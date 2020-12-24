Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN), the largest midstream closed-end fund, got hit hard by the downturn but its future is looking better. The energy market is recovering as it heads into 2021 and the CEF’s biggest holdings, which are primarily midstream MLPs and companies, will be some of the biggest beneficiaries of this rebound. This will help push Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s shares higher.

The current year proved to be another difficult one for the energy infrastructure industry as the midstream master limited partnerships and companies faced low oil and gas prices, weakness in US production, and election-related uncertainty. Although the broader energy sector came under pressure, the midstream CEFs which give investors leveraged exposure were hit particularly hard. The shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, or KYN, plunged by 