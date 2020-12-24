"...insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise." - Peter Lynch

Insider Activity

Why the quote from Peter Lynch, one of the most successful investors of the 20th century? The answer is because earlier this month Arbor Realty CEO, Ivan Kaufman, sold ~0.6 million shares of Arbor Realty (ABR) common stock. The Kaufman sale shouldn't surprise investors since this transaction was telegraphed in a previous announcement last month that the company would be placing a secondary offering and that it had priced

7,000,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $94.5 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses... The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 shares... of the Company's common stock from its Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and/or estate planning family vehicles established by the Company's Chief Executive Officer...

Investors that have been following Arbor should be used to the company periodically raising capital through equity offerings and using a portion of those proceeds to purchase Kaufman's stock. I have no problem with Kaufman choosing to diversify his holdings as he remains the largest shareholder of the company. In fact, his objective may be quite similar to mine, although carried out on a much larger scale. I also will periodically sell portions of our Arbor holdings in order to diversify our portfolios, where Arbor currently ranks as our fifth largest equity position.

Investors, instead of focusing Kaufman's sales should focus on his ability to put the additional capital work. In this area, the company has done quite well.

Recent Performance

On September 13th Seeking Alpha published an article of mine titled, Arbor Realty: Where You Can Invest Alongside A Highly Successful (Former) Hedge Fund Manager. At that time I noted the following:

As the share price hovers below $11.50, the current dividend yield approaches 11%.

The share price could easily rise above $13, providing double digit capital appreciation.

and I gave the shares a rating of Very Bullish. The shares have behaved far better than expected, rising to a high of $14.95 last Friday and closing at $14.11 on Wednesday (12/22/20) as I write this article. The price has not only risen higher than I expected, but has also climbed higher in a much shorter period of time. That $14.11 is a gain of 23%! And, the company also increased the dividend from $1.24 to $1.28. Despite that dividend increase, the yield has fallen to 9%.

The dividend increase to $1.28 was the 12th increase since the end of 2015, in addition to the company paying a special dividend in 2018. The dividends were the reason I was first attracted to Arbor back in 2007, and the current yield is still attractive. It's reason enough to purchase this stock, and, I anticipate more dividend increases in 2021. Is the dividend reason enough to maintain the Very Bullish rating? For Very Bullish, I would also like to see capital appreciation exceed 15% over the next year. That seems like a stretch, and while it's a borderline call, I have chosen to take the rating down one notch to Bullish.

Looking Forward

It's difficult to analyze most equities while the COVID-19 pandemic makes headlines, and Arbor Realty is no exception. It's even more difficult with the uncertain political environment in Washington, DC. How big will the stimulus checks be? What kind of unemployment enhancements will be implemented? Will Arbor's customers have difficulty making payments or get forbearance? Will there be a stopgap funding measure passed or will there be a partial shutdown of the government?

Since my last article there was a $2.3 trillion package introduced in the House of Representatives and $600 billion package introduced in the Senate. After a $900 billion compromise passed both bodies, the President decided he wanted a $2 trillion package with larger direct payment stimulus checks. And, as part of the legislation that the President may veto, there is a stop-gap spending bill to prevent a Government shutdown.

How, or if, all of this is resolved could directly impact Arbor's businesses, especially its ability to close on its agency business. On the last conference call there were extensive discussion about these impacts (sections that could be most affected by the stimulus package or temporary Government shutdown have been highlighted in bold).

We have built a viable operating platform focusing on the right asset class with very stable liability structures, strong liquidity, an active balance sheet, and a GSE agency business and many diversified income streams that generate strong core earnings and dividends in every market cycle. ...We continue to realize significant benefits from many areas of our diverse platform, including substantial growth in our GSE agency platform that continues to produce strong margins and increased servicing fees, continued growth and significant benefits from the size and scale of our balance sheet business, substantial income from our residential business, strong performance of our multi-family focused portfolios with very few delinquencies and extremely low forbearances and reduction - and reductions in our overhead and general and administrative expenses. ...We continue to experience significant growth in our GSE agency platform. We originated a $1.5 billion GSE agency loans in the third quarter and $3.6 billion for the first 9 months of this year, which is up approximately 11% from last year's comparable period. Pipeline is also at an all-time high and as a result, we expect to produce a very strong origination volume in the fourth quarter...

While most of this is past performance, and Q4 should be mostly unaffected since it is nearly completed, the market tends to be a forward looking mechanism. As such, there is the possibility of an overreaction late this year or early next year if no agreement can be reached quickly. In addition, there is a potential risk to the GSE business should the environment deteriorate.

We also continue to see very positive trends related to our GSE agency business collections, which we believe reflects the strength of our borrowers and the quality of our GSE agency portfolio. We only have a handful of delinquent loans outstanding and extremely low forbearance numbers in our portfolio through October.

It was important enough for management to try and reassure shareholders and analysts that the business was basically sound. Still, the headlines about the squabbles in the nation's capitol should not be ignored by active traders (as opposed to investors).

Summary

Don't fret about the small stuff. Ignore the recent Form 4 filings on the sales by Kaufman since it is nothing new and he still owns a significant stake in the company. Ignore the dysfunction in Washington - it will pass. In fact, if the shares take a hit based on more negative headlines, look at it as an opportunity to add to your position or open a new one.

One last thought. In the September article that was cited above, I also noted that the very successful hedge fund manager Lee Cooperman (formerly of Omega Advisors) was on the Q3 conference call congratulating management, and if he was congratulating management, I would assume that he remains a shareholder.

It's a bit hard to envision a significant Santa Claus rally this year, but while you sit back drinking some Christmas Cheer, just think about those nice dividend checks and have a very happy holiday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I maintain a sizable Arbor Realty position as a core holding in our dividend income portfolios, I also VERY actively trade shares outside of those core positions.