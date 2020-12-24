Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of December 2020

First Cobalt Corp. to receive C$10 million in public funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

Cobalt miners news - China’s GEM Co. Ltd and Glencore extend their long-term strategic cobalt partnership. China Moly acquires a 95% stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine, DRC.

Cobalt market news - BMI forecasts growth in the battery sector will drive cobalt demand, outweighing falling cobalt intensities in individual cells. Roskill-Cobalt demand set to roughly double by 2030.

Cobalt spot prices were unchanged for the month and LME cobalt inventory was also unchanged.

Cobalt price news

As of December 18, the cobalt spot price was US$14.51/lb, about the same as US14.52/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$32,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 451 tonnes, the same as last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 14.52

Source: Mining.com

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening from 2023

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

On November 23 Fastmarkets reported:

Trafigura enters artisanal cobalt offtake with DRC government body. This could make artisanally mined cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC) a more attractive prospect to multinational companies that demand greater supply chain transparency and wish to only buy cobalt free from child labor.

On November 26 Mining Weekly reported:

New markets expected to drive cobalt demand. Although faced with many challenges, UK-based research group Benchmark Minerals forecasts that growth in the battery sector will drive cobalt demand, outweighing falling cobalt intensities in individual cells. As such, it forecasts the battery industry will require a further 100 000 t of the mineral by 2025 – a 150% increase over the five-year period.

On November 27 Fastmarkets reported:

Wanbao Mining’s Kamoya project starts cobalt hydroxide production. Wanbao Mining’s Kamoya copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] has started testing operations for its second-phase expansion and produced its first batch of cobalt hydroxide on November 15. A company source told Fastmarkets between now and the end of this year, the company will adjust and optimize the specifications and quality of the product, and is expected to produce around 1,500-2,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide (metal contained) at the second-phase project in the course of 2021....

On November 27 Mining.com reported:

EU to secure access to 30 critical raw materials by increasing domestic production and promoting recycling of vital elements, particularly rare earths......The group of 27 nations will need about 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt for electric vehicles [EV] batteries and energy storage by 2050, analysts estimate. EU demand for rare earths, used in high-tech devices and military applications, is predicted to increase 10-fold over the same period.

On December 1 S&P Global reported:

Cobalt demand set to roughly double by 2030: Roskill..... largely driven by use in battery applications, according to consultancy Roskill......Looking at 2020, Lu said that the cobalt market was expected to grow slightly, but at the slowest rate since 2016, to reach around 136,000 mt......Prokhodtsev added that, with the rollout of 5G technology and the increase of the number of devices connected to the Internet of Things (IoT), battery demand could be driven by an increasing number of connected devices, rather than increased battery sizes...... Roskill expects global refined cobalt production to fall 5% in 2020 to just over 130,000 mt.

On December 14 Fastmarkets reported:

Tight spot supply further underpins cobalt hydroxide market.....The cobalt hydroxide index, 30% Co min, cif China, was calculated at $12.89 per lb on Friday, up by 1.3% from $12.72 per lb a week earlier. Both values were at their highest since Fastmarkets started to track the spot cobalt hydroxide market in January 2019. Supply remained well committed to long-term contracts, leaving buyers to pay up for spot cargoes.

On December 15 Fastmarkets reported:

EC proposes fresh regulation for sustainable batteries to enter the EU market. The European Commission released legislative proposals on December 10 aiming to create a legal framework on sustainability, traceability and circularity of battery production throughout its life cycle. According to EC forecasts, global demand for batteries is set to increase 14 fold by 20 30 and the EU could account for around 17% of that global demand.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On December 1 Glencore announced: "Glencore completes acquisition of Orsted's LNG business."

On December 3 Glencore announced:

China’s GEM Co. Ltd and Glencore extend their long-term strategic cobalt partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Glencore will provide around 150,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide for GEM between 2020 and 2029. Glencore and GEM are committing each other to annual audits under OECD-aligned standards, specifically, the Cobalt Refiner Supply Chain Due Diligence Standard developed by the Responsible Minerals Initiative [RMI], Responsible Cobalt Initiative [RCI] and Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters [CCCMC].

