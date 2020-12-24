I believe pharmaceutical stocks deserve a place in most investment portfolios. However, picking the right ones can be challenging, especially if one considers the volatile nature of small cap pharma stocks, whose success relies on one or two drugs. That’s why I generally prefer large cap pharma companies, with a moat-worthy stable of drugs, and the experience and intellectual property for future development.

In this article, I’m focused on Amgen (AMGN) which is a large biopharma that fits this bill. I found the stock to be reasonably valued the last time I visited it, and the recent drop in share price has piqued my interest. I evaluate what makes now a good time to pick up this long-term winner, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Amgen

Amgen is one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, with a focus on the six therapeutic areas of cardiovascular disease, inflammation, neuroscience, oncology, bone health, and nephrology. It was founded in 1980, and today, its drug therapies reach millions of patients in 100 countries and regions around the world. In 2019, Amgen generated $23.4 billion in worldwide revenue.

Amgen’s track record of growth continued in the third quarter, with total revenue rising by 12% YoY, from $5.7B in Q3’19, to $6.4B in Q3’20. Adjusted EPS grew more impressively, by 19% YoY, to $4.37 per share. The incremental growth in adjusted EPS above the revenue growth was driven by a 100 basis points increase in Non-GAAP operating margin, and by a buyback of 3.0 million shares. Amgen also generated plenty of free cash flow, which, at $3.2 billion, equates to an FCF/share of $5.53. This provides a substantial cushion to the $1.60 quarterly dividend per share.

The strong revenue results were driven by Amgen’s newer drugs, Otezla (psoriasis), Prolia (bone health), Aimovig (migraines), Repatha (cardiovascular), and Parsabiv (thyroid). Otezla was launched in the second half of 2019, and has proven to be a class-leading drug so far, with $538M in sales in the first nine months of this year alone. As seen below, sales for the other four aforementioned drugs grew between 11% and 59% YoY, with Aimovig showing growth at the high end of this range.

Plus, as seen above, Enbrel still enjoys patent protection in the U.S. through 2028, and continues to be a blockbuster drug for Amgen, with nearly $1.3B in sales this year through Q3. This, combined with strong showings on the newer drugs more than made up for the declines in sales of Amgen’s legacy drugs that no longer have patent protection.

Looking forward, I see reasons be bullish on Amgen’s drug pipeline, with Sotorasib showing much promise for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer harboring the KRAS G12C mutation. This is supported by the recent developments in December, 2020, during which Sotorasib was granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. FDA, for its intended indication. Amgen is moving quickly on Sotorasib, as on December 22nd, it submitted the marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for approval.

I see Sotorasib as being a strong growth driver for Amgen going forward. This is with consideration to lung cancer being the second most common cancer type in the U.S., behind breast cancer, and with 13% of lung cancer patients harboring the KRAS G12C mutation that Sotorasib is intended to target. Lastly, this particular mutation is also seen in 3%-5% of colorectal cancer cases, which Amgen is in the process of exploring, with the Phase 2 trial in colorectal cancer fully enrolled and topline results expected in 2021.

In addition, I also see Amgen’s biosimilar practice, as gaining strong traction. This is supported by the 177% YoY growth in biosimilar revenue, from $173M in Q3’19, to $480M in Q3’20. Furthermore, management is finding that accounts are using Amgen’s biosimilars not only for new patients, but also for switching patients who are in mid-course of their treatment, as noted during the Q&A session of the last conference call:

I would say that of the accounts that have opened up biosimilar usage generally initially we thought they might be using biosimilars for new patients going forward, but we've actually seen them use our biosimilars both for new patients and switching patients who are mid-course of treatment to biosimilars as well. So I'd say that the penetration at an account level has been deeper than we originally anticipated.”

Meanwhile, I view Amgen as being a “cash cow”. That’s because it maintains a high level of profitability compared to that of its peers. For this, I compare GAAP Operating Margin for Amgen with that of its large peers, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which is the owner of Genentech, Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), and Eli Lilly (LLY). As seen below, Amgen’s operating margin has consistently stayed above that of its peers over the past three years.

Plus, I see management as being shareholder friendly, as it returns a substantial amount of capital to shareholders. As seen below, diluted shares outstanding have declined by 23% over the past five years, from 766M to 593.3M at present. 3.0M shares were repurchased in the third quarter alone, for a total cost of $752M, and the company has $4.2B remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

Lastly, Amgen has a strong balance sheet, with an A- credit rating from S&P. It has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.73x (based on trailing 12 months), which sits well below the 2.5x level that I generally consider to be safe. Meanwhile, the 3.2% dividend yield is well covered, at an earnings payout ratio of 44%. The dividend has a 5-year CAGR of 18.9% and 9 years of consecutive annual growth.

Risks to Consider

As management noted during the last conference call, rising COVID cases could hamper doctor’s office visits. This could result in softness in demand for some of its key drugs, including its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Enbrel. Another risk to consider is the possibility for drug price reform in the U.S., which has long been an overhang for pharmaceutical companies. This could be a material risk, if such a law requires U.S. companies to charge the same lower drug prices in the U.S. as the negotiated prices it charges in foreign countries.

Lastly, according to JAMA, it costs pharmaceutical companies an estimated $1B to develop a new drug, and investors should understand that some of Amgen’s drug pipeline will fail. This was demonstrated by the recent disappointing trial results of Amgen’s asthma drug, tezepelumab, this month. Therefore, drug pipeline risk is a worthy consideration for investors.

Investor Takeaway

Amgen has shown strong revenue and earnings growth in its latest results, and continues to demonstrate strong margins. This was supported by the stable performance of its flagship drug, Enbrel, and the strong market adoption of its newer drugs, which more than offset weakness in Amgen’s older drugs. In addition, Amgen has a promising pipeline, not least of which is its lung cancer medication, Sotorasib, which has received the Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA. Furthermore, Amgen’s biosimilar has grown at a fast clip, with 177% YoY revenue growth.

I find Amgen to be attractively valued, at the current price of $222.94, with a blended P/E of 13.8. As seen below, Amgen’s fair value, based on the normal P/E of 14.0, has steadily grown over the past decade, due to steady earnings growth. Due to this steady performance, the historical stock prices have been more or less closely in-line with the normal P/E. As such, I see now as being a great time to buy Amgen, based in the relative undervaluation, steady earnings growth and share repurchases, and the safe dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.