of this:

Apple gets to design the exact SoC the want for the car, balancing the power consumption and performance needed for the car.

If this ever were to come to fruition, expect the Neural Engine to be a huge part of that SoC.

They already have an interface for their services in CarPlay that can easily evolve into carOS.

The AI stack they are building with drive.ai talent will be a key part of that.

They have their own maps service.

The second part is the sensor stack that Apple has been building since the first iPhone, and are also prominent in Watch and AirPods. Most these will likely come into play in a self-driving system, but Apple’s new interest in LiDAR is very relevant here. The iPad Pro, and now the iPhone 12 Pro, have LiDAR sensors which aids photos and AR.

And that takes us to the final part of the stack that Apple has been working on for many years now, which is bringing us out of the graphical user interface. The GUI we know and love today was invented at Xerox PARC in the 1970s, and first brought to a mass audience in 1984 with the original Mac. Multitouch added a new layer to this, but the primary interface is still pointing at something and clicking/tapping on it.

So Apple has been hard at work on two new interface modes. The first is Siri, which they call an intelligent assistant. But because Apple collects so little data about its users relative to Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL), it will never be as intelligent as the other two. What Siri is good at is voice-controlling your Apple devices and services. So it is more properly thought of as a voice-control interface.

The other is the tremendous amount of work Apple has put into AR, and we have only seen a little fruition of this work in products. The LiDAR sensors also come into play here. So if Apple were ever to be able to overcome those substantial hurdles they have to clear, expect an interface that relies less on a multitouch GUI, and more on voice and AR.

If Apple can do this, expect that it will be a category redefiner, the way Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Watch, and AirPods all were.

All of this plays into my primary long-term Apple thesis: no other products company is better prepared for the future than Apple. The key parts of their tech stack are available to a wide range of device types, from headphones to cars, or whatever device they set their sights on. If they eventually can do this, no one else will come at it with the combination of software, hardware, and maybe even battery expertise than Apple possesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.