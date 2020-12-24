Francesca's has fluctuated wildly over the last few sessions, over $5 and under $1 on bankruptcy news and its delisting to OTC.

Francesca's Holdings (FRAN, OTCPK:FRANQ) filed for bankruptcy on December 3rd, a possibility foreseen by some but that shareholders hoped could have been avoided. COVID-19 has given investors a lot of chances to trade bankrupt stocks - Tailored Brands (TLRD, OTCPK:TLRDQ), Hertz (HTZ, OTCPK:HTZGQ), Tuesday Morning (TUES, OTCPK:TUESQ), and DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) to name a few, and likely AMC Holdings (AMC) very soon.

The key question for Francesca's holders is, will the equity get any recovery under Chapter 11? I will review the facts of the case as they stand, and leave it up to you, the investor, to determine if a speculative purchase is warranted.

Initial Filings

FRAN first filed this docket for bankruptcy. The Bidding Procedures motion is also available here. I would strongly urge anyone who considers buying FRAN to review at least these documents to understand the process.

The first key thing we don't know is why FRAN filed when it did. The company's debt (through Tiger and JPM) was not due, and as of its latest 10-Q, it had plenty of cash, and it has been running cash-neutral on the year.

The bidding document does disclose a possible source: TerraMar has entered a stalking horse bid for $23.1 million, and it has at least two other LOIs (and 37 interested parties). Having bids so close to the filing seems to imply it is fairly far along in the sale process and that a Chapter 11 filing was one of the closing contingencies, to exit unprofitable stores and remove debt to be able to sell a "clean" FRAN. Given FRAN wouldn't have a lot of clout with lessors to renegotiate the leases, this may have been the easiest way to do it.

Bids are due on January 19th, 2021, so this process should come to a very swift conclusion.

Forming Assumptions

FRAN has already been taking steps to curtail its leases, filing to close 140 locations in November, but curiously noting that it did not expect any resulting cash expenditure despite the $29-33 million of non-cash charges. Presumably, the liquidation of inventory was going to be enough to cover the lease breakage costs negotiated with landlords? I am not including costs for these closures in line with FRAN's guidance that there would be no net cash charges.

However, with the 94 additional rejected leases, I am assuming the company will pay an average of $60k per lease (max would be 15% of remaining term or one year), and most FRAN leases are 5 years and average ~$60k per location (can do the math from 10-Ks). This may be too conservative, as some of the rejected leases may have under one year remaining or less generous breakage clauses.

Assuming $60k per store of breakage, and given the company carries around $30k worth of inventory per store, it would need to sell through the remaining product at ~50% margin to cover a full-year lease breakage cost. This seems reasonable in normal times, but not in a close-out sale. Given the company's push towards "fast fashion" (below), perhaps it can do more than one full turn of inventory during closing to make the process cash neutral.

"Target" working capital from the stalking horse bid is $1,927,761 of accounts receivable, $25,011,312 of inventory, $425,000 of freight and $4,989,000 of prepaid maintenance, inventory and supplies. If these amounts are lower at close, the price would be reduced dollar for dollar.

The bidding document says that:

The Purchased Assets will not include income tax refunds for periods prior to the Closing Date, Debtors’ cash and other customary excluded assets to be specified

For the sake of conservatism, I have not included the income tax refund due in FY20 ($10.7 million), which I assume has been included and used up in FRAN's cash flow projections, and I have also not included the $6 million refund due in Q2-20. If this is excluded due to applying to a period prior to the filing, that would be an additional $2/per share for stockholders.

What's Left For Shareholders

Bankruptcy recovery for common holders is unusual, though DTEA and TUES above are two recent examples that have paid off handsomely in recent months. Unlike many retailers, FRAN was actually (slightly) cash positive from operations for the 6 months ended at its last 10-Q filing - no small feat. This seems to be due in part to:

Deferred rent agreements with landlords

Small stores (less than 1,500 avg. square feet) and a manageable footprint compared to some other struggling retailers (Express Inc. (EXPR)) which have had a much harder time with cash. Andrew Clark (the CEO) has also pivoted to fast fashion with the goal of selling out items before the company has to pay vendors, improving inventory turn and cash generation.

