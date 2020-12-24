I haven’t paid much attention to Aurora Cannabis (ACB) since I last called the top. Yet I have kept it on my watchlist over the past couple years, if only for the fact that it is the most active marijuana stock and therefore always worth some consideration in a diversified portfolio. And while nearly every stock on my watchlist has had a great year, Aurora Cannabis sticks out like a sore thumb.

While the S&P 500 is up 15% this year, ACB is down 60%; while the S&P 500 rose 20% over the past year, ACB fell 35%; and even while the S&P 500 has remained flat this week, ACB fell over 10%. If this is the time for pure euphoria and greed, ACB has certainly been left behind.

And this is not industry-specific. Other marijuana stocks, such as Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Cronos (OTC:CRON), and GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG) are net positive for the year. But for multiple reasons, I believe ACB will catch up, and I’m going to show investors in ACB how to quickly recoup your losses.

Macro

The macro theory on marijuana stocks has always been roughly the same: Marijuana will eventually become a legal substance in the United States and corporatized. The companies that are best positioned for such a change will see their stocks rise. But this has yet to play out for a number of reasons.

First, marijuana stocks are relatively new. While almost everyone agrees that marijuana is on its way to becoming recreationally legal in the United States, the number of investment-worthy stocks are limited. Hence the piling-on into the pot stock bubble in 2019.

Companies that had no business in the US also saw a large influx of capital. ACB is a great example of this, as it was seen as the go-to investment for those with bullish outlooks on marijuana, details be damned, simply because it had the most volume and was the set to be the first marijuana company to turn a profit. But two years ago, the number of United States with legalized recreational marijuana comprised under 10 states total, whereas now we can see that number has doubled:

(Source: CNN)

Now we are edging closer to a marijuana-legal United States, which not only confirms the marijuana bulls’ theory but also impacts ACB. Most important here is that ACB now has the ability to engage in business in the United States. In May, ACB purchased Reliva for $40M, giving it footing in the US market.

Investors who have followed ACB over the years know that the company misjudged the Canadian demand for cannabis. The company’s near single-minded focus on production capacity (and its competitors’ similar focus) led to a supply glut. The glut helped suppress prices to where the company could see rising revenue but declining profits:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

EPS was briefly positive but quickly became negative. Yet sales are fine: revenue is growing. The company has seemingly reverted to the same pattern of a 2020 tech IPO: It has a product in demand but has yet to turn a profit.

And in 2020, the year of investing in yet unproven tech companies, bidding up their share prices by three-digit percentages, ACB still struggles. But it can turn itself around – it just needs time. Or, more specifically, Americans need time.

Understand that the legalization of marijuana in Canada and the rush to produce marijuana to fulfill the demand was the impetus of the glut and thus unprofitability of selling this week. Like any commodity, marijuana should be expected to see large swings in prices and high volatility. Like the companies producing the DRAM and NAND memory gluts in the chip industry, ACB in its production of marijuana is not giving up but hanging on.

To put it another way, gold mining companies do not typically go bankrupt during times of low gold prices but shift focus, often acquiring new mining properties while prices are suppressed. ACB’s acquisition of Reliva can be seen in a similar context. The supply/demand imbalance in cannabis is seen in Canada, not in the US, but should the US fully legalize recreational marijuana, ACB could be the first company to engage in the price arbitrage here.

The company is playing a waiting game. In roughly one year, the number of states that allows for recreational marijuana use has doubled; at this pace, it is only another couple years until the entire US is up in smoke. And ACB certainly has the equity to wait for the remaining states in the union to get on board:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Mean Reversion

But if we are playing a waiting game, why would we want to buy ACB now? Should we not wait a couple years? The answer to that question is the same as the answer to why investors buy tech stock IPOs: You want to buy the stock while progress is being made but before the company truly becomes consistently reliable – because, by then, the company’s stock is typically overpriced, and a look-back at the company’s chart will lead to regret (“Why didn’t I buy this earlier!?”).

ACB is basically as cheap as it has ever been. This is during a time in which both the general market and the cannabis market are rallying. As long as we do not believe ACB is on its way to insolvency (check the chart above for proof), we should note the repeatedly true phenomenon of mean reversion.

This concept, statistical in nature, states that all values return to the mean over time. To put it in stock terms, a stock underperforming in a market or industry eventually outperforms. You could say that it “catches up” in many cases, much like those areas in a blowup mattress that seem to get filled last, after all the other areas stop growing.

ACB is a laggard in both its industry and the general market. While it is difficult to price from a fundamental perspective due to its negative profitability (like a tech stock), it is easy to call it underpriced from a perspective of mean reversion. The underlying parameters causing mean reversion are manifold, but one of my studies on ACB might help explain it: ACB’s price action underreacts to positive news – i.e., compared with a random stock in the S&P 500, ACB sees less upward movement on positive novel information (“news”) than expected.

This phenomenon, too, mean reverts, meaning that over time the investor profile will change to one that overreacts to positive news. At such a time, ACB would be overvalued, and I’d be writing a very different article. Such a time wasn’t that long in the past, if you will recall the marijuana bubble that pushed ACB up to $100+; the investor profile mean reverted, and bringing us to the present, from where we repeat the cycle.

How to Recoup Your Losses

We expect volatility in ACB. This stock has a volatility profile akin to tech IPOs despite it being over half a decade old. From a monthly calculation, ACB’s volatility is roughly equal to Palantir (PLTR), which is a highly traded tech stock that was only listed a few months ago.

If you are holding ACB long, you can expect some violent movement going forward, in other words. And if you are long via stock, you have no time limit in waiting for a movement upward (a movement I consider more likely than a downward movement due to the macro and statistical factors above). However, if you have been long ACB for any longer than a couple months, I am guessing you have unrealized losses with this holding, which must hurt considering the general market is in unprecedented rally-mode.

You can wait for ACB to head back up, recuperating your gains at normal speed. Or you can hasten it by 2x or more with the following strategy. My video below explains the strategy in more depth – and I encourage you to watch it – but I’ll give a short version in text, too.

In short, you buy one ATM call for each lot (100 shares) of ACB you own. Then, you sell two OTM calls against them. You arrange for the cost of the 2x OTM calls to equal the cost of the 1x ATM call, allowing the strategy to cost nothing.

You will almost double the speed at which you recuperate your gains, and you will benefit from the time decay of the OTM calls. The only downside is that you cap your losses should ACB rise above the strike of the short OTM calls – but you still cannot lose anything via this strategy, making it truly zero risk. And in regard to capping your losses, you can always buy back the OTM calls before ACB hits the strike.

Here is an example play you can run:

For every 100 shares ACB:

Buy 1x Jan21 2022 $10 call

Sell 2x Jan21 2022 $22 calls

Let me know if you have any questions!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.