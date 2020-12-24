Lithium Miners News For The Month Of December 2020

IGO Limited buys 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), equating to 24.99% in Greenbushes plus 49% in Tianqi's suspended Kwinana lithium processing plant, for US$1.4b.

Lithium prices were higher for the past month, boosted by record EV demand in Europe and China.

Welcome to the December 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. December saw lithium prices rise after falling for the past 2 years as it looks like demand has rebounded strongly boosted by record EV sales in Europe and China. The lithium miners had an incredibly successful month with several huge capital raises and very large deals. No doubt the Biden victory helped serve as a catalyst as the lithium miners and LIT ETF had their best month in 3 years.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During December, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were up 6.4%. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 0.74%. Spodumene (6% min) prices were up 0.21%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$6.75/kg (US$6,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.00/kg (US$9,000/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has November global weighted average prices at US$5,700/t for Li carbonate, US$8,837/t for Li hydroxide, and US$380/t for spodumene (6%).

Lithium carbonate & hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

BNEF updated Li-ion battery demand outlook (June 2020)

Note: This may soon be updated considerably higher in the years 2025 to 2030 following Tesla Battery Day.

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance [BNEF]

Leading battery manufacturers in 2019

Source: Bloomberg Green

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence lithium demand v supply forecast

Source: Core Lithium courtesy of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium market and battery news

On November 27 The Global Times reported:

EU to be self-sufficient in EV batteries by 2025......Europe has 15 large-scale battery cell factories under construction, including Swedish company Northvolt's plants in Sweden and Germany, Chinese battery maker CATL's German facility, and South Korean firm SK Innovation's second plant in Hungary. Sefcovic said by 2025 planned European facilities would produce enough cells to power at least 6 million EVs.

On November 27 Mining.com reported:

EU to secure access to 30 critical raw materials by increasing domestic production and promoting recycling of vital elements, particularly rare earths......The group of 27 nations will need about 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt for electric vehicles [EV] batteries and energy storage by 2050, analysts estimate. EU demand for rare earths, used in high-tech devices and military applications, is predicted to increase 10-fold over the same period.

On December 3 Korea Joongang Daily reported:

Posco looks to its battery-related businesses. Posco Group on Thursday said it will boost its businesses related to rechargeable batteries to take advantage of the growing popularity of electric vehicles. It also plans to develop technologies that could refine nickel in an eco-friendly method. ......Posco, said it will expand businesses in cathodes, anodes, nickel and graphite. “We are the only [group] in the world that supplies raw materials like lithium, nickel and graphite as well as materials including cathodes and anodes, that are necessary for the making of rechargeable batteries,” said Posco CEO Choi Jeong-woo in a statement.

On December 10 Investing News reported:

Looming lithium shortage a major catalyst for mining companies. The world is in desperate need for lithium supply. For one, “lithium might run out by 2025. And as electric cars begin to take over the roads, lithium stocks could turn out to be some of the biggest winners,” as noted by Forbes. “Since 2018, lithium prices have crashed 60-70% to rock-bottom lows. The drawdown forced miners to cut back on operations and call off the exploration of new mines.

On December 15 Reuters reported:

Indonesia says China's CATL plans to invest $5 billion in lithium battery plant....in Indonesia.....The lithium battery plant will start production in 2024, deputy minister, Septian Hario Seto, told a virtual briefing.

On December 16 Seeking Alpha reported:

SQM upped to Buy at BMO, with more upside ahead after strong 2020 recovery. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM -0.5%) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform and matching a Street-high $57 price target, raised from $39, at BMO, which sees more room for gains even after this year's strong rally. BMO analyst Joel Jackson says he is bullish on the lithium sector for 2021 as electric vehicle penetration rates continue to increase, lithium prices are only now rising, and investor and corporate interest in EV is "overwhelming." Jackson forecasts 5% EV penetration in 2021 and ramping up to 12% by 2025. The firm raises several other stock price target: Outperform-rated Albemarle (ALB -1.3%) to a Street-high $165 from $120, Market Perform-rated Livent (LTHM -1%) to $14 from $9, and Market Perform-rated Lithium Americas (LAC -2.2%) to C$11 from C$10. SQM recently said it was moving ahead with plans to more than double capacity, in a bet that accelerating EV demand will tighten an oversupplied lithium market.