On December 4 Glencore announced: "Climate report 2020: pathway to net zero. Glencore today announces its ambition to be a net-zero emissions company by 2050...."

On December 4 Glencore announced: "Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg to retire, to be succeeded by Gary Nagle."

On December 4 Glencore announced: "2020 Annual investor update."

On December 15 Glencore announced: "Glencore enters partnership with Tre-Altamira to expand satellite monitoring across its Tailings Storage Facilities."

On December 18 Glencore announced: "Completion of the integration of the Agua Rica project with the Alumbrera mine, plant and infrastructure."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On December 13 Reuters India reported:

China Molybdenum Co said on Sunday it had acquired a 95% stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] from U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc for $550 million. The Chinese company’s takeover of the undeveloped Kisanfu project - discussed as early as 2016 - boosts its reserves in the DRC, the world’s top producer of battery metal cobalt, where China Moly already operates the giant Tenke Fungurume mine. Kisanfu, which is around 33 km (20.5 miles) southwest of Tenke Fungurume, holds an estimated 6.28 million tonnes of copper and 3.1 million tonnes of cobalt metal, said the filing, which mentioned synergies with China Moly’s other business in the DRC.

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No news for the month.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On December 18, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Announcement on Musonoi Project financing and disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules.....in relation to a term loan facility in an amount of US$350,000,000 for financing the development and construction of Musonoi Project. The final repayment date of the term loan facility will be the date falling 10 years from the date of the first utilization of such facility, which utilization should take place within 48 months from the date of the Ruashi Facility Agreement (in the DRC).

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

See news above in the Glencore section.

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On December 14 Umicore SA announced:

Umicore upgrades 2020 guidance. Umicore upgrades its 2020 guidance and now expects adjusted EBIT to be in the region of € 530 million for the full year. This compares with the previous expectation of € 465 million to € 490 million communicated on 2 November 2020 and reflects a stronger than anticipated performance in November and December in Catalysis and Recycling. In Energy & Surface Technologies performance is expected to be near the top end of the range communicated on 2 November 2020.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On November 27 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Publishing of Sumitomo Metal Mining Integrated Report 2020. Our resolve in becoming the world leader in the non-ferrous metals industry and our initiatives towards building a sustainable society......

On December 21 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Sumitomo Metal Mining IR-Day 2020."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 11 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Shareholders of Nornickel Approved the Dividend for 9 months of 2020. On 10 December, 2020 Shareholders of Nornickel held the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM approved the interim dividend for the nine months of 2020 in the amount of RUB 623.35 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.74 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of November 3, 2020, when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the dividend), totaling RUB 98.64 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn). The shareholders approved the dividend record date on 24 December 2020.

On December 17 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Metso Outotec to modernize Nornickel’s smelting line in Russia."

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

On December 4 OZ Minerals announced: "Carrapateena mine production ramp-up complete." Highlights include:

"Mine production rate of 4.25Mtpa achieved across November.

Ramp up completed within 12 months; ~6 months earlier than originally planned."

On December 9 OZ Minerals announced: "West Musgrave value and scale uplift in Pre-Feasibility Study update." Highlights include:

"25% increase in project Net Present Value to ~A$1 billion, with IRR of ~20% (post-tax) on minimal capital increase.

A$4.5 billion undiscounted cashflow generated over life of mine.

Processing plant throughput uplift from 10 Mtpa to 12 Mtpa on increased grinding capacity.

15% increase in average annual production to ~32,000 tpa copper and of ~20% to ~26,000 tpa nickel in concentrates.

6% decrease in operating costs of A$32/t ore mined.

Ore Reserve tonnes of 253 Mt (100% Probable) at 0.35% Cu and 0.32% Ni.

Off-grid renewable power solution confirmed; focus on developing a roadmap to 100% renewable generation.

$67 million committed to progress the study ahead of final investment decision expected in 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals."

On December 9 OZ Minerals announced:

OZ Minerals 2020 West Musgrave Project Minerals Resource and Ore Reserve Statement.....The West Musgrave Mineral Resource estimate for the combined Nebo-Babel deposits increased by 50 million tonnes (~15%) and ~100 kilotonnes (~9%) of nickel and ~100 kilotonnes (~8%) copper metal relative to the previous combined Mineral Resource estimate for Nebo and Babel in February 2020.

