The price of oil has the final say when it comes to the stock price. After quite the run, it is taking a well deserved break here.

Before you jump all over me, yes I know Devon Energy (DVN) made the move to purchase WPX Energy (WPX) back in September, but it is hard to ignore the free cash flow work that WPX energy is doing right now and this is only going to boost Devon Energy when the merger closes in 2021. The price of oil is the driving factor for both companies at the end of the day and plays a major role in the price action of the stock. It is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from the 120% run over the last couple of months.

What's Devon Getting In WPX?

Cash Flow. A quick "ctrl + F" on the Q3 earnings report and this is obvious. The search comes back with 17 uses of the word, and there's a good reason for this. During the commentary on Q2, the company raised the bar for free cash flow to reach $200 million on the year. Well, fast forward 3 months, and the bar is going up 50% to $300 million. This does beg the question as to if it was sandbagging, or if this is just an honest beat. The company has also already achieved its target of 140,000 barrels per day and Q4 guidance was raised to 137,000 - 143,000 barrels per day. We will get a glimpse shortly as to how that fared. I'm willing to bet pretty well given the current environment.

With the upcoming merger with Devon, WPX will be able to accelerate Devon's transition to a business model that prioritizes returning cash to shareholders over production growth, which is exactly what shareholders want to hear. Becasue of the merger, WPX fully expects to see cash flow hit $575 million on an annual basis by the end of next year. Looking below we can see that there has been a big shift in terms of the annual generation of cash flow. Going back to 2011, the company has always been burning cash. Finally, the cash flow is positive and headed in the right direction, just in time for the merger.

(Source: TIKR.com)

In this low pricing environment, the company has put a focus on managing production costs. The lease operating expense has fallen by 20% which has gone a long way to helping grow cash flow. This also helped grow net income to $60 million, which was an increase of over 50% year-over-year. There has been an obvious effort to control costs, and it's paying off. I am sure some very hard decisions were made, and there has likely been a lot of complaining, but it was the right thing to do in the current environment. This company is a great pick up for Devon as they have become incredibly cash efficient which is often overlooked until we are in a time like we find ourselves currently.

How's Oil Doing?

This is a very relative question.... Compared to earlier this year? Fantastic! Compared to last year? Not so hot. For the purposes of this article, I am going to look at the immediate term as it is an ever-changing environment.

Starting with the news that came out today, December 22nd, we saw U.S. crude supplies rise by 2.7 million barrels. This isn't a good thing to see. We need supply to drop in order to see demand go up, which in turn will cause the price of oil to rise. We will get better data tomorrow in which will help paint the current picture. But the story is a demand story in the short term. With countries around the world placing stricter COVID-19 lockdowns in place over the last few weeks, it isn't a huge shock that we are seeing demand drop again. Looking below, we can take a look at North American Petroleum Consumption every quarter dating back to 2014.

Of note here, is the very quick recovery that we saw early in the year, which can be found in a lot of stocks. Shocking to no one, this chart looks a lot like many oil stocks, as well as the price of oil. The good news here is that we are not too far off-trend, which is what it should be. Obviously, we have had a shock to the world and some things may never be the same, but for the most part, the demand hasn't changed in the grand scheme of things. People and companies are making choices based on COVID-19 right now. In a couple of years, COVID-19 will be a distant memory and we should see a price recovery. Below is the price of oil over the last 20 years.

(Source: Macrotrends)

In the short term, I fully expect us to rock between $40 and $50. I know this isn't the bold oil call you were looking for, but it's realistic. Until we see consumption get back to levels pre-COVID, there's no need for production to increase which will keep a cap on the price of the underlying commodity.

What Does The Price Say?

The title of this article is very technical based. Simply based on the 120% run from the end of October through mid-December. Something had to give. Breaks in momentum are not a bad thing in the slightest. No one wants to see their stock go down, but it is the reality of a market. Unlike the trading world my Twitter feed presents, stocks don't always go up. And that's not a bad thing. In the long run, pauses are needed. Swing traders will trade these swings and ride the positive momentum. There is nothing wrong with selling your shares and buying them back at a lower price. The psychological impact of no longer seeing that +100% in your portfolio is a tough thing to get over.

As for where I could see the stock correcting to, I look to $6.45. Looking below we can see that this has been a key level over the last year, especially since the crash in March. This is about 15% to the downside from here, which would present a great buying opportunity, especially if the stock can hold support. If I was long currently, this is where my stop would be.

*For purposes of the article, I am going to look at the WPX chart as it is still trading. It is almost identical to the Devon chart, outside of price. Any commentary applies to both.*

(Source: TC2000.com)

Conveniently, this level happens to be right along the current 200-day moving average. I love single support, I LOVE double support. Looking below we can see the multi-year history of support and resistance from our friend the 200-day moving average. The good news is that we are currently above it. Could it be a short-lived visit above the line, sure. But I'll stay optimistic and bullish on oil which is what will carry the price action at the end of the day. This is a much-needed pause in the upward momentum, but the trend is still your friend.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As far as price targets go, we hit the one I was looking for, which was the high from the summer, which was a proven point of resistance looking back into 2019. This will be the first hurdle to tackle when momentum gets back underway. The next will be $11.35. Looking below we can see that this would recapture most of the losses from the crash in March, at least the days of constant gaps down, which means we could run up there quite quickly once we break the barrier at $8.70. My current short term price target is going to be $11.35 on a technical basis.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given there is a merger taking place, if you are in it for the short term like I would be, I would prefer the WPX chart over the DVN one. You do have to be aware that trading will stop once the deal is closed. IF you like the long term story here, Devon is where you should be buying.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Devon is getting a good one here in WPX. Cash flow can not be underrated, and it is essential, especially in current pricing environments. Money talks at the end of the day, and it's part of the reason I think WPX was acquired here, outside of assets. The price of oil is, without a doubt the be-all and end-all here. The companies can do all they want to survive the storm, but if the underlying commodity isn't going to remain stable the stock is not going to see very much appreciation. This is currently a well-deserved break, look to buy on the dips. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.