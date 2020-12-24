Rather than protection, bitcoin is a huge gambling on the psychology of masses and that is its main interest.

How bitcoin works and how it is organized does not give me any hope that we can find any kind of inflation protection from it.

Bitcoin, the most known and widespread cryptocurrency, has experienced an incredible price performance that has little to do with a currency like price behavior.

I started a series on inflation and how to protect from it. In this first article I tried to understand the current monetary situation where the long-term interest rate, the most essential price of any economy, is under complete control by central banks for the benefit of economic recovery and government debt cost.

My view is that central banks will only start to do put their foot off the pedal when inflation is really under way. Added to that, I think the effect of central banks’ unwinding will be delayed in time, since a significant part of injections have not made it to the real economy. This means that before the unwinding has some real effect there is a risk that inflation it may have advanced significantly.

In other words, the risk of uncontrolled inflation is higher than normal and higher than deflation risk, in my opinion, of course. That is why I think it is better to be on the safe side against inflation in the coming years.

This article is on cryptocurrencies since there seems to be a narrative in some parts of the market that cryptos are the solution for inflation protection. I was not planning to do an article on this, but I started gathering information for a brief mention in a broader article and it just kept growing until I decided it might be better to cut the scope into a focused cryptocurrency article.

How the idea to invest in cryptos came to me

It came to me from this (made-up) conversation I recently had with my investment banker:

Hi, look I am doing some numbers and it seems that holding my money in the bank is not the best thing for me. With inflation, fees, and zero deposit rates, this situation is not working. I have been thinking in investing in government bonds. This “fixed-income” thing sounds exactly like what I need, because I really would appreciate making some income on my money and if it’s fixed, even better.

IB: Long Term rates in the US are right now at 0.68% for 10 years. It is a great safe yield.

Sorry, but why would I invest at that yield if the government wants inflation at 2%? There must be something I’m missing.

IB: That yield may seem low to you, not aware of how financial markets work, but the FED will keep on buying even lower so, you can’t lose.

Then it is more about the price of the bond than the yield?

IB: Yes, you start to get the idea.

Ok, but weren’t you supposed to invest for the yield?

IB: We are here to make money. If you want higher yields buy the S&P index. It is paying 1.7% right now in dividends.

That sounds like a better yield. But I thought stocks were more on the price, rather than yield. Why people invest in bonds then?

IB: Well, that is not fixed income. It’s stocks, so higher risk. What is important is to buy into the right companies. Buy all the FAANGs or in case you don’t want to do stock picking, buy an indexed fund on the S&P index.

S&P sounds right. But the 1.7% yield is still below 2%.

IB: don’t look so much at the level, what matters is that stocks pay a higher yield than bonds. And this Mr. Schiller says it is only at 32 times earnings, still below 2000 peak. Besides, they just included Tesla in that S&P index. That is really an awesome company. You can go to Mars with it. It is so good it is trading at more than 20x revenues.

You mean earnings.

IB: No, no, revenues. Earnings multiple is …. whatever, who cares. It is safer to look at revenues on growth companies. Revenues are larger and more reliable. Companies incur into losses for years to wider their moats in a future with no competition and ever-growing margins. Money making competitors that are not capable to lose money into their moats will be wiped out.

Well, I do not know about Tesla and all that, but still, 32 times looks like a lot. it is like if I had to wait 32 years to get my investment back, right? I wouldn’t buy the shop around the corner if I had to wait that long to get my money back.

IB: Look, these are stocks, not shops. Retail is dead, by the way.

Well, let me give a thought. All I want to do is to keep my money from the bank, losing value year after year.

Maybe your thing are cryptos if you want to keep money the modern way. It is all based in these crypto chain blocks that exist only in the cloud, so there is no way you lose them, and nobody can steal them. Look I bought bitcoin when was at $4,000 and now is at $19,000, no sorry, it is at $23,000. It is a pity I only bought a few. That is the money of the future!

Good, many thanks. I guess that is fully legal, right?

IB: Sure. We at the bank already trade the thing for a small fee. I can give you access to it. Clients like you, that are allowed in the dark pools for the high frequency program, are allowed into bitcoin trading. We know our clients here.

Great, I will certainly come back to you.

I am not at all against the idea of a cryptocurrency and even less of a currency outside the control of governments. I think it makes a lot of sense to argue that in a few decades the way money is understood and used may very well evolve. I agree with that, and before writing this article I thought cryptos or bitcoin might be it.

After having understood how they work, its short history and how they are operated, I hardly believe there is nothing to support that view.

I will refer only to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as it is the more known cryptocurrency and the one that has more visibility.

