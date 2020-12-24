10 Dividend Growth Stocks For December 2020

This month, I screened for high-quality stocks whose current dividend yields are higher than their 5-year average dividend yields and are trading below my own fair value estimates.

To rank stocks, I use DVK Quality Snapshots to get quality scores and sort them in descending order, breaking ties with additional metrics.

In my monthly series of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of dividend growth [DG] stocks in Dividend Radar and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To compile this month's candidates, I screened for high-quality stocks with quality scores of 19 or higher and stocks whose current dividend yield is higher than its 5-year average dividend yield. Such stocks are attractive but not necessarily discounted. Therefore, I also screened for stocks trading below my own fair value estimates.

As usual, I used DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of candidates. To rank the stocks, I sorted them by descending quality scores and broke ties using additional metrics.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated December 18, 2020) contains 748 stocks. Of these, 49 stocks have quality scores of 19 or higher (high-quality stocks) and have yields that top their 5-year average yields.

I ranked the 49 candidates by sorting their quality scores (determined via DVK Quality Snapshots) in descending order. To break ties, I used the following metrics, in turn:

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

To determine if a stock is discounted, I compare its current price to my fair value [FV] estimate. If the stock price is lower than my FV estimate, I consider it a discounted stock.

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. I also estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using Dividend Radar data. With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for December

Here are this month's top 10 DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for December 2020 Click here to review the November Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks.

I own the nine highlighted stocks in my DivGro portfolio.

The following company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1) Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) - Health Care

MRK is a global health care company. Known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, MRK offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. The company markets to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers. MRK was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

2) General Dynamics Corporation (GD) - Industrials

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, GD is an aerospace and defense company offering products and services in business aviation; land and expeditionary combat systems, armaments and munitions; shipbuilding and marine systems; and information systems and technologies. Formed in 1952, GD has grown steadily through the acquisition of many businesses.

3) Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - Information Technology

CSCO designs, manufactures, and sells Internet protocol-based products and services. The company also delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. CSCO serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and communications service providers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

4) Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - Industrials

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, LMT is a global security and aerospace company engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems. LMT operates through four segments, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

5) Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - Health Care

BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs administered as tablets or capsules. It also uses biologics to produce products administered through injections or by infusion. BMY was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

6) Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Health Care

Headquartered in New York and founded in 1849, PFE is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms. The company discovers, develops, and manufactures healthcare products. Prescription drugs and vaccines account for almost 90% of PFE's sales. Its brands include Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lipitor, Celebrex, Pristiq, and Viagra.

7) 3M Company (MMM) - Industrials

MMM is a diversified technology company with worldwide operations. The company has leading positions in consumer and office; display and graphics; electronics and telecommunications; health care; industrial; safety, security and protection services; transportation; and other businesses. MMM was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

8) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) - Health Care

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products to treat serious illnesses in oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

9) Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) - Utilities

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ATO and its subsidiaries are engaged in distributing, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

10) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) - Utilities

PNW is a holding company that provides retail and wholesale electric services, primarily in Arizona. Its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, is a vertically-integrated electric that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. PNW was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Please note that the top 10 DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide a table with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including the dividend increase streak (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), as well as the CDN. I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as my fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

Table created by the author; includes data sourced from Dividend Radar.

The table includes a column for the so-called Chowder Number (CDN), calculated by summing a stock's current yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate. I color-code the CDN according to the likelihood of generating annualized returns of at least 8%. Green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely. Green CDNs are favorable.

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top 10 DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox:

Source: Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years. Most of that underperformance appears to have happened in the last year or so. Based on analyst targets, BMY, LMT, and MRK have an upside return potential of at least 20%.

Of the stocks I own, only MMM is at least a full position (which I consider to be about 1% of total portfolio value). This means I can add shares at discounted valuations for the other positions. Here is my calculation of the number of shares I would need to add to each position, at the current share price, to make up a full position:

MRK (62 shares)

GD (28 shares)

CSCO (11 shares)

LMT (9 shares)

BMY (125 shares)

PFE (67 shares)

AMGN (12 shares)

PNW (51 shares)

Considering the yields and discounts on offer, I'm favoring PNW at this time, while BMY's upside potential makes it attractive, too.

PNW's yield channel chart shows that PNW's current yield of 4.27% is quite compelling. The stock price is below the dashed blue line representing the 5-year undervalue yield of 3.97%, but not below the solid blue line representing the (10-year) undervalue yield of 4.62%.

In yield channel charts, the blue line represents the undervalue yield for a given yield factor. Here I'm using a 10% yield factor, which means that in the 10 years covered by the chart, PNW's yield was above 4.62%, only 10% of the time.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The only stock I don't own is ATO, which looks interesting despite offering the lowest yield of 10 top-ranked stocks:

Source: Portfolio Insight

ATO's current yield of 2.71% is higher than its 5-year undervalue yield of 2.47%.

In the case of ATO, there's a good reason to consider the 5-year undervalue yield rather than the longer-term undervalue yield. Since 2016, the stock is clearly trading in a new, narrower yield channel! It is quite unlikely that we'll see yields above 4% for ATO again!

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked high-quality, discounted DG stocks in Dividend Radar.

The 10 top-ranked stocks include nine stocks I already own. I'm thinking about increasing my PNW and BMY positions, while ATO looks like a good candidate to add to my portfolio potentially.

As a bonus, here are the DG stocks ranked #11 through #20:

Created by the author based on the ranking performed for this article.

I own the four highlighted stocks.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

I'd like to wish all my readers a festive and blessed holiday season!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, BMY, CSCO, GD, LMT, MMM, MRK, NOC, PFE, PNW, SNA, TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.