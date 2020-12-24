Voyager Digital is the only fully regulated crypto-only brokerage in the US.

In this article I want to show how Voyager Digital has competitive advantages over its competition, I want to talk about the high interest rates it gives to customers, how crypto brokerages are different from stock brokerages, and talk about the Voyager Digital token VGX.

(Source)

Voyager Digital is the only fully regulated crypto-only brokerage in the US. It is licensed in 49 states. It owns a FINRA broker/dealer for security tokens and derivatives. Last quarter's result showed revenue growth of 2,757% year over year.

Voyager's Competition

(Source)

For the past several years most crypto assets have been bought, sold, and held on exchanges. Bit by bit, this is starting to change as more and more financial institutions are starting to take custody of cryptocurrencies for clients. There are significant price inefficiencies between crypto exchanges that allow financial institutions to route to several exchanges to take advantage of price spread between exchanges. Since the crypto market is still in its infancy there is a lot of money to be made pocketing the price spreads between exchanges.

Legitimate volume on spot crypto exchanges fell to $125.8 billion in October

(Source)

The two largest exchanges by legitimate volume are Coinbase and Binance. In my opinion, Voyager has four competitive advantages over them:

Voyager is hooked up to 12+ exchanges so they can get the best trading prices at any moment for the customer. Voyager has a best execution smart order router that determines the best prices on each exchange and can execute that best price. Voyager makes about 65 basis point per trade on average, which is lower than its competitors. The largest exchanges often crash when there are spikes in trading volumes. When any exchange goes down Voyager will route orders to other exchanges. Voyager has no fees on trading. The exchanges require 1% to 3% fees on all trades. Voyager offers 1% to 9.5% interest on over 22 tokens that you hold on Voyager. Exchanges and Robinhood offer no interest.

You might be asking how does a crypto brokerage pay you 5.5% interest on Bitcoin and 1%-9.5% interest on other tokens?

Basically, Voyager Digital borrows out the Bitcoin and other tokens as a collateralized loan with margin calls attached, then Voyager gives back about 80% of the interest earned to the customer. Voyager currently does this with 22 tokens. Every other bank and brokerage will loan out your deposits in the same manner but they keep 100% of the profit.

Why do companies borrow tokens for such a higher interest rate? Since the crypto market is still young, many companies borrow crypto tokens from other companies because they want to take advantage of the price spreads between different exchanges by buying and selling the borrowed tokens. This is similar to playing a market maker role. These market makers make more money than the interest they pay to borrow the tokens. As the market becomes more efficient these interest rates will likely drop.

Why would banks and brokerages give you back nothing while Voyager gives you back 80% of the profits?

Voyager wants to place the customer first. Voyager needs to be better than their competition. Voyager can make money by pocketing price spreads between multiple exchanges. Voyager also has less infrastructure costs than a traditional bank, brokerage or exchange.

Wait, if tokenized assets and digital assets continue to grow exponentially does this mean that some banks and payment processors are at risk?

Yes, and this could be a serious problem for some financial institutions if companies like Voyager give back 80% of the interest. It might break the business model of many banks and financial institutions if they lose 80% of their profits on deposits. It might also cause bank customers to transfer their deposits into companies like Voyager.

Furthermore, the blockchain technology underlying many digital assets will allow for trading and loans to happen 24/7, which banks cannot do. Deposits and transfers between banks and payments processors still take 1-3 days to settle. The blockchain will allow transfers within seconds and they cost much less.

A Crypto Brokerage is different from a Stock Brokerage in a few ways. This might foretell a transition to a better system of trading assets

A crypto brokerage can make money 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. A stock brokerage can make money for about 6.5 hours a day and usually 5 days a week.

A crypto brokerage can pocket the spread between several exchanges. A stock brokerage must give the best price by law. I think it is likely that in the future a crypto brokerage will be required to always execute the best price, but that might be several years away.

A crypto brokerage like Voyager will give back 80% of interest profits to the customer. No stock brokerage does that.

Voyager Digital has a crypto token that trades under symbol VGX

Why does a publicly traded company also have a crypto token? Voyager Digital inherited the token when they bought Ethos Assets in late 2019. Since then Voyager has been using the token as a tool to increase platform adoption through utility rewards for holding the token. If a company builds a good rewards program around a token, then it will increase adoption and build a strong community that is incentivized to spread more adoption.

In many instances crypto token communities have become armies of unpaid advertisers and vicious defenders of their crypto tokens and platforms. The term "Bitcoin Maximalist" was created to describe the community around Bitcoin. They are at least partially responsible for Bitcoin surviving and thriving all these years while more advanced blockchain technologies continue to be created.

Voyager wants to create a loyalty program to help spread adoption. The Voyager Loyalty Program (NYSE:VLP) can be seen here. The VLP is an attempt to bring value to the VGX token by incentivizing people to use the Voyager platform and buy the VGX token. I think the VLP is much better for the stock than for the token.

(Source)

The Voyager Loyalty Program is not good for the VGX token for a few reasons:

Every person who owns a portfolio value of more than $100, $5,000 or $25,000 on the Voyager Platform has no incentive to own the VGX token, because their rewards will be about the same as if they own no VGX tokens. The VGX holders can earn 7% in new VGX tokens by staking, but those tokens are printed to them, which equally dilutes and devalues the token anyhow.

