What once was the best valuation opportunity in Consumer cyclicals has become an overvalued, unacceptable RoR investment. Even with flat trading since my last article, it's a "Hold".

Whirlpool has come out of the COVID-19 crisis looking quite excellent - though the crisis is not yet over. The company has managed to increase sales and maintain profitability.

This article is a bit of a subscriber request, from two people who contacted me with regards to Whirlpool (WHR). I went neutral on the company a few months back, after a very long time of being bullish. Since that time, the company has slightly underperformed the S&P 500, making my call "correct" in at least that respect. I don't argue that Whirlpool could indeed climb somewhat higher from these valuations, but I also argue that we as investors certainly shouldn't pay for these valuations when it comes to this company.

Let me show you why that is.

Whirlpool - How has the company been doing?

Much like with 2Q20, Whirlpool blitzed through 3Q20 with a slew of positive results, both on a sequential basis and on a YoY basis when we consider the fact that the company did so during one of the worst pandemics in recent memory.

The third quarter brought 7.0% organic growth in net sales, which amounted to around $5.3B for the quarter. The company also delivered solid margins, with margin expansions during the pandemic, delivering a total of $170M of free cash flow.

The global demand was reason for the organic net sales growth, and the company's superb delivering of its targets resulted in excellent EPS of $6.91, 480 bps of margin expansion across NA, LATAM, and EMEA. The company is also reinstating guidance, signaling us that as far as COVID-19 uncertainty goes, the company considers this in no small extent to be over.

The company also, perhaps most importantly for DGR investors, delivered dividend growth of around 4.5%, turning my YoC into around 4.4% for Whirlpool.

All in all, we're looking at some extremely impressive results on the surface. Of course, the positives go beyond this. Once we start looking deeper at regional results, we can see some of the company's improvements. Let's look at NA...

...where the company showed us execution in go-to-market, cost takeout, and SCM improvements. Naturally, COVID-19 impacted revenues, but the company is doing more with less and adapting. This is 5 stars in my book - and that's not all.

EMEA is showing some very impressive results as well.

Here, the company turned things positive and added to it with a 15% sales increase during the pandemic, which was not only surprising but really baffling. Key countries are growing in double digits, and the company managed to combine the two key actions of cost savings with increased demand tailwinds, delivering these results.

Perhaps the largest surprise was LATAM, with 14% sales increase, 166% Ebit growth (no, not from $1M), and 6.1% EBIT margin growth, again due to tailwinds and here combined with market share gains in countries like Brazil and Mexico. These EBIT gains came despite unfavorable FX from the Peso and the Brazilian Real.

The only drawback during the quarter, when looking at geographical segment performance, was the company's Asian operations. They came in about flat, with a minuscule margin drop and a single-digit (in $M) EBIT drop. However, the company reports Chinese Whirlpools branded products on track, and strong performance in India.

All these strong trends enable Whirlpool to give us guidance.

While no one positive quarter has the ability to erase the negative trends of COVID-19, the positives here has the ability to reduce the sales trend in terms of negative, to single digits, and flat if we look at it organically. Despite being a consumer cyclical and despite this being a pandemic, the company manages to nearly hit its long-term goals during the year, and deliver a very competitive EPS. The dividend increase communicates confidence here, and based on forecasted EPS would be no more than 27.7% of the high end of the range. Exactly what we want to see.

Fundamentally, nothing is really wrong with the company. The company continues to fund about 6% of net sales into CapEx and R&D, and this remains on track. The company has the ability to M&A when needed or wanted and looks for opportunistic possibilities. The company is within its dividend payout ratio of 30% TTM and with the increase it's an excellent dividend stock. In terms of debt, anything under 3X of EBITDA is really "nothing" to me in this company, and the company's target is investment-grade credit with a multiple of around 2X. The expectation is around 2.4X, which again wouldn't be anything to worry about.

The company has, however, at least for the time being, suspended buybacks. Given the company's current valuation, this is a very prudent call.

In terms of being a dividend growth stock, Whirlpool has delivered once again.

In closing the quarterly results, with cost management on track, delivering solid results, reinstating guidance, quarterly results which on the face of them would be good in a non-impacted environment, it's clear that Whirlpool, for the time being, isn't a company we need to worry about, and one we should own in our portfolio.

However, valuation continues to show us why buying it now would in fact be a bad idea.

Whirlpool - What is the valuation?

