No Dividend Cuts In 2020, Many Increases For Our Market-Beating Dividend Growth Portfolio

In this post, we'll have a look at the dividend increases and that dividend growth rate.

During the pandemic, our US stock portfolio has experienced dividend increases in every stock except for CVS that announced a hold in 2018.

The stocks were selected for quality and the potential of dividend health.

Our US portfolio has a very generous total return beat of the S&P 500.

Our US portfolio was set up well for the pandemic. In fact, it is almost uncanny. The US stock portfolio has delivered outperformance with respect to total returns and dividend health.

Our index skims beat the S&P 500 by 5%. We have three stock picks that beat the market by an astonishing 21%. Here's my latest update post: Our U.S. Stock Portfolio Continues To Outpace The Market.

And here are the holdings of the 15 Dividend Achievers skimmed in early 2015.

The 15 companies that I bought are 3M (NYSE:MMM), PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), United Technologies, Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

In 2020, United Technologies merged with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and spun off Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS). I continued to hold all of those positions. I fortunately added to Carrier in April. Carrier is the best-performing industrial stock in 2020. I am not able to evaluate those stocks as they are new holdings without a full year of evaluation available.

My three picks are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Dividend increases across the board

Of course, Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. And of course Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are more than fine with the free cash flow being in the hands of the world's greatest investor. Warren Buffett and his team are still sitting on over $100 billion in cash.

In late 2017, CVS Health announced a major acquisition. It bought insurance provider Aetna. And as Sure Dividend offered:

CVS plans to issue $44.8B in new debt and $21B in new equity, along with the $4 billion it has in cash. Taking on such a large amount of debt will stretch the company's balance sheet. CVS intends to keep its dividend flat until the leverage ratio falls back to 3.0. With a pro forma leverage ratio of 4.6 after the merger, this could take a few years.

To my eye, CVS has executed this acquisition in wonderful fashion. I have no problem with that dividend hold. I believe we will see dividend increases and rising share prices within a year or two. I think the market will wake up to this value play. All said, the market will have the final say on the share price.

CVS third-quarter results reported:

CVS Health: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.32; GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01.

Revenue of $67.1B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $560M.

PBM revenue of $35.7B vs. $35.15B, retail revenue of $22.7B vs. $22.26B and health care benefits revenue of $18.7B vs. $18.53B.

The dividend growth scorecard

Without further delay, here is the list of dividend increases for 2020.

Stock Dividend Yield Dividend Increase Percentage Increase Abbott Labs 1.7% .09 25% Apple 0.64% .0125 6.5% BlackRock 2.1% .33 10% CVS 2.9% .00 0% Colgate-Palmolive 2.1% .01 2.3% Johnson & Johnson 2.64% .06 6.3% Lowe's 1.5% .05 9.1% Microsoft 1.0% .05 10% Medtronic 2.0% .04 7.4% 3M 3.4% .03 2.1% Nike 0.76% .025 12.2% PepsiCo 2.8% .068 7.1% Qualcomm 1.8% .03 4.8% Texas Instruments 2.5% .12 13.3% Walgreens 4.6% .10 2.2% Walmart 1.5% .01 1.9% Average 2.1% - - 6.9%

You can see that it is not a high-yield portfolio. It was designed for greater financial health and dividend stability. In retirement, it will create income by way of the physical dividends and by the selling of shares. With a total return for retirement income approach, one does have to manage that sequence of returns risk. We also hold Canadian stocks, Canadian bonds, US Treasuries, gold stocks and ETFs that hold physical gold, along with bitcoin plus cash and real estate.

Here's an outline on building the Canadian Stock Portfolio. I like the big dividends and the moats and wide moats. Our Canadian stock portfolio also has delivered dividend increases and no dividend cuts in 2020.

The total portfolio dividend growth scorecard for the US stocks shows an average 2.1% current yield (the stocks have had quite the run-up) and a dividend growth rate in 2020 of 6.9%. The dividend growth rate had been in the area of 11% annual heading into 2020.

That said, a div growth rate of near 7% during a pandemic is a pleasant surprise. In this post for MoneySense, I had outlined the global dividend performance during the pandemic.

It will be the largest dividend decline since 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis. In the third quarter global dividends fell $55 billion to $329.8 billion. That was an 11.4% decline, which followed a 18% plunge in the second quarter ending June 30. One-third of companies cut or cancelled dividends.

The Janus Henderson study reference in that post offered that the best-performing stock market was Canada - the home of many wide-moat dividend payers.

Staying the course in 2021

While I had committed to a buy-and-hold strategy well before 2020, I really like the positioning of the portfolio. They appear to be "COVID-friendly" and recovery-friendly as well. I would not change anything, even if I was a more active investor.

Here was a recent observation from Canada's favourite permabear, economist David Rosenberg.

The US dividend growth portfolio still appears to be in the sweet spot. It offers a nice balance of defense and offense.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT, ABT, BLK, NKE, PEP, LOW, OTIS, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.