Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) is a company that's hard to ignore. Short-sellers targeted the stock for a long time due to a plethora of risks, while many analysts perceived QIWI as a promising FinTech company. Instead of discussing particular issues that have already been discussed in previous articles of other authors, I would like to take a bird-eye view of the company.

The key thing that concerns me is not the sudden regulatory attack of the Central Bank of Russia, but the fact that the company doesn't have prospects for sustainable growth. The technological landscape in today's Russia is so different from QIWI's brighter days of the early 2010s that I very much doubt the company will make it through this decade. In this regard, I won't recommend anyone buying the stock.

No Moat - Won't Stay Afloat

"The financial services industry is highly competitive, and we have a vast number of competitors that are larger and have greater financial and other resources." - QIWI's Annual Report

In the early 2010s, QIWI could be considered a true FinTech company, which successfully competed with rigid, unwieldy traditional banks. QIWI offered anonymous digital wallets which were a versatile way to transfer money and pay for goods and services. The company still has a vast network of terminals that allow paying for digital services with cash.

But times have changed. In the last five years or so, I haven't seen a single person (including me) who used a QIWI wallet or a QIWI terminal even once. Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), the biggest bank of Russia with over 96 million clients, has transformed from a soviet-style financial abomination to a pretty much modern bank, far more modern than any major European or American bank, in my humble opinion. Another Russian bank, Tinkoff, has become an indisputable leader of internet banking. In the meantime, the pandemic has accelerated the transition from cash to non-cash transactions: almost 40% of Russians completely stopped using cash (myself included). This turns QIWI's huge terminal network into a burden rather than an asset.

Nowadays, traditional Russian banks have basically all the functionality that QIWI has. Convenient mobile apps? Check. Virtual debit cards? Check. Cashback and other bonuses? Check. For cardholders of traditional banks, it's not a problem to make cross-border payments, either: services like PaySend and KoronaPay allow to do that, hassle-free. Given that you can't replenish a QIWI wallet anonymously anymore - the company has lost one of the last features that distinguished the company from banks.

The Faster Payments System developed by the Central Bank of Russia looks like one of the last nails in QIWI's coffin. The idea of the FPS is to allow people in Russia to send money between banks immediately and with a little-to-no commission fee.

Again: even if you and a recipient have accounts in different banks, you can open your bank app and send money to this person knowing only his mobile phone number. No QIWI, no PayPal, no any other tricky workarounds needed. I tried the FPS and it works just like magic. In the longer term, the FPS will eliminate the whole layer of transactions where QIWI operates because now it will be possible to send money without much difficulty regardless of what bank a sender and a recipient use.

The Bottom Line

At the moment, QIWI represents a risky contrarian opportunity to buy the stock when others sell. Taking into account that a significant portion of the company's revenue may be negatively affected by the new regulation, investors should proceed with extreme caution.

Operationally, the company is still far from getting a "zombie" status, but this is exactly the direction QIWI is heading in the longer term. The regulatory issues only confirm this tendency: QIWI just doesn't have any other ways to maintain revenue growth rather than operating in sectors like betting and online-gambling that face stricter regulation over time.

Would I invest in a company without a solid economic moat? Nope. Would I personally use a service that may be partially or completely shut down due to regulatory problems? Nope. It's always up to everyone to decide, but I'd give QIWI a pass.