For the past 5 years, Whirlpool has traded below a 9.5X P/E-rating. This is somewhat "odd", as it's well below where the company "should" trade given its market share, its investment-grade credit, and its overall fundamentals, but there it is. During COVID-19 it actually fell to around 5X P/E, which is where I bought more of the company. Since that time, however, things have reverted, and we find ourselves at a company pricing that compared to the valuation of the past 3-4 years is actually quite high, at a P/E of 10.4 on an average basis, or 10.8X on the lower end of the company's current valuation range.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Now, it's entirely possible that Whirlpool has turned around some of its cyclical instability and may deliver exactly the forecasted EPS we're looking at from FactSet analysts. In such a case, a valuation of 10-11X would make more sense, and the company's return would, in such a scenario, be realistic and positive. I would then consider today's valuation a decent possibility with a 10-13% annual rate of return as a potential - though I'd still say that the company's yield is on the low side, compared to what you could have gotten, at least over 3.3%.

But given the nearly 1/3rd miss rate on a 2-year basis with a 10% margin of error, I'm hesitant to consider things so positively here. The fact is that over the past 10 years since the financial crisis, Whirlpool has become harder to forecast for analysts. All of the misses are very recent, with a nearly 17% EPS miss for 2017. This makes the positivity they now consider possible somewhat dubious, and the corresponding valuation equally dubious, especially when considered with the somewhat compressed yield we're looking at here.

As I said - fundamentals are solid and need not worry you here. Whirlpool's dividend is safe, with a 30-year tradition without break, the company has a narrow moat, can pay its dividend, has 11% 5-year DGR and the company is BBB. All is good here. The potential upside, however, may not be.

I have increased my price target on Whirlpool as a result of 3Q20, the guidance, and the company's performance. My previous one was close to $150, and this is now too low. I consider a 9.5-10X range to be accurate, which brings us to around $165-$172 per share based on the forecasted earnings for this year. Should the positive earnings for the next couple of years materialize, then the valuation is indeed potentially appealing here, even if the comparative yield is not.

Other analysts, such as S&P Global, have the following targets for the company.

(Source: S&P Global Data, Google Sheets)

However, these targets and analysts once again have the unfortunate tendency of fickleness, as the mean target has increased by over 35% in less than 6 months. My own target never went below 145, even during the worst of it, and I certainly won't consider the company worth 13-14X P/E here. Still, the shift marks perhaps an explanation for why the company is viewed more favorably today.

As valuation and DGR investors, however, we need to make sure not only to buy good companies but to buy them at the correct prices. And this, as I see it, isn't the correct price for WHR, even if things aren't as clearly cut as they once were when the company was either undervalued or overvalued without this quarter.

As it stands, I view the company as around 10% overvalued - not as much anymore, but still more than a rounding error. It remains a "HOLD".

Thesis

This article is part of my ambition to write about undervalued dividend companies that I view as "safe" for investment. The purpose of these investments is never staggering amounts of capital appreciation or growth found in some of the more growth-oriented investment strategies - but a market-beating rate of return that combines an appealing, 2-6% dividend yield with a high likelihood of short to mid-term capital appreciation as the undervalued company reverts to a mean - and that is it.

It's my personal view that any investor should initially safeguard their life by first focusing on constructing a fundamentally safe stream of recurring income. Once this is achieved, one can focus on higher rates of capital appreciation which typically are accompanied by higher amounts of risk. My personal failures thus far have been limited to scenarios where I diverge from this logic, thereby putting this fundamental capital at risk. This doesn't mean that I view growth companies as uninvestable - the appeal of the two aren't mutually exclusive, but investors shouldn't mix the two up. When comparing the two, and when considering the target audience for the historically safer and dividend-paying companies, it seems intuitively obvious to me that the safer choice when building the basics of a portfolio is to stick to these companies.

When writing about these companies, I try to pick the most qualitative and secure investments, where a lack of significant downside is more important than a massive upside. The so-called best-of-breed, the best of their kind, the safest around - however you want to label them. I achieve this by picking companies with high credit ratings, good dividend coverage ratios, good historical results, good forecasts, and an appealingly fundamental operating model and market.

Whirlpool is a company you want in your portfolio, of that there is no doubt. There are potential forecasts where, if targets materialize, Whirlpool could deliver acceptable returns from here on, even at this price point. Bullish Whirlpool investors could easily explain their reasoning why to invest in the company here.

For me, however, I want higher margins of safety and higher yield from a company like this. Yield, even relatively safe yield, still isn't "hard" to find even in this market - and to pay a historical slight overvaluation for a 2.7% yield, even in a good company... there are better alternatives on the market here, as I see it.

With that, I'm considering a "HOLD" for Whirlpool at this time.