The VGX Portfolio tiers that require $2,500 and $12,500 punishes the lower income retail investors. The lower income retail investors may not have much money left over to receive the extra benefits.

Every VGX holder that sees their portfolio value rise to over $25,000 now has zero incentive to hold the VGX token anymore and can dump it to buy their other favorite tokens and receive the same rewards. This will cause selling pressure on the VGX token as the crypto market rises.

Voyager also announced an extra 40mm tokens to be printed in 2021 to be given as rewards for debit card usage which dilutes the VGX token value and increases profits for the stock holders.

What might help the VGX token most?

Drop the entire Crypto Total Portfolio portion of the Voyager Loyalty Program, because it negates the value of holding the VGX token. Adopt Celsius Networks Loyalty program. If management decided they need the Crypto Total Portfolio portion of the Voyager Loyalty Program to benefit the stock, then perhaps they can choose a hybrid model. To receive the top tier Voyager rewards they can require all users with a crypto portfolio value between $100 to $4,999 to own 30%+ VGX in their portfolio, require those with $5,000 to $24,999 to own 15%+ VGX in their portfolio, require those with $25,000 to $99,999 to own just 5%+ VGX in their portfolio, and require the institutions and people with over $100,000 to own just 2%+ VGX in their portfolio. The value ranges and percentages in this hybrid example need improvement, but something along these lines would improve the VLP.

The Celsius Network model and the hybrid model have two main benefits. First, it is significantly better for lower income retail investors and it leaves a small burden on the larger portfolio holders who add money to their account. Second, it creates an exponential increase in the price of VGX if the assets under management increase exponentially. This is why Celsius Network's loyalty program has been so successful.

How does a percentage ownership in VGX create an exponential increase in demand for VGX token?

Every new low income user joining the platform is now incentivized to buy a more affordable portion VGX. Every big money user who adds money to their portfolio is only required to buy a little more VGX to keep their benefits. As new and old users add money to the Voyager Platform the value of the VGX token would rise in tandem with the rise in the assets under management (AUM) on the Voyager Platform. This model has already been proven by Celsius Network.

Since announcing the Voyager Loyalty Program on December 3rd, the VGX token price has dropped while the VYGVF stock has rallied 111%, and all of Voyager's competitors had their tokens rally too. Is this just a coincidence? It is possible, but not likely.

In the process of writing this article the CEO of Voyager Digital announced that they will change the VLP to improve it. This is very good news for the VGX token. It also means that the CEO listens to the Voyager community.

The VGX moonshot

Voyager is getting way ahead of Schwab, Robinhood, and Fidelity in regulations, supported tokens, and interest bearing tokens on their platform. Large stock brokerages might decide they are being left behind. If they buyout Voyager the VGX token will very likely remain in place, and several million people will likely get added to the Voyager platform. This would likely multiply (maybe 10x or more) demand for VGX token. Additionally, if not a brokerage, there might be a moment where some large integrated company (or bank) decides to make a bid for Voyager. This would mean huge funds would be applied for mass marketing and adoption, thus increasing the amount of users to Voyager's platform and the price of the VGX token.

If we combine a percentage VLP model with a buyout by a brokerage, then VGX would likely rise 10x to 100x pretty quickly. That's the VGX token moonshot.

Voyager stock has huge potential

Voyager is very young and has an extremely high growth rate. Therefore Voyager is extremely difficult to value at this stage. I want to give a few things to think about instead of using any discounted cash flow model.

- The average acquisition cost per customer is $35 and the average customer brings in $20 a month, or $240 a year. This is just with trading and interest. That is astronomical.

- Voyager will be introducing a debit card, credit card, margin, loans, and advisory products in the next year or two.

- Voyager is introducing a desktop trading platform within a few weeks. This will likely be significantly easier to use than any exchange platform. I imagine many institutional investors and hedge funds might prefer to use it.

- It trades around 100x P/S, but it has had 2,000%+ year over year growth in back-to-back quarters. It will take very little time to grow into that P/S number. Voyager will be quadrupling its available user base next year by expanding into the EU and Canada. They are just waiting to finalize the regulatory approvals and audits.

- The cofounding CTO of Uber helped design the Voyager platform to easily scale into millions of users. This is also good for platform security.

- Management is excellent. The CEO Stephen Ehrlich has extensive experience running brokerages and financial companies. He was the CEO of Lightspeed Financial, CEO of PennTrade Financial, and CEO of Tradier. His acquisitions to date tell us that he knows how to skate to where the puck is going. Stephen is known for placing the customer first.

Risks

VYGVF stock

- Regulations that are overly burdensome of crypto brokerages or the exchanges

- Loss of interest in cryptocurrencies or a huge fall in Bitcoin's value.

- A platform hack

VGX token

- Management does not change the Voyager Loyalty Program.

- Voyager platform has no user growth or a falling user growth.

Conclusion

Voyager Digital has strong competitive advantages against its competitors and an extremely high growth rate. Voyager Digital also has a highly scalable platform that makes $240 dollars a year per customer and they have a $35 average customer acquisition cost. Should these factors remain in place for 2021 then I see a decent likelihood that VYGVF trades above $10 in 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VYGVF, VGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.