On December 17 Electrek reported:

Tesla and LG Chem get closer with reports of new nickel-based battery supply deal. In September, shortly after Tesla held its “Battery Day” event, reports came out that Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG’s battery business. Later, we also reported that LG Chem announced that it will produce a new battery cell with exactly the same specs as Tesla’s newly announced 4680 cell. The Korean battery manufacturer also confirmed a plan to more than double battery production in China to support demand for Tesla‘s upcoming start of Model Y production at Gigafactory Shanghai. Now we learn of a potential new battery supply deal between the two companies. The Korea Times reports that LG is going to supply a new NCMA battery cell to Tesla: "LG’s new battery business unit is set to become the first company to produce batteries with nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum (NCMA) anode materials for EVs next year. LG Energy Solution is set to provide the NCMA batteries to Tesla, according to industry sources." The report suggests that the new NCMA battery cells could be used in the Tesla Model Y produced in China.

Note: Here is the December 18 Korea Times article titled: "LG to supply NCMA battery for Tesla next year." It states: "The NCMA battery cathode is 90 percent nickel and the percentage of cobalt is below five percent."

On December 17 Bloomberg reported:

This is the dawning of the age of the battery......BloombergNEF’s latest lithium-ion battery price index finds the current weighted-average price for lithium-ion storage batteries is $137 per kilowatt-hour.

Source

Note: A December 1, 2020 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence article titled: "Lithium ion battery cell prices fall to $110/kWh, but raw material risk looms large", 2020 quoted:

Lithium ion battery cell prices have decreased from $290/kWh in 2014 to $110/kWh in 2020 (large contract automotive), according to Benchmark’s latest data.

On December 17 Bloomberg Hyperdrive reported a similar article:

Batteries for electric cars speed toward a tipping point. The threshold for price parity with gasoline engines, according to BNEF, is around $100/kWh. In the report, BNEF analysts said they expect battery makers to hit $101/kWh in 2023. For the first time, the survey found some prices reported at the cost-competitive level, with batteries for e-buses in China selling at $100/kWh.

On December 20 Singularity Hub reported:

QuantumScape's new solid-state battery is twice as energy-dense as lithium-ion..... The data shows the batteries can charge to 80 percent capacity in just 15 minutes, have nearly double the energy density of top commercial lithium-ion cells, retain more than 80 percent of their capacity after 800 cycles, and don’t set on fire..... Many have also pointed out that there’s a long way to go yet, not least because the results are based on tests on a single cell. A fully-functioning battery would stack hundreds of these, and integrating multiple cells is not a trivial process.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On December 2, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle executive recognized as one of the "100 Global Inspiring Women in Mining"."

On December 15, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle receives Sustainable Business Award for Charlotte headquarters expansion project."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On December 14, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM gives update on Kore Potash."

On December 22, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced:

SQM signs long-term lithium contract with LG Energy Solutions......As part of the agreement which will run from 2021 to 2029, SQM will supply battery grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide for the production of high-quality cathode material, a key component of electric car battery cells. In total, the contract considers, approximately 55,000 MT of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent [LCE].

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On December 4, Ganfeng Lithium announced:

Mahong Factory adds 50,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annual production capacity. The Mahong factory, founded in 2012, is located in the High-tech Development Zone of Xinyu City, Jiangxi Province. It covers an area of approximately one thousand acres and is rated as a "Green Factory". After the project with an annual output of 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide is put into operation, the total designed capacity of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in the Mahon plant will reach 81,000 tons; it can also produce 15,000 tons of lithium carbonate, 12,000 tons of lithium chloride and other compound products each year.

