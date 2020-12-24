Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) looks like an attractive stock for income investors owing to its Dividend King status, and there is a lot to like about this food product provider. However, no stock should be bought at any price, and Lancaster Colony is no exception to this rule.

The firm itself is a small-cap business with a market capitalization of $4.69 billion that would not necessarily occur to many investors as a potential opportunity, as its products are caviar, croutons, dips, flatbread, frozen breads, noodles, and salad dressings. However, its foodservice offerings have been profitable, as is clear from its 12.54% operating margin, its reported free cash flow of $9.23 million, and its Q1 2021 revenue of $349.24 million and net income of $37 million. Nor is this an aberration - rising revenue and steady net income has been the trend for Lancaster Colony for the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 1.19 billion 121.52 million 2017 1.2 billion 115.12 million 2018 1.22 billion 135.04 million 2019 1.31 billion 150.29 million 2020 1.33 billion 136.71 million

Figures collated from annual reports available at Lancaster Colony's investor relations page.

Why is Lancaster Colony so profitable? The company has built a leading position in niche markets such as breads (e.g. flat bread, healthy bread, pita bread), croutons, frozen garlic bread, frozen rolls, and produce dips. These are all established under well-known brands such as Marzetti, New York, and Sister Schubert's, and competition in these areas is sparse.

Lancaster Colony supplements the profits it earns from these core brands with licensing agreements to produce grocery products under brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Bibibop, Chick-fil-A, Jack Daniels, Olive Garden, and Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW). Obviously, the license owners get a sizable cut of the profits, but the profits that Lancaster Colony does earn provide it with some diversification from its own brands.

Lancaster Colony's core brands and licensing agreements combine to make it a profitable company. Image provided by Lancaster Company.

Lancaster Colony further entrenches this competitive advantage with the distribution partnerships it has with McLane Distributors and with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). These distributors have large customer bases, and the partnerships effectively lock out prospective competitors that do not get the same access to this large pool of customers for their products.

The blade cuts both ways, however. Relying on two distributors for so much of its revenue is certainly a weakness, as the loss of one or both would severely impair Lancaster Colony's revenue stream. But the likelihood of this is remote. Another risk is the fact that the products which Lancaster Colony provide are essentially specialty food accessories, and these tend to be less in demand during recessions. Customers are less likely to buy specialty food accessories when money is tight.

However, while Lancaster Colony's net income fell 9% from $150.29 million in 2019 to $136.71 million for 2020, revenue held up well. And with the primary cause of this recessionary drop - COVID-19 - likely to abate as 2021 rolls on, net income will improve as a consequence. This improved profitability means that Lancaster Colony is likely to maintain its streak of consecutively rising dividends going forward. Indeed, on 11/07/2020, the firm raised its dividend 7% - marking the 58th year that Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend and cementing its status as a Dividend King.

That this status will be maintained seems assured from the 57.58% payout ratio and from the strong balance sheet. Lancaster Colony's long-term debt of $20.41 million is offset greatly by its net worth of $796.74 million, while total current liabilities of $139.82 million are dwarfed by total current assets of $408.41 million, cash on hand worth $186.09 million, and total accounts receivable of $96.99 million. Overall, Lancaster Colony's finances are exceptionally strong, which means its existing shareholders have little to worry about regarding the stability of their dividend income.

Growth prospects, however, are not so hot. Because restaurant sales make up a good portion of Lancaster Colony's profits, meaningful earnings growth is hard to come by. The firm has made acquisitions to offset this and to grow its market share. Its most recent acquisitions were in 2018, when it acquired Bantam Bagels for $34 million in October of that year and the following month acquired the assets of Omni Baking Company LLC for $25 million. Nonetheless, with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be only 3.00%, this is not a growth stock. But it is one that a prospective investor will need a price close to fair value on to consider - and that is not on the table at present.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, Lancaster Colony traded at $171.00 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, Lancaster Colony traded at a share price of $171.00 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34x based on trailing earnings per share of $4.84 and a forward P/E of 28.69x based on forward earnings per share of $5.96. The trailing P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 29.26x, though the forward P/E is slightly lower, and the current dividend yield of 1.75% is slightly higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.67%. Furthermore, the stock trades slightly lower than the food manufacturing sub-sector average of 36.97x, but at a premium to the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.29x. By most metrics, Lancaster Colony trades at a premium to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Lancaster Colony Sub-Sector Index P/E 35.34 36.97 27.29 P/CF 30.66 18.51 15.81 P/B 5.91 4.81 3.73 P/S 3.51 2.70 2.67

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

While Lancaster Colony rarely trades at a discount, it still seems overvalued - but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.36 (35.34 / 15 = 2.36) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $72.46 (171.00 / 2.36 = 72.46). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.21 (35.34 / 29.26 = 1.21) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $141.32 (171.00 / 1.21 = 141.32).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.91 (28.69 / 15 = 1.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $89.53 (171.00 / 1.91 = 89.53). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.98 (28.69 / 29.26 = 0.98) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $174.49 (171.00 / 0.98 = 174.49).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (1.67 / 1.75 = 0.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $180.00 (171.00 / 0.95 = 180.00). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $131.56 (72.46 + 141.32 + 89.53 + 174.49 + 180.00 / 5 = 131.56). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 23% at this time.

Lancaster Colony certainly has an attractive 58-year dividend streak, albeit with a less-than-attractive dividend yield of 1.75%. The company's market-leading brands, strong distribution partnerships, and excellent financial position all recommend it as a strong business. However, its low dividend yield, low growth prospects, and premium valuation all mitigate against recommending the stock at present. It is a hold, but not a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.