The latest on the bankruptcy docket includes FRAN's forecasted cash flow from Chapter 11 filing until a transaction is consummated. Key points are as follows:

Total cash at filing was $6.2 million, expected be fully utilized during the process while paying down pre-petition debt amounts. The company is expected to complete the process with $4.0 of DIP utilization. This is interesting partially because the company includes a $4.9 million rent payment in January that I would not expect it to make while in Chapter 11, and that without this payment, it would be cash positive at sale. This payment may just be related to concessions FRAN agreed to prior to bankruptcy.

This projection also runs through January 23rd, while the close date in the bidding guide is the 20th. Given the company's expected cash burn in January, this is important, as it would reduce the DIP amount from $4.0 million to around $2.5 million, which I will use for my valuation.

Using my assumptions, the resulting value chain for FRAN holders looks like this:

$0 cash

Plus $17.0 million from TerraMar bid

Less $2.9 million for purchase price reduction of "Seller Cure Costs" in bidder doc (deferred costs under leases which will continue post sale)

Less unsecured claims from vendors (assume $5 million based on initial filing)

Less lease breakage costs (assume $60k/store for 94 additional rejected leases - max $5.6 million total)

Less $2.5 million DIP repayment

Net: $1.0 million ($0.33/share)

Risks

The lack of catalyst for a FRAN filing, beyond a sale of the company, could also imply some bad acting on the part of management or the board. If they have more to gain through Chapter 11 beyond returns on their current shareholdings, then shareholders have no reason to expect the sale to result in a substantial payout. If there is a KERP in place for the CEO et al as part of the post-sale business, they may be primarily trying to dress the business up at the expense of shareholders, since they will have a substantial interest in the ongoing business.

The lease assumption will vary widely, as the idea that FRAN will incur $0 cash charges during the process on the 140 closings seems unlikely. However, I'm taking the company at its word for now. The provided cash flow guidance is key for this purpose, and we can assume any of these costs were incurred prior to filing on the 4th given the substantial reduction in cash at the beginning of December compared to September 4th (a $12 million decrease), which should have included inflows from Black Friday. If any claims remain from that closing, the sale price would likely be adversely impacted.

Cross River leaving the process removes an advocate for shareholders that might otherwise have given them some confidence that they would be protected. $3-5 was a great place for it to sell if that's around the ceiling on the stock right now, but its departure is not the best sign for remaining holders.

The provided cash flow projection could be viewed as conservative or aggressive, and any deviation from the expected results would alter the projected value to shareholder substantially.

Other Considerations

You must receive board approval to build a position of more than 5% in the stock during FRAN's Chapter 11. Between that and the delisting, the pool of investors considering this stock has significantly shrunk and a maximum position is now about 150k shares.

Most sale processes do not have quite so transparent views into the leading bidder, as the stalking horse TerraMar is in this case. With so much publicly available information on projected cash flows, purchase price and closing adjustments, it will be easy for prospective bidders to consider the upside to owning a "clean" FRAN for only ~$20 million. Anything more than a $1 million increase in the bid price would present upside to current holders.

FRAN is expecting an additional $6 million tax refund in FY21, which would be almost immediately accretive to a buyer. An increase in the bid price by $6 million to account for this would not be unreasonable to expect if it is not attributable to current shareholders. Either way, this amount has not been factored into the above valuation.

FRAN has $32.9 million of NOLs, which are expected to have substantial value for a buyer (est. $6.5 million).

Buyer Perspective

A stripped-down FRAN with ~450 stores might be worth $80 million with $20-25 million in run-rate EBITDA, if operating results can get back to those of 5 years ago with the reduced store base. Every additional $3 million in bid would be another $1 to shareholders.

As we have the bid details for TerraMar, it is getting the following:

$17.0 million cash outlay

$6.1 million liability assumption

~$3 million cure costs

$6.5 million NOLs

$6 million tax refund (assumption)

So, it is getting "clean" FRAN for about $15 million net, and it can probably do more than that in EBITDA post-COVID-19 with the mall leases gone. Given this, I think the belief that a bidder will come in "over the top" of the stalking horse bid is not far-fetched.

Conclusion

FRAN's delisting has torpedoed the share price from the mid $2s to sub-$1. Looking through the company's projected cash flows through bankruptcy, the possibility of some recovery for shareholders remains, and could even be expected at this stage. Given final bids are due in January, this situation will come to a resolution soon, and despite the extremely risky proposition, some may find the $2-3+ upside on the $0.60 share price attractive in the near term. I have taken a speculative position in the shares, which I may increase or decrease depending on daily trading volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRANQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.