On December 4, Ganfeng Lithium announced:

Walk into Ganfeng: Ganfeng Lithium Battery. As an important layout in the upstream and downstream integration strategy of Ganfeng Lithium, the lithium battery segment represented by Ganfeng Lithium is one of the Group's future development focuses. At present, the subsidiaries of Ganfeng Lithium Battery include Xinyu Ganfeng Electronics Co., Ltd., Dongguan Ganfeng Electronics Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Ganfeng Power Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Ganfeng New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fengli New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Huizhou Ganfeng Lithium Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (under construction), covering small lithium polymer batteries, consumer batteries, power batteries, energy storage batteries, solid-state batteries, battery management systems [BMS] and other products.

On December 11, Mineral Resources announced: "S&P Dow Jones Indices announces December 2020 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices."

Note: Mineral Resources was added to the S&P/ASX 100 Index.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On December 7 Mining.com reported:

IGO in talks to buy into Tianqi’s Greenbushes lithium mine. Shares in Australian nickel-gold miner IGO Ltd (ASX: IGO) came to a trading halt on Monday following several reports that the company was in advanced talks to acquire part of Tianqi Lithium’s 51% stake in Greenbushes, the world’s biggest hard-rock lithium mine. IGO is planning to raise about $800 million to fund the A$2 billion-purchase ($1.5bn) of up to a 25% stake in the Western Australia lithium mine, located about 250 km from Perth, AFR reported. The deal would provide the mine’s beleaguered Chinese owner with much-needed cash to make loan repayments that were due at the end of November.....

Greenbushes lithium mine in WA - Currently owned 51% Tianqi Lithium and 49% Albemarle (IGO Ltd to buy 49% of Tianqi's stake)

Source

On December 8 NASDAQ reported:

Tianqi gets $1.4 bln lithium mine lifeline from Australia's IGO. On Tuesday, Tianqi 002466.SZ said in a filing that IGO Lithium Holdings would take a 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA), with Tianqi retaining control with 51%. That gives IGO 24.99% in Greenbushes plus 49% in Tianqi's suspended Kwinana lithium processing plant, both of which are in Western Australia, a source with knowledge of the deal said.....The IGO deal, which needs approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, will be put to Tianqi shareholders on Jan. 5, Tianqi said in a separate filing.

On December 10, 4-Traders reported:

Tianqi Lithium: pays interest on M&A loan, meeting condition for extension. China's Tianqi Lithium Corp said on Thursday it had paid the outstanding interest on a $1.88 billion loan used for an M&A deal in 2018....

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No significant news for the month.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2021 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On November 25, Galaxy Resources announced: "A$161 million equity financing with proceeds to be applied to Sal de Vida Stage 1 and James Bay."

".....Galaxy now in a position to continue with the Sal de Vida capital program in advance of scheduled first production in late 2022.

New shares to be issued at A$1.70 per share, representing a 15.0% discount to last close, 12.5% discount to TERP, and 8.1% discount to the 10-day VWAP."

On November 26, Galaxy Resources announced: "Successful completion of Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer to raise approximately A$124m as part of A$161m Equity Financing."

On December 15, Galaxy Resources announced: "Successful completion of retail entitlement offer." Highlights include:

"Fully underwritten Retail Entitlement Offer raises a further ~A$38million as part of the Company’s broader A$161 million equity financing package, as announced on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

Strong support from eligible retail shareholders in the Retail Entitlement Offer with a total take-up of approximately 66%."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Construction progressing at SDV.

Late 2022 - SDV Stage 1 production commencement target.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

On December 1, Pilbara Minerals announced:

State royalty relief secured. Pilbara Minerals Limited (Pilbara Minerals) is pleased to announce it has received temporary royalty relief assistance from the Western Australian Government. As of today, Pilbara Minerals has been granted a temporary 50 per cent royalty rebate on spodumene concentrate produced and sold from its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project (Pilgangoora Project). Currently spodumene producers are required to pay a 5% state royalty based on revenue received (F.O.B. basis) from spodumene concentrate sales. This assistance will be provided for up to 12 months. At the conclusion of the 12 month assistance period, or where the average price of spodumene concentrate is equal to or greater than US$550 per tonne for a given quarter, Pilbara Minerals will be required to repay the rebate in full over a two year period.

On December 1, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Share sale agreement executed to acquire Altura lithium operations....for US$175 million."

