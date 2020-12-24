WWE stock surged 138.1% in the first half of 2018 because of reports that it would sign favorable new deals with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)(NASDAQ:FOXA).The deal with Fox is estimated to be valued at $1 billion with the channel having a wide reach. WWE quarterly revenues are forecasted to grow to $462 million in 2021 from $187 million in the first quarter of 2018. There is a notion that as the broadcasts become more popular there will be an increase in merchandise sales too.

The stock price has since declined and it is now trading below its 52-week high. Is it a good time to invest some money in WWE stock?

At InvestorAide, we’ve been watching wrestling, specifically WWE since the early 90s. We are not just seasonal fans, though. We feel that WWE content has watered down over the years.

Back in the day, the storyline kept viewers glued to the television. Also, wrestlers that became stars in the 90s and early 2000s are still drawing the company money.

The longevity of some of these vintage characters is nothing short of amazing. The athletic prowess of these wrestlers should also be worth pointing out.

One only has to go back to Judgement Day 2000. For the main event, the then WWE champion The Rock took on Triple H in a grueling 60-minute Ironman match. The last five minutes of the match and the way it ended was pure genius on the part of WWE’s creative team. Future Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was the special guest referee adding to the tremendous drama what with DX and the McMahons at ringside too.

This kept the TV ratings up for the next few months. At one point there going into the June 5, 2000 Raw episode there were three top contenders for the WWE title held at the time by Triple H, namely The Rock, The Undertaker and Kane.

Here is a look at some of the WWE characters and what made them tick.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

You really can’t talk about WWE’s top superstars without mentioning the rattlesnake. He is arguably the most popular wrestler ever in the post Hulk Hogan period. When Stone Cold’s music hits featuring the glass shattering sound at the theme’s inception, it always elicits a highly animated response from the live audience.

The Undertaker

The conscience of the WWE recently had a retirement ceremony that closed the Survivor Series Pay Per View last month. Over an illustrious career that spanned thirty years, the Phenom is the WWE’s yardstick. When that gong strikes, viewers have been known to not leave their seats. This has been a constant throughout The Undertaker’s years in the company. Taker has long been considered one of the WWE’s most bankable superstars. In 2020, The Undertaker earned $2.5 million in base salary, making him one of the top earners of the year despite a part-time schedule.

Masked Kane

Kane debuted on WWE television at the Pay Per View Badd Blood: In Your House in October 5, 1997. Kane made his way to the ring with Paul Bearer and broke the cage open. There was a Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. Kane then summoned fire from the ring corners in what would be a trademark gesture. After this Kane executed the Tombstone Piledriver on The Undertaker.

This was a really spectacular sight. The Big Red Monster initially came out to creepy music and it was like something out of a horror flick. The Bleacher Report ranked Kane’s debut at number 6 in its all time WWE debuts list.

Goldberg

The WCW icon has been a must-see TV attraction. His long walk to the ring initially surrounded by security staff and the apt theme music made him a top draw in the late 90s and early 2000s. The undefeated streak and the way he squashed opponents night in and night out made WCW a must watch.

Goldberg made $3 million in 2019. It was a year where he wrestled only twice, but raked in the dough. There was the match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia and then a SummerSlam match with Dolph Ziegler.

One of the big moments came in 2007 when the WWE had its Battle of the billionaires. The contract signing for this extravaganza can be viewed full-length on YouTube. It had 30 million views and 27,000 plus comments. The WWE roped in future President Donald J. Trump for the segment in a “hair versus hair” encounter. It just goes to show what lengths WWE can go to in order to offer superior product to the audience.

The action could keep someone on edge and every moment was brilliant.

Then there was the time when Triple H took on Sting in Wrestlemania 31 with it being the highest grossing Wrestlemania in history until it was taken over by Wrestlemania 32 the next year. There was a highly talked about NWO reunion. The Stinger is considered to be one of the top ten wrestlers in the world despite not having featured in WWE prior to this. In fact, Hulk Hogan was the one to state this. Again, the WWE was capitalizing on iconic stars from the past.

Let us look at the card for Wrestlemania 36 in 2020. In the heavyweight championship matches, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were featured. Then The Undertaker returned in his “American Bad Ass” gimmick to fight A.J. Styles in a ‘boneyard match’. Consequently, WWE is still banking on the superstars from the 90s and early 2000s.

Profits surge despite diluted content

Making more money now with the content subscription service. WWE made its biggest profits in decades by earning about $127 million in profit for the year 2020. This was primarily because there were no travel expenses. All the shows since the pandemic started have been held at the WWE Performance Center in Florida.

A ten year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will net them around $1 billion. Additionally, lucrative TV deals with the USA network and Fox have been secured.

The strong growth of media and entertainment, especially in India and China, was touted in the company’s annual report. One of the reasons behind WWE’s ascension in these emerging markets is that the brand can be engaged with on multiple platforms and is accessible at convenient times. In India, for example, the Sony Pictures Network offers WWE content at various times around the day. While there is the early morning live event shown by this television network, there are also repeats scattered across different times in any given day. Raw and Smackdown can be viewed in the night in India when most people are relaxing so this makes it a convenient viewing option as opposed to other sports broadcasts/events.

Raw and Smackdown are the longest running episodic shows in history.

Analysts are optimistic about WWE

Morgan Stanley is upbeat about WWE shares and stated that the sports entertainment giant could double its earnings by 2025. In the summer of 2019, the investment bank raised its price target on WWE stock to a $100.

In 2018, WWE shares gained after Wells Fargo analyst Eric Katz gave a favorable rating on the stock. This optimism was a direct result of the then new TV rights agreement and growth in international markets like the U.K. and India.

Buy side analysts as recently as September of this year gave a “Strong Buy” rating to the shares.

Risks

User engagement has been dropping for some time.

The ratings have been falling over the recent past with 2020 seeing quite the downward spiral.

If we were to look at YouTube, for instance, there is something we’ve discovered. A lot of The WWE videos on YouTube with the highest number of views feature John Cena. These YouTube views sort of reflect reality. After all, Cena was arguably the WWE’s most bankable star. However, Cena’s disastrous loss to Brock Lesnar in SummerSlam 2014 and the one-sided affair against the Undertaker on the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2018 made him more or less appear human. Incidentally, WWE has 53 million subscribers on YouTube – the second highest number after T-Series.

Conclusion

WWE is an established business that has been around for donkey's years and there is a lot of value in it. This is not some hot new startup even though the shares have only recently made the company interesting. Therefore, WWE stock just like its programming and content is a must watch for investors.

The profitable moves by management capitalizing on the immense brand value of the company is what has led to the stock price surge and investor interest. Now it remains to be seen if WWE can deliver on the product side of things by developing catchy storylines and popular superstars. If history is anything to go by, we can expect big things from the sports entertainment giant.

