Spire, Inc. (NYSE:SR) is a natural gas utility that primarily serves the city of St. Louis and its suburbs in eastern Missouri. This gives the company a reasonably sizable area, although it does not have the breadth that some other utilities do. Admittedly though, it does not need to since it shares many of the same qualities that make us appreciate utilities. In particular, these are stable entities that are generally able to weather through weak economic conditions because they provide a product that most people would consider to be necessities for our modern way of life. Thus, during times when money is tight, most people will prioritize paying their utility bills over more discretionary expenses as they do not want to have their services disconnected. This stability combined with the fact that these companies usually pay a dividend that beats the broader market in terms of yield make them quite attractive to retirees and others that seek income. Spire is no exception to this as the company currently boasts an attractive 4.12% yield.

About Spire

As mentioned in the introduction, Spire operates primarily in St. Louis and eastern Missouri. The full breadth of the company's operations extends well beyond that, however. The company also provides utility natural gas service across Alabama and Mississippi. In total, Spire boasts 1.7 million business and residential customers across its service area:

Source: Spire, Inc.

We can also see that Spire has some operations outside of the traditional utility space. Indeed, the company operates a natural gas marketing business in Texas and a natural gas storage business in Wyoming. These are functions usually performed by midstream companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). The fact that the company operates these businesses does give it a bit of diversity outside of the traditional utilities space as well as gives the firm a bit of growth potential that it would not otherwise have.

As may be expected though, the company's utility business is still by far its largest and most profitable. In the 2020 fiscal year (ended September 30, 2020), the traditional gas utility business produced net economic earnings of $213.4 million compared to $9.1 million for its gas marketing business. The remainder of the company's businesses generated a loss of $14.7 million. Thus, the company should really be thought of as a natural gas utility with a few ancillary businesses and not as a diversified conglomerate.

It therefore makes some sense that it is the utility business that is the beneficiary of the lion's share of Spire's capital investments. In the 2020 fiscal year, Spire spent $638 million on capital expenditures, $548 million of which was spent on its natural gas utility infrastructure:

Source: Spire, Inc.

At first glance, $548 million sounds like a very large amount of money to spend on infrastructure. However, it is important to keep in mind that the utility sector is a very capital-intensive one. All utilities have very high capital expenses since it is far from cheap to upgrade, construct, and maintain pipelines, especially when those pipelines have to run to every residence and business in a wide geographic area. Spire is not, however, spending all this money solely on infrastructure maintenance. It is borrowing from the playbook of many electric utilities and taking steps to appeal to environmental, social, and governance investors with a sustainability initiative. This is admittedly not an area that most people associate with natural gas utilities as natural gas is ultimately a fossil and like all fossil fuels, it does produce greenhouse gases whenever it is burned. There are steps that a natural gas utility can take to reduce its environmental impact though. One of these steps is replacing old infrastructure with new modern pipelines in order to reduce its methane emissions. This is one of the things that Spire is doing. In fact, Spire has the stated goal of reducing the methane emissions from its operations over the 2005 to 2025 period. The company has been targeting its investment towards this goal and has already made significant progress to this end:

Source: Spire, Inc.

This is just part of the company's green ambitions. Spire has the long-term goal of achieving carbon neutrality from its operations by 2050. This is a goal that is likely to appeal to the Millennial crowd in particular as we have already seen many other "green" utilities like NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) before from significant share price appreciation this year. While it does seem unlikely that a natural gas utility will benefit from the same trend as natural gas is not viewed nearly as favorably, it is still something that will likely appeal to the customers in the company's service area and help prevent them from switching to electricity for their heating and cooking needs.

The company's capital expenses may also help Spire produce some revenue growth. There are two reasons for this. The first is that utilities will often petition regulators for permission to raise the rates that they charge to their customers in order to recoup their capital expenditures on infrastructure upgrades. It is necessary for them to get regulatory permission because utilities historically have monopoly power so the government regulates the prices that they charge customers in an effort to ensure that the companies do not use their advantaged position to exploit their customers. Regulators are not obligated to allow these price increases but they usually do so that the company can manage to continue to have the money that it needs to continue to maintain its infrastructure.

The second way that this capital spending will result in growth is the fact that some of the money is being spent on expanding the company's services to new homes and businesses. In fact, during 2020 alone, Spire increased its base of installed meters by 7%. It should be fairly obvious how this could increase the company's revenues. After all, once the company installs a meter at a home or business, it can begin selling its natural gas to these customers that then of course start paying their natural gas bill. The money that these customers pay would directly boost the company's revenues. This is one reason why Spire saw its utility operating revenues go from $207.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 (Spire ends its fiscal year in the month of September) to $236.3 million in the most recent quarter:

Source: Spire, Inc.

As mentioned earlier, Spire's primary business is as a natural gas utility, but the company also has some other operations. One of these is Spire Marketing, which markets natural gas to customers in the central and southern United States:

Source: Spire, Inc.

