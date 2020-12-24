I continue to hold shares due to the valuation however I am not adding until more clarity is achieved.

Both China and Alibaba look to walk the tightrope here to preserve Alibaba's global reach and prestige while limiting its domestic power.

Alibaba has a vast network of investments and either directly or indirectly invests in almost all areas of technology in China. Targets for the probe look to have ample avenues.

The news of China's investigation into Alibaba (BABA) was somehow both shocking and yet also completely expected.

The official line from China via The People’s Daily is that this is a natural byproduct of development and that "Wild growth in markets, needs to be curbed by law" adding that "Anti-monopoly has become an urgent issue that concerns all matters."

However, this is clearly a bit personal between Chinese President Xi and Jack Ma of Alibaba. The current probe against Alibaba and a few other key tech companies looks to have begun in November, coincidentally, right after Ma issued what some consider a virtual tongue lashing of Chinese regulators and therefore also insulting President Xi during a public address.

Chinese regulators then almost immediately suspended Ant’s highly anticipated IPO while the anti-monopoly watchdog threw wrench after wrench at the company's shares with a slow drip of news hinting at major changes to come, leading to the report tonight.

The key question here is, to what extent is China willing to throw Alibaba to the wolves?

In my opinion, this is a tactical question more than a regulatory question as Alibaba frankly is the posterchild for Chinese tech prestige, rising like a phoenix, primed to take on the large US companies in not only a tech battle but a geopolitical game across Asia, Africa and Europe in the coming decade.

I believe China has more than enough ammunition, with Alibaba and also Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) sprawling investment empires to throw the kitchen sink at the company if they so desired.

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the above graph, both of these companies in effect control a sizable portion of the Chinese tech market, far beyond their respective focused areas of business.

Chinese regulators have a bit of a right to be nervous when a leader of one of the behemoths decides to break rank and openly criticize regulators.

I see 3 possible scenarios playing out here and I will outline them below:

Mild

China could be bluffing a bit here to regain the fealty of Jack Ma and fire a warning shot across the industry. A likely result in this scenario could be small to moderate fines and slight changes to the company's business model effecting the company's ability to work on an exclusive basis with other companies in which it has controlling or large minority stakes.

In this scenario Alibaba is massively undervalued and would be likely to regain and surpass its all time high of $317 in short order.

Moderate

In this scenario Alibaba would be likely to face a forced wind down of its vast investment portfolio or face a very strict approval requirement before any investment made along with strictly enforced rules against working with or along side any company in which it holds an investment which currently allows Alibaba to maximize and partner with the various companies it invests in.

In addition, the company would likely be subject to increasingly harsh rules regarding cross selling and using its technology platforms such as Alibaba Cloud and its ecommerce and fintech platforms are other areas of strength the company currently enjoys.

Ant Financial under this scenario would be significantly knee capped as Chinese regulators would no doubt structure its rules to give a leg up to its state owned banks while leaving a sliver of gold still on the table for Ant and Alibaba.

In this scenario, Alibaba looks to be fairly valued currently at a 24 P/E ratio as these regulations and changes would no doubt leave a long lasting mark and handicap growth going forward to a certain extent but the structure and company would remain largely intact to live and fight another day while adapting to the new rules and environment.

Severe

This is the nightmare scenario that is causing some of the massive decline in shares in extended markets. The companies VIE (variable interest entity) structure currently operates in a grey zone of Chinese law and if China truly wants to make the pain felt extreme while to some extent protecting the investments of Chinese citizens and party members all they need to do is pull the plug on VIE and the entire structure of the company would be wound down for holders outside of Hong Kong.

This penalty if enacted could be on top of the regulations I theorized about in the above sections and it is unclear exactly what would happen under this scenario however theoretically ones' entire investment in BABA could vanish overnight if desired, however unlikely that may happen in practice.

It goes to say that if this scenario unfolds, Alibaba is completely un-investable and would plunge in both the USA and Hong Kong drastically until further clarity is achieved.

My thoughts

I believe the most likely outcome is a mix of the mild and moderate scenarios, I see fines as highly likely along with structural changes to how the company is allowed to work with its subsidiaries and companies in which it holds investments.

China is looking to both fire a warning shot and legitimately regulate its growing, wild West-like internet and tech space. I believe Ant Financials' IPO is likely to be shelved until the regulators get a firm handle on the company to limit structural risks to the Chinese economy as a whole.

To me, this looks like growing pains from a rapidly expanding internet economy wrapped up and instigated by Jack Ma's comments and criticism.

I will continue to hold shares in both BABA and TCEHY however I will not add to my positions until the smoke clears and more is known. Both positions rank in my top 15 holdings currently, however combined they make up less than 5.5% of my equity positions which I view as an acceptable risk for companies of such potential.

Thank you for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial advisor. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell a specific security nor is it to be construed as investment advice, please contact your licensed financial and tax advisor for advice to your specific situation.