Revenue of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) will likely receive support from an economic recovery and a decent pipeline in the coming quarters. However, the outlook beyond the near term is quite unclear. FSP focuses on infill and central business district office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets, which makes the REIT vulnerable to a shift towards teleworking. There is a chance that FSP will need to cut dividends due to low adjusted funds from operations. Valuation analysis shows that the stock price is currently quite low; however, the risks and uncertainties are high due to emerging structural changes in office demand. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FSP.

Revenue Growth Likely to be Positive in the Near Term

FSP's revenue improved by 2% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis; however, it was still 9% lower than the corresponding period last year. The occupancy of office properties remained a problem as it declined to 85.6% at the end of September 2020 from 87.6% at the end of December 2019, according to details given in the third-quarter's 10-Q filing. As mentioned in the third-quarter's earnings release, FSP is in talks for potential net absorption (leasing) of approximately 240,000 square feet over the next three to six months. If the REIT is successful in reaching the deals in the pipeline, then the occupancy of the total office portfolio can rise by more than 200 basis points.

I'm expecting an improvement in occupancy to drive revenue growth next year. However, the growth will likely remain low because of the headwinds to office real estate all over the country. The emerging shift towards a work-from-home ("WFH") culture due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely affect office occupancy in the near term. According to a Pew survey, 54% of workers who can telework say they want to work from home after the pandemic is over. Further, companies that do not shift towards a partial WFH model in the near term may change their minds in the next two to three years when they realize their competitors are saving costs by making a part of their workforce work remotely. Consequently, I'm expecting office REITs to struggle with occupancy and pricing power over the next few years. The magnitude of the stress in the office space is difficult to predict due to the current uncertainties. Long-term trends will likely become clearer over 2021 as dust from the pandemic settles.

For the short term, I'm expecting the growth of revenue to be positive but low. As mentioned in the third-quarter's conference call, FSP collected 98% of contracted rent in the third quarter. I'm expecting an improvement in rent collection as the economy recovers, and the pipeline to drive revenues next year. Consequently, I'm anticipating revenues to grow by 1.0% in 2021. Considering the revenue projection and assuming the margin stays stable at the current level, I'm expecting FSP to report funds from operations ("FFO") of $0.77 per share in 2021, almost unchanged from my estimate for 2020. The following table summarizes my estimates for revenue, FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Dividend Cut Appears Likely

The current quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share appears somewhat sustainable when we consider FFO for next year; however, the Adjusted FFO projection makes the dividend outlook a bit murky. The AFFO estimate suggests a payout ratio of over 200% for 2021, which is difficult to sustain for two years in a row. AFFO is more appropriate than FFO to determine dividend payout for FSP because AFFO includes tenant improvements, leasing concessions, and non-investment CAPEX, which are quite large for the REIT. A reconciliation of AFFO to FFO and Net Income is given in earnings releases. The following table shows the historical and projected payout ratios assuming FSP maintains the quarterly dividend at $0.09 per share through 2021.

Further, FSP's cash position appears a bit uncomfortable to maintain cash dividends. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, FSP had cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 million and additional liquidity of $570 million through its line of credit at the end of the last quarter. In comparison, an annual dividend of $0.36 per share costs only $39 million. However, FSP has a big debt maturity in 2021 of $150 million. The following table shows the REIT's upcoming debt maturities.

The current quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share gives a dividend yield of 8.6% using the December 23 closing price. I'm expecting the REIT to cut its dividend by $0.01-$0.02 per share in 2021, which will lead to a dividend yield of 6.7% to 7.6%. Predictions beyond 2021 are difficult to make because of the uncertainties related to the long-term shift to a WFH culture.

Stock is Cheap, but Better Avoid until Further Clarity Emerges

I'm using the historical price-to-FFO multiple ("P/FFO") to value FSP. The historical AFFO is quite small, which makes the P/AFFO multiple quite volatile and thus inappropriate for valuation. The stock has traded at an average P/FFO ratio of 8.2 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average price-to-FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $0.77 per share gives a target price of $6.4 for next year. This price target implies a 52% upside from the December 23 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO ratio.

Although the valuation analysis shows that FSP is currently quite cheap, I don't find the REIT attractive. Revenue outlook beyond 2021 is murky because of the uncertainties related to the WFH shift and office demand. I would prefer to wait for some clarity on long-term trends before investing in the REIT. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FSP.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.