Source

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On November 23 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt’s CEO to step down from role in 2021."

On November 30 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt renews and extends its $70 million credit facility."

Conic Metals Corp. [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu and 11 royalty investments.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On November 30 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt begins Geophysics Survey in Cobalt Camp." Highlights include:

"Objective is to generate 3D imaging of cobalt and silver veins for future drill targeting at Kerr where previous high-grade drill intercepts included up to 1,442 g/t silver and 0.28% cobalt over 2.5 metres.

Program will trace extensions to mineralization in one of the richest past producing areas of the Cobalt Camp, where 8 historic mining operations produced over 75 million ounces of silver.....

Targets generated by the geophysical program will be drilled following this program, using proceeds of a recent flow through financing."

On December 16 First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt Corp......will be the recipient of $10 million in public funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. This critical funding will allow the Company to accelerate the commissioning and expansion of its Refinery in Northern Ontario, attract new investment, and execute against its strategic business plan.

"Key terms under the agreements with both governments are as follows:

Government of Canada: $5 million interest-free loan, through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario

Government of Ontario: $5 million non-repayable grant, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation

This combined strategic investment, totaling $10 million, will enable First Cobalt to recommission and expand its cobalt refinery north of Toronto

Once complete, the facility will be the first of its kind in North America, capable of producing 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade cobalt sulfate annually, which could represent five percent of the global market for refined cobalt."

First Cobalt currently owns the only fully permitted cobalt refinery capable of producing battery-grade material in North America

Source

On December 21 First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt signs Letter of Intent with Kuya Silver for Cobalt Camp exploration assets."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2022 - Possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSXV: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On November 27 Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois awards engineering contracts to progress ICO and SMP nickel-cobalt refinery."

On December 8 Jervois Mining announced:

Jervois pays Tranche 1 of SMP Refinery Purchase and enters Lease. Jervois Mining Limited advises that it has paid the first tranche of R$15 million (US$2.9 million*) cash for the acquisition of the São Miguel Paulista nickel-cobalt refinery (“SMP Refinery”), in the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

On December 15 Jervois Mining announced:

Jervois joins ZETA –United States Industry Group advocating for EV’s. Jervois Mining Limited advises it has become a founding member of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (“ZETA”), in the United States. ZETA is advocating for 100% electric vehicles (“EV”) sales in the United States through all category of vehicles by 2030. Other founding members include Tesla, Uber, Duke Energy, Rivian, ChargePoint, Lordstown Motor Company and Albemarle.......

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On November 25 Clean TeQ announced:

$19million share placement agreed. Share Purchase Plan for eligible shareholders to follow. Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, and Managing Director and CEO, Sam Riggall, of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited announce that the Company has agreed a private placement totalling 75,900,000 fully paid ordinary shares (‘New Shares’) at an issue price of $0.25 per share (‘Placement Price’) to raise proceeds of $18.975 million.....

On December 2 Clean TeQ announced: "Additional $3million Share Placement agreed."

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On December 17 Australian Mines announced:

Deed of Access for Resource Extraction executed for proposed mining operations at the Sconi Project, North Queensland. Australian Mines Managing Director, Benjamin Bell, commented: “I am highly appreciative of the Department of Defence for the ease and efficiency with which the Deed of Access for Resource Extraction arrangements was agreed. Securing this Deed adds greater certainty to our plans to develop the Sconi Project, which is underpinned by compelling economics as defined in the Project’s Bankable Feasibility Study1. “The Deed of Access for Resource Extraction also supports our commitment to making Sconi a source of hundreds of long-term jobs, significant economic growth and infrastructure benefits to Greenvale and North Queensland for at least the next three decades.”

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea is also exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

No cobalt related news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Resource update at the GNCP Project to include a scandium and REE component. Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On December 21, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Pilot plant – Progress update." Highlights include:

"Major items of equipment have arrived at our Broken Hill plant site, with remaining items due in early January 2021.

Structural steelwork installation has commenced. Electrical installation has begun with power supply, to be followed by equipment and instrumentation connections from mid-January 2021. Plant commissioning is scheduled for February 2021.