On December 11, Pilbara Minerals announced: "Altura creditors approve Pilbara Minerals’ deed of company arrangement." Highlights include:

The completion of the Share Sale Agreement is conditional on:

"Effectuation of the DOCA, which is interdependent with completion of the Share Sale Agreement.

Completion of a A$240 million equity raising."

Upcoming catalysts:

2021/22 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Progress on lithium projects in Zeitz, Germany and in Zanesville, Ohio, both in the planning stage.

?2021--> - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) planned.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On December 21, Neometals announced: "Lithium-ion battery recycling Primobius JV update." Highlights include:

"Neometals and its JV partner, SMS group, making strong progress towards European lithium-ion battery recycling commercialisation.

German showcase demonstration plant permitted for construction. Assembly underway and majority of equipment in country and/or on site.

Battery feed secured from auto industry for demonstration trials and subsequent product evaluation.

Evaluation programs being discussed with potential offtakers for several of the material streams generated during demonstration trials.

New EU Battery regulations provide significant commercial tailwinds with sustainability, recycled content, circularity and ethical domestic sourcing in focus."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On November 30, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces closing of US$100M ATM offering.....“With over US$145 million in cash on our balance sheet, the Company is in a strong position to complete construction at Caucharí-Olaroz and advance strategic discussions to finance Thacker Pass."

On December 4, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces Final Environmental Impact Statement filed for the Thacker Pass Project......

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

2021 - Thacker Pass DFS.

2022 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$59.72.

The LIT fund rose very significantly in December. The current PE is 56.9. My updated model forecast is for lithium demand to increase 3.7 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1.1m tpa, and 9.9x this decade to reach ~3.7m tpa by 2030.

LIT Fund 10 year price history

Source: Seeking Alpha

Note: The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is a broad based fund also worth considering (best to check the volume to ensure ample liquidity when selling). On their website they state: "BATT is a portfolio of companies generating significant revenue from the development, production and use of lithium battery technology, including: 1) battery storage solutions, 2) battery metals & materials, and 3) electric vehicles. BATT seeks investment results that correspond generally to the EQM Lithium & Battery Technology Index (BATTIDX).

Conclusion

December saw lithium prices rise for the first time in 2 years on the back of surging EV sales in Europe and China. Lithium miners had their best month in 3 years boosted by the Biden victory.

Highlights for the month were:

EU to be self-sufficient in EV batteries by 2025

The EU will need about 60 times more lithium and 15 times more cobalt for EV batteries and energy storage by 2050, analysts estimate.

Posco looks to expand its battery-related businesses.

Forbes - Looming lithium shortage a major catalyst for mining companies.

Indonesia says China's CATL plans to invest $5 billion in lithium battery plant.... in Indonesia....production planned to start by 2024.

The Korea Times reports that LG is going to supply a new NCMA battery cell to Tesla, it could be used for Model Y produced in China.

BNEF says average Li-ion battery prices are $137 per kilowatt-hour in 2020. Benchmark quotes 2020 "large contract automotive" average at US$110/kWh.

Bloomberg - Batteries for electric cars speed toward a tipping point. EV/ICE parity now forecast to be reached in 2023.

QuantumScape's new solid-state battery is twice as energy-dense as lithium-ion.

SQM signs long-term lithium contract with LG Energy Solutions.

Ganfeng Lithium - Mahong Factory adds 50,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annual production capacity.

IGO Limited buys 49% stake in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia (TLEA) equating to 24.99% in Greenbushes plus 49% in Tianqi's suspended Kwinana lithium processing plant for US$1.4b.

Galaxy Resources raises A$161 million equity financing with proceeds to be applied to Sal de Vida Stage 1 and James Bay. SDV on target for late 2022 lithium production target from SDV.

Altura creditors approve Pilbara Minerals’ deed of company arrangement (buyout) subject to a completion of a Pilbara Minerals A$240 million equity raising.

Lithium Americas announces closing of US$100M ATM offering.

As usual all comments are welcome.

PS: If you are a company covered in this monthly news you can help support the service by joining Trend Investing here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOBAL X LITHIUM ETF (LIT), NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:CXO, ASX:NMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.