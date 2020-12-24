A bullish trend in 2020, but the stock could have lots of upside in 2021 and beyond.

As we head into 2021, it is challenging to find value in the US stock market. After a spike lower earlier in the year, stocks exploded higher. The leading indices will all post substantial percentage gains on a year-on-year basis on December 31. In some sectors, like technology, the price action has been downright explosive.

One of the stocks I have been looking at is from south of the US border. I believe raw material producers and construction materials will be a growth area in 2021 and beyond.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a Mexican company that produces critical construction ingredients that could see explosive growth over the coming years. While the share price has risen steadily since the March low, the stock remains expensive compared to its long-term price history.

CEMEX produces cement and other critical construction ingredients

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a Mexican company that has been in business since 1906. CX’s products are critical for the construction business. CX is a multinational company with operations in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company’s products include:

Cement- an essential ingredient of ready-mix concrete. CX provides its customers with bagged or bulk cement for construction. Cement is a fine powder made of a mixture of limestone, clay, and iron ore. The mixture is calcinated at 1450 degrees Celsius and finely ground with gypsum and other chemical additives to produce cement.

Aggregates- agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries use aggregates composed of geological materials such as stone, sand, and gravel used in their natural state or crushed into small pieces for construction.

Ready-mix concrete- a material for casting into different shapes, is a durable, attractive construction material for compressive strength essential for sustainable construction.

CX also produces asphalt made of crushed stone with liquid asphalt, a petroleum product. Asphalt is a material needed for highway systems, driveways, commercial parking lots, and rural country roads. The company also manufactures concrete blocks, roof tiles, architectural products, pipes, and other precast products.

CEMEX’s Neogem brand is a range of high-performance aggregate solutions that meet customer needs for various environmental factors, with industrial, sports, agricultural, and landscaping applications.

The company owns 333 ready-mix concrete plants, eleven cement plants and mills, sixty quarries, and 42 land distribution centers in the United States and many others worldwide. CS is not just a cement company as it offers a suite of construction products that are exportable. Roof tiles, pipes, ready-mix, and other products can be shipped from areas where production costs are attractive.

In 2019, CEMEX exported 9% of its Mexican cement sales. 67% of the exports went to US customers and the balance to Latin American buyers.

Globalism in 2021 favors foreign producers- A falling dollar is a roadblock

The incoming Biden administration has pledged to abandon the “America first” policies of the Trump administration. While the USMCA that replaced NAFTA provides the Mexican company with many advantages, the potential for better trade relations under the new regime in Washington, DC will likely improve trade relations. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard recently tweeted, “There will be extensive bilateral cooperation and a very good relationship between the presidents of Mexico and the United States.” While the two nations will work on immigration issues, trade is another significant factor. A more globalist approach under the incoming administration will likely clear the path for increased trade, which favors Mexican companies like CEMEX. Less trade friction between the US and other countries that operate within the US could allow for a departure of favoring US manufacturers as we have witnessed over the past four years..

The falling dollar could be a roadblock for CX. Since March, the dollar index moved from 103.96 to the 90 level, a decline of around 13.4%. Meanwhile, the Mexico peso has appreciated even more against the US currency.

The chart shows that the value of the peso versus the US dollar has moved from $0.03882 earlier this year to $0.04934 on December 23, a rise of over 27%. However, Mexico has an advantage when it comes to labor costs, which are far lower than in the US. The increasing minimum wage under the new US leadership will only increase Mexico’s advantage if they import to neighboring states. When it comes to CX's US production, the currency does not matter because their local costs are comparable with US producers. The strength and size of the CEMEX provide an advantage.

Infrastructure rebuilding will require lots of construction materials

The high level of unemployment and economic stagnation in the United States in the aftermath of the global pandemic will require leadership to roll out growth initiatives. There is bipartisan support for a massive infrastructure rebuilding program to repair the crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, government buildings, schools, and other infrastructure parts. The last time the US underwent a substantial infrastructure program was in the 1950s under the Eisenhower administration that built the interstate system of roads. Seventy years later, a program would kill two birds with one stone. While it would create many new jobs that replace lost employment opportunities because of the coronavirus, it would also provide a boost to businesses, increase tax revenues and jumpstart the overall economy while making much-needed repairs and upgrades.

A project of such enormous magnitude will require labor and construction materials. CX is a leader in the products needed for the rebuilding effort. I am bullish for the prospects of this company based on my belief that a US infrastructure project is on the horizon.

CEMEX is a giant in the sector with lots of buy ratings on the shares

CX has a $7.569 billion market cap at around the $5 per share level on December 23. The company trades an average of over nine million shares each day and pays shareholders a $0.10 dividend, translating to a 2% yield.

CX is a giant among its peers. CX offers investors the highest four-year average dividend yield among the other related companies. 2020 has been a tough year for CX and many other construction material companies, as COVID-19 weighed on revenues and earnings. However, the coming years could be an entirely different story if the US begins an infrastructure initiative, and the global economy continues to improve. While input costs will increase, so will the prices of the company’s products.

A survey of nineteen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average target of $5.19 per share for CX, with projections ranging from $3.90 to $6.80. However, Citigroup, UBS, and Goldman Sachs have buy ratings on the stock, and BBVA and JP Morgan rate CX outperform and overweight.

A bullish trend in 2020, but the stock could have lots of upside in 2021 and beyond

The trend is always your friend in markets. Since the March risk-off period in stocks and many other asset classes, CX shares have moved appreciably higher.

The chart shows that CX shares moved from a low of $1.55 in March 2020 to a high of $5.72 on December 4 as they more than tripled in value. At $5.10 on December 23, the stock is a lot closer to the high than the low for 2020.

Meanwhile, since the turn of this century, CX shares have traded from lows of $1.55 to a high of $39.77. At just over $5, the stock could have lots of room to recover.

CX is a leading company that sells the ingredients for infrastructure building aside from cement. A US project and shift towards a more globalist policy stance for trade and relations could lift the company’s stock in 2021 and beyond. I view CX as a call option on a US infrastructure rebuilding initiative.