How it works

Bitcoins are virtually created (mined) by solving problems with the help of intensive computing power. These problems are called blocks. A given number of BTC are awarded to the miner, the one that provides the computing power, for each block solved. As more blocks are solved, more BTC units are created up to a point where a new phase is reached in which the number of BTC per solved block is halved. Each phase is composed by 210,000 blocks and the difficulty to solve each block increases after every 2,016 blocks.

There are a total of 34 phases, after which, 6.93 million blocks will have been solved and 21 million BTC units will have been created. The time and computer power to get to the end of each phase grows exponentially and the number of BTC awarded in each phase decreases exponentially.

As of now, we are in phase 5, if my understanding is right. In this phase, 1.3 million BTC will be awarded for the combined 210,000 blocks to be solved, implying a remuneration for the miner of 3.13 BTC per block. At the end of this phase there will be 20,343,750 BTC already mined, equivalent to 96.88% of the maximum amount of BTCs that can be mined. There are still 29 phases more to go.

Source: University of Cambridge – Sinan Kufeoglu

In every phase, the number of BTC mined in that phase equals all the remaining BTCs to be mined in all future phases combined. So, after phase 5 all future BTCs remaining to be mined equal 656,250 BTC, or 3.1% of the total.

After phase 7 less than 1% of the total BTC remain to be created. It is expected that the end of phase 7 will be reached by 2032. The last phase is expected to end by 2140, if it is ever reached.

A little history on Bitcoin

In the first phase, 10.5 million BTC were created. Compared to the current cost, those BTC were incredibly cheap to mine as blocks' difficulty was at its lowest point and the number of miners competing for it was low, incredibly low compared to today. The prices of the first BTC mined and exchanged were set in small fractions of a cent of a dollar. That phase ended in January 2009.

After the end of phase one, the bitcoin founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, realized the first BTC transaction wiring Mr. Hal Finney 10 BTC. Finney, an experienced Caltech programmer, would become the first real developer of Bitcoin until his death from illness in 2014. Until then, bitcoin was supported by relatively simple software. Finney would dramatically improve safety and, together with Nakamoto, would push bitcoin into its next phase.

In February 2010, the first crypto exchange (by now defunct), Bitcoinmarket.com, was created.

In May 2010, in the middle of phase 2, a famous Papa John’s two pizza order for 10,000 BTC was made. The two pizzas cost was $25, implying a BTC price of a quarter of a cent of a dollar ($0.0025).

Today that couple of pizzas would be worth $230 million. I guess it was the most expensive bite in history.

By February 2011, bitcoin price reached dollar parity, if the currency jargon is to be used, as its price reached $1. The wheel of fortune was starting to gain pace.

The second phase (75% of all BTC) ended by November 2012. By then, initiatives like magazines, articles, etc. were made as promoting initiatives showing how needed it was to make the idea be known by a wider public.

The promotion and the revaluation of the price that started to take place was successful in attracting more interested people. Obviously, every new owner of BTC became a fan of the idea and become one additional vested promoter to join the cause. By April 2013, the price reached $100.

The Winklevoss twins bought in 2013 $11 million of BTC and founded an additional exchange, becoming well-known developers and promoters of the idea of bitcoin as Gold 2.0. If that sounds to you as a marketing slogan is because it is. They have declared that they started buying below $10.

Obviously, once you are in, your main interest is to attract more people into it. Instead of simply waiting to see what happens while sitting on it, it is far more tempting and productive to promote the idea to new investors because as more demand faces the declining production of BTC, prices can only go up.

By July 2016, the third phase of mining ended, meaning 87.5% of all future BTCs had been already created. At that point bitcoins were trading at $650. Crypto-ATM machines started to appear, and many companies wanted to look modern and cool and, in one way or another, made some marketing steps in favor of bitcoin.

The diffusion mechanism started to attract an exponentially growing demand into an exponentially diminishing offer and then, in 2017, came the price explosion.

Source: FRED (by the way, the red line is TESLA in a scale of $0-3,500, to make it comparable with BTC).

From a $600 level it jumped above the $1,000 mark by February 2017, $2,000 by May, $4,000 by August and $16,000 by December. It closed the year at $14,565, after having reached a peak of $19,650 by 16th of December.

At the 2017 peak, BTC had revalued close to 20 times in slightly less than 18 months. The price of bitcoins doubled every two months in average until the peak of that year. There is no way to argue that that kind of price dynamic has something to do with a currency and not with a bubble-like asset.

After December 2017, “Gold 2.0” would lose 83% of its value, but it even at the trough of December 2018 (c. $3,200) it would remain five times higher than at the end of phase 2.