First production is targeted in late February 2021, with samples to be sent to prospective partners as part of Cobalt Blue’s global Cobalt Sample Program.

Ahead of the formal opening of the facility, Cobalt Blue hosted a Broken Hill community open day on 17 December 2020, attended by 50 people."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2021 - Demonstration plant.

2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants. Havilah’s 100% owned Kalkaroo copper-gold-cobalt deposit contains JORC Mineral Resources of 1.1 million tonnes of copper, 3.1 million ounces of gold and 23,200 tonnes of cobalt.

On November 26 Havilah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities and cashflow reports - Period ended 31 October 2020." Highlights include:

"....Subsequent to the end of the quarter: A detailed magnetotelluric survey commenced over the Kalkaroo orebody in collaboration with the University of Adelaide. 15,000,000 new ordinary shares were issued at $0.17 per share via a Placement that raised $2.55 million. The Company launched a Share Purchase Plan (‘SPP’) to raise $2.0 million. The SPP provides ‘eligible shareholders’ the opportunity to acquire up to $30,000 worth of new ordinary shares at $0.17 each, the same price as the Placement."

On December 2 Havilah Resources announced: "SPP closure and activities update." Highlights include:

".....High priority work continues on the West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and feasibility study by Havilah’s technical personnel and consultants.

Drilling has moved to the Croziers prospect to follow up earlier discovered potentially economic copper, tungsten and rare earth [REE] mineralisation...."

On December 9 Havilah Resources announced:

Oversubscribed spp raises $2.72 million.......This puts Havilah in the position to carry out its planned work programs through 2021 that are designed to realise the latent value in its mineral projects.

On December 16 Havilah Resources announced: "AGM 2020 - Technical review."

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - West Kalkaroo gold starter open pit permitting and feasibility study.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On December 18 Aeon Metals announced: "R&D grant received. R&D grant funds of A$1.36 million received today for research work already completed."

For more information you can read my article: "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia." Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC][GR:5GE1] (OTC:GBLEF)

On November 26, Global Energy Metals announced:

Global Energy Metals sells interest in Werner Lake Project and gains equity exposure to battery and precious minerals portfolio held by CBLT Inc. Mitchell Smith, President & CEO comments: “This transaction will provide GEMC’s shareholders exposure to CBLT’s potential future growth through a meaningful equity stake in a resource focused company that is accelerating battery and precious metals exploration efforts in Ontario, Canada. GEMC will continue to look for opportunities to expand the equity holdings by the Company strengthening its exposure to the battery supply chain.”

Investors can read my recent article on GEMC here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC], Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CSE:CRUZ](OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

December saw cobalt prices unchanged and LME inventory unchanged.

Highlights for the month were:

Trafigura enters artisanal cobalt offtake with DRC government body.

Benchmark Minerals forecasts that growth in the battery sector will drive cobalt demand, outweighing falling cobalt intensities in individual cells. As such, it forecasts the battery industry will require a further 100 000 t of the mineral by 2025 – a 150% increase over the five-year period.

The EU will need about 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt for EV batteries and energy storage by 2050, analysts estimate.

Fastmarkets - Tight spot supply further underpins cobalt hydroxide market.

Roskill - Cobalt demand set to roughly double by 2030.

According to EC forecasts, global demand for batteries is set to increase 14 fold by 2030 .

. China Inc. (Gem Co) extends cobalt grip with bigger Glencore deal.

China Molybdenum Co acquires a 95% stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine in the DRC from Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Jinchuan Group term loan facility is in an amount of US$350,000,000 for financing the development and construction of Musonoi Project, DRC.

OZ Minerals West Musgrave NPV uplift in PFS update to ~A$1b.

First Cobalt Corp. to receive $10 million in public funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario. Funds will allow the Company to accelerate the commissioning and expansion of its Refinery in Northern Ontario.

Jervois Mining pays Tranche 1 of SMP Refinery Purchase and enters Lease.

Australian Mines Deed of Access for Resource Extraction executed for proposed mining operations at the Sconi Project.

Global Energy Metals sells interest in Werner Lake Project.

As usual all comments are welcome.