Natural gas marketing is the process of coordinating the business of bringing natural gas from the wellhead to end-users. As such, this task is usually performed by midstream companies since they are actually in the business of transporting natural gas from the upstream companies that actually pull it out of the ground to an entity like a utility that then moves it around to the end-users. These are the same kind of customers that are served by Spire Marketing. The company coordinates the wholesale delivery of natural gas to municipalities, power generators and utilities, pipelines, and other large industrial customers. As already noted, this is the only one of Spire's businesses that actually produces a positive net economic earnings aside from its utility businesses. The company is naturally working to grow this aspect of its business by increasing its presence into areas that it currently has no presence in. It is having some success at doing that as the company has been securing contracts with new customers in these regions. This business could very easily see forward growth if natural gas usage expands, which is quite likely to happen.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

As I have mentioned in various previous articles, the future of natural gas is quite bright. One of the reasons for this is fears of climate change. These fears have caused governments, businesses, and consumers to take steps to reduce their carbon emissions. One of the ways that this can be accomplished is switching from other fossil fuels to natural gas. While natural gas is admittedly still a fossil fuel and so does produce some carbon emissions when burned, it is still much cleaner than other fuels. In fact, a natural gas-fired power plant produces about 53% less greenhouse gas emissions than a coal-powered power plant. Utilities all around the country have been actively converting their old coal power plants to natural gas ones both because of a desire to reduce carbon emissions and to save money considering how cheap natural gas has been in the United States over the past decade. Over the 2013-2018 period, a total of 53 gigawatts of coal-fired power plant capacity was retired and replaced with natural gas generation capacity. This has caused natural gas to become the largest source of electrical power in the United States:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources (RRC)

This trend is expected to continue going forward. In fact, the nation's utilities have already announced the retirement of another 44 gigawatts of coal generation capacity over the 2019-2025 period:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

Admittedly, there is no guarantee that all of this retired capacity will be replaced with natural gas plants. Indeed, when we consider some of the advances that have been made in renewables over the past few years, it seems likely that at least some of the replacement capacity will come from renewable sources. However, renewable energy sources still do not at this time have sufficient reliability to replace all of the coal generation capacity being retired. Spire is not a producer of natural gas so it will not be able to benefit in that way but its natural gas marketing unit sells natural gas to utilities so it should still be able to benefit from some of this demand growth. Spire could also see some growth as families switch their homes over to natural gas from oil or other fuels for heating purposes to both reduce their carbon emissions and save money.

Financial Considerations

As I have mentioned a few times in the past, utilities typically have a relatively high debt load. This is partly because these companies operate in a very capital-intensive industry. After all it is quite expensive to construct utility-scale infrastructure throughout an entire geographical area and then to maintain that infrastructure. The costs of building out this infrastructure are often financed with debt in order to avoid diluting the common shareholders too much. However, debt is a riskier way to finance a business than common equity is because debt must ultimately be repaid. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. Thus, if some event occurs that causes a company's cash flows to decline, then a high level of debt could strain the company or even push it into insolvency. While utilities tend to be very stable entities with reliable cash flows, bankruptcies are certainly not unheard of in the sector.

First, let us have a look at the way Spire finances itself. This is done through the use of a metric known as the debt-to-equity ratio. As of September 30, 2020, Spire had $2.480 billion in net long-term debt (including current portion) compared to $2.5223 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Long-Term Debt-to-Equity Spire, Inc. 0.98 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 1.63 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 1.18 WEC Energy Group (WEC) 1.17 NiSource (NI) 1.94

As we can see, Spire's leverage compares quite well to many of its peers and also has a net debt-to-equity ratio well below the 1.0 that I usually feel comfortable with. Thus, even conservative retired investors should be able to feel reasonably comfortable here.

A company's ability to afford its debt is important to ensure its solvency. The way we examine this is by looking at the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which tells us the amount of time (in years) that it would take the company to completely pay off all of its debt if it devotes the entirety of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. In the 2020 fiscal year, Spire had an adjusted EBITDA of $552.4 million, which gives the company a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.49x. I typically prefer to see this ratio below 4.0x so as to ensure a margin of safety should the company's cash flows decline but Spire's ratio is certainly not abnormally high for a utility so it should be okay. Overall then, Spire appears to be reasonably well-financed and the debt should not pose too much of a risk.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for an asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. One method that we can use to value a utility is the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of adjusting the more well-known price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's growth into account. As with the price-to-earnings ratio, a lower number could indicate a more appealing valuation. According to Zacks Investment Research, Spire will grow its earnings at a 16.53% rate over the next three to five years. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.94 at the current stock price.

As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio under 1.0 could be an indication that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth. This is obviously what we see here. Here is how Spire's price-to-earnings growth ratio compares to its peers:

Company PEG Ratio Spire, Inc. 0.94 South Jersey Industries 0.56 New Jersey Resources 3.58 WEC Energy Group 3.94 NiSource 3.01

As we can see here, Spire compares reasonably well to its peers in terms of valuation, but it is not the absolute cheapest company here. Nonetheless though, the firm does appear to offer a rather attractive proposition to a utilities investor.

Conclusion

In conclusion, natural gas utilities like Spire may offer a reasonably attractive proposition to an investor. While it is mostly the electric sector that has gotten much of the attention ever since the lockdowns started, natural gas utilities also have a lot to offer when it comes to sustainability. When we combine this with the very bright future of natural gas, we can see a lot to like. Spire offers this growth potential, a very strong balance sheet, and an attractive valuation. The company is definitely worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.