From that trough, bitcoin recovered substantial ground in 2019 and was temporarily above $12,000 by mid-year to start losing ground again towards the end of the year. The COVID crisis hurt bitcoin price and in March was briefly close to $5,000 again, but from there, another huge recovery came, and in a few months, price had almost quadrupled recovering the $19,000 watermark in early December 2020 and $23,400 as I finish to write this article.

Where is the catch

The catch, for me, is that a huge chunk of all current BTCs was mined at a ridiculous cost, below a fraction of a cent of a dollar. The large owners of bitcoin, called whales, either mined them at exceptionally low costs, or bought into them in early stages of the process.

Their obvious interest, but not typically disclosed or noted, is to attract more people into it because they are the largest beneficiaries if that happens as any additional demand will make prices to increase if, and as long, that demand flow is marginally larger than people cashing in.

The Ponzi angle of the bubble comes from any newcomer becoming itself a new promoter of the great advantages of bitcoin. Not only they can feel more modern and involved in bringing the future into their lives, but they also make more money the more they preach on it. Its advantages are quickly summarized in one single phrase: buy this because it goes up.

There is a large vested interest in it. I am not against people making money as they legally desire, but the point is that this is not like currencies were born, so I doubt the outcome will be the same as with gold, silver, dollars, or any other past and present, and probably future, currency.

The process of gold becoming a currency was not one by which a few intelligent gold-mine owners thought to make it a currency by preaching on its advantages and how limited its supply was while they were storing a huge proportion of the total gold in their pockets.

Gold was naturally accepted without anybody having to preach on it and even less with anybody having a self-interest in the expansion of its use and the increase in its price. The interest in gold was to find more of it but there was no need to promote it as a currency.

And since this is a self-interested process, a second catch comes into play.

There is no way that an apparent creation of wealth like this one, equivalent to $480 billion before marginal expenses, will not be an incentive to try to repeat or extend the experiment again.

If you are an advanced programmer, why not try it? Why not create the next more powerful, more secure crypto? How about Gold 3.0? There is only an effort cost, but it is not like mining gold in the middle of Alaska at freezing temperatures.

There are absolutely no barriers of entry to create a new one. There are in fact at least 5 well known cryptocurrencies and more than 2,000 try-outs.

Even more, there is absolutely nothing that forbids current bitcoin whales to make a change in the code and extend the number of BTCs to be mined so the process can be restarted again.

There is little more than a very original idea and a great incentive to expand the crypto-story. They bring no other utility that making a growing number of people believe they will become rich as price increases.

There is no real capacity to buy anything but nobody cares because price goes up. There is no placement, or reserve of wealth. It is a mere speculation into a snowball that as successful it has been it will end as all other bubbles and in the same way as all other bubbles.

There will be a point where the additional marginal buyer will not show up and it will be over.

Other crypto problems

If you look at the different ways to buy into the cryptocurrency, you will soon realize that it is more like buying gold online in some strange country or like opening an account in a Bahamas-based trading platform promising 25% return on multi-currency-bot-trading-strategy, so to speak.

There are several aspects that I think are not well taken in account either by the super-enthusiasts nor by people like me, that before this article never took the time to dig a bit deeper because I liked the idea of a cryptocurrency.

I think that when people talk about cryptos tend to do it, as I thought about it, in a conceptual level, which does not take in account certain important details:

1) Crypto exchanges are unregulated in most jurisdictions.

For example, cryptocurrency exchanges are governed by a patchwork of regulations in the United States—among the largest markets for cryptocurrency trading. Some types of cryptocurrency trading are banned in China, which accounted for as much as 90% of overall trading up until the beginning of 2017.1 Nonetheless, several prominent Chinese exchanges are still operational and have simply shifted base to Seychelles or Malta since the government crackdown. In my opinion cryptos will end banned by governments which seem to be waiting for the right excuse for it. There is no way they can happen to like a currency they cannot control and to some extent manipulate.

2) Stolen and lost

A significant part of the mined bitcoins has been stolen or lost. I have made a list with all the hacks, internal or external that I have found in some webpages and in Wikipedia. The number of bitcoins is sometimes estimated because I have only found the hack in dollar amounts.

The figure of 265,500 bitcoins is equivalent to $6 billion and 1.43% of the bitcoins currently mined. It is the figure that I have been able to reconcile on a case-by-case basis, but a common reference that you will find is 1 million BTC, which is 5.4% of the total number of BTC. Those $6 billion of current value is only from 2011 onwards and is equivalent to $680 million per year on average.

That does not sound as super safe to me. There are essentially two proven risks: hackers stealing BTC files or managers of exchanges disappearing with those files.

Extrapolated to a regular bank this would be like the bank telling you: sorry, but our CEO is missing and your money seems to be gone with him.

This non-safety, linked to the previous point, means that there is no safety net.

What somebody steals, it is not from an exchange or a company, it is from the owner of the BTCs that are in the stolen file. People are not generally concerned if a bank is stolen because there is a protection from the systems which cryptocurrencies lack.

3) They are not frictionless

Cryptos, and bitcoin is no exception, are not costless to buy or to exit from them. Depending on how and where you buy, there can be an entry and exit cost of 0.1% to 7%. As you cannot buy with them in 99.9999% of the times, whenever you want to use this theoretical money to do something with it, you need to convert it into dollars.

Something is money when it is readily accepted by most people with no loss of value in exchange for any other less liquid (less money-like) asset. An asset cannot become money if it has not fulfilled that function at some point, and bitcoin has not.

4) Not well distributed

A significant part of all bitcoins is controlled by a few so-called whales, like bitcoin founder and Winklevoss brothers. It is estimated that the largest holders control 3 to 5 million bitcoins (I have seen all sort of figures on that so do not take that as a fact).

This implies that moves from a small number of people could have a large effect in its price.

As this FT article referred, Chainalysis estimated than in 2018 (when BTC lost 83% of its value), longer-term holders sold at least $30 billion worth of bitcoin to new speculators over a five-month period, with half of this movement taking place in a single month. As Chainalysis’s CEO referred in that article:

“It’s very thinly traded, very badly structured, . . and it’s stupendously manipulated market. Anyone who goes in not realizing just how manipulated the crypto markets are, will get skinned.”

5) Too small

At the current price, I will not call it exchange rate, the maximum potential size of BTC market is c. $480 billion, which is equivalent to 4% of the value in of the world’s gold, or 0.5% of global stock markets, or 0.15% of global real estate. That figure is taking in account the maximum 21 million of bitcoins that can be mined (unless somebody changes its mind down the road, of course).

The point is that it is illogical to think of a $480 billion asset class to become anything resembling a global currency.

If you think BTC can become the “next gold” in size, then it would need to go up to $500,000 which is precisely what “experts” (read big bitcoin owners) are arguing. Nobody can assure that it will happen or that it will not happen.

Betting on what it will do is betting on human psychology but not in any fundamental analysis.

Gold vs. Bitcoin

Gold can be understood as alternative asset as bitcoin is or as a currency.

With gold, as with bitcoin, you cannot go into a store and buy a couple of socks. It is not possible, nor practical, nor safe.

As with Bitcoin it is not costless to convert dollars to gold or gold to dollars. It is arguably more probable to be stolen gold and in both cases it is costly to store it safely.

But bitcoin does not count with the track record of gold. Gold is the final and ultimate representation of value. The belief that no matter how disastrous the conditions are, gold will keep its value is what makes gold a currency or even the currency, but only in certain conditions.

There is no need to test that, as it has been tested over and over along our history to become part of our common belief.

Gold is not a currency in normal circumstances. It is just another possible asset to buy as houses or art. But humanity knows that in the worse infrequent circumstances it is the safest store of value, because it will be accepted always, no matter what. In those undesirable circumstances, gold is money and there is no better money than that.

Bitcoin is not a currency in any circumstance. It is just a different kind of asset. Until it does not pass the tests of wars, different dominant civilizations, etc. that gold has passed, it is nothing more than an asset and, in my opinion, a rather too dangerous asset to treat as if it was some kind of value preservation asset.

Conclusion

The fact that bitcoin is trading 23,000 times higher than it was trading in February 2011, when it reached parity with the dollar, does not make investing in bitcoin right. It certainly makes the case to invest in it more appealing, but not right.

The way it is organized and how it works make of bitcoin a hugely profitable gamble on the psychology of masses, but I think that it is quite certain that it will not become a currency of a more modern economy.

There is nothing in bitcoin that makes it linked to the real economy. Only the cost of energy to solve the growingly complex blocks seems to bring some link, but even that is somehow fake, because it is not only the complexity but the higher bitcoin price that makes more computers compete for the block-solving reward.

Its price is only a function of a growing demand willing to buy into an asset controlled by a few large hands and which production is close to null, as only 3% of total bitcoins remain to be mined.

Bitcoin would have been a nice invention for humanity and I do not discard an evolution in how we understand and use money in the future, but not from bitcoin.

I think that the odds are way higher that it passes into history as just another bubble. As long as you don’t fool yourself of what you are investing in, and its risks, you might do very well buying and selling cryptos but even in that case I would only do with a minor fraction of my wealth and never with the idea of storing value.

You are speculating with a highly volatile, illiquid and not fully transparent asset that any day could be abandoned by its largest holders in exchange for a currency they can actually use for something else than for speculating.

