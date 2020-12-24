This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

Campbell Soup was able to capture millennials' attention and hopes to keep it by shifting how it spends its advertising dollars.

The shift is credited to the "shelf stocking" that many households did early in the pandemic as restaurants and eateries were shutdown.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) reported first-quarter gains, as many households changed their shopping strategy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Shelf-stocking by shoppers in the early phase of the pandemic led to higher sales as many households cooked and snacked at home. Net sales for soups grew by 21% in the first quarter, as millions purchased and repurchased the company's condensed soups. Even the hard-to-capture millennial generation flocked to the company's offerings in greater numbers than previous quarters. The company hopes to retain that engagement by shifting how it spends its advertising dollars, doubling its investment in digital spending.

Campbell Soup is confident that the trends will continue, even as viable vaccines for the pandemic emerge. The company saw a 20% increase in recipe related page views in the first quarter. It believes that these first-time cooks will continue to build upon their cooking skills and prepare more meals themselves. The company anticipates that sustained in-home socialization and the economic impact of the pandemic will keep people cooking at home, all of which would serve to bolster its financial future.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if CPB is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing, I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 78/100. Therefore, Campbell Soup is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. CPB has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for Earnings Per Share and ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that CPB seems to have slightly above-average fundamentals since a bit over a half of the categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing from 2011 to 2016, but then the company saw share price decreases. The good news is that share prices have been on an increasing trend from 2018 to 2020. Overall, share price average has grown by about 47% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.37%. This is a poor return for this time period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings fluctuated up and down over the first nine years before EPS greatly increased in 2020.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, CPB is not a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value. I was really expecting Campbell Soup to be more consistent with earnings since I figured that its soup products were a constant staple among American homes. However, this earnings data makes me think that the sales of soup might increase or decrease depending on seasons and how cold the weather is. I speculate that the increase of sales in 2020 may have been a result of people stocking up on canned goods during the COVID pandemic. Therefore, this positive spike in earnings might just be a temporary situation.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has fluctuated over the past five years. From 2016 to 2017, ROE increased. The following two years saw a significant decrease in ROE, followed by an increase again in the final year. Five-year average ROE is very good at around 44%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So CPB easily meets my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 17 Food Wholesaler companies is 15.51%.

Therefore, Campbell Soup Company's five-year average of 43.6% and current ROE of 88.82 % are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital follows the same pattern as return on equity. ROIC increased over the first two years before declining for the next two years. In the final year, ROIC increased significantly again. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 12%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So CPB does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been mostly stable and increasing over the last five years, with the exception of the decline in 2018. Five-year GMP is good at around 35%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So CPB has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is greater than 1. This is a concerning indicator, as it tells us that the company owes more than it owns.

CPB's Current Ratio of .85 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so CPB does not meet this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to not be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is below what we would want to see in regards to its debt to equity. In the short term, the company's financial situation could use improvement.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 19.4 indicates that CPB might be selling at a high price when comparing CPB's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratios of CPB have typically been between 23.7 and 29.7, so this indicates that it could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical PE Ratio range.

CPB currently pays a dividend of 2.97% (or 3.11% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 5.36. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, CPB is greatly undervalued. However, from mulling over the data, I noticed that Campbell's fundamentals have been poor and somewhat stagnant until the most recent data. This again emphasized my hypothesis from the earnings section in which I believed Campbell's spike was caused by people hoarding canned goods for the COVID pandemic. Therefore, I decided to remove the most recent data, which would remove the potential COVID boost to sales and the valuation is a completely different story. See the revised valuation below.

Valuation With Covid Sales Boost Removed

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club)

This valuation analysis shows a completely different story. It indicates an average valuation of around $13 per share versus its current price of about $48, and this would indicate that Campbell's is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Campbell Soup Company is lacking in financial health. Its debt-to-equity ratio indicates that it doesn't have enough equity compared with long-term debt, and its current ratio indicates that it doesn't have enough cash to cover current liabilities.

In addition, this analysis has made it clear to me that I need to remove the temporary post-COVID boost this company experienced in order to get a more accurate understanding of its future.

When I do this, I quickly realize that most of the fundamental data indicates that Campbell Soup has been declining across the board. The COVID pandemic boost caused by people stockpiling canned goods has given the illusion that the company is on the up-and-up. Whereas, in my opinion the truth of the data indicates that Campbell Soup has been struggling and will likely fall again when the ironically positive effects of COVID subside.

Campbell Soup Company feels differently. "The Camden-based company has seen growth in millennial consumers and anticipates their new cooking habits won't fade post-pandemic."

I believe that the company is being overly optimistic. In my opinion, people are mostly creatures of habit and it's likely that millennials will eventually return to their old habits. While I may partake in a can of tomato soup, I'm staying away from Campbell as an investment since I feel it will fall back to pre-COVID performance.

If you want to find good companies at bargain prices that will provide you with long-term returns and dividends in any investing climate, then my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service (Good Stocks@Bargain Prices) is a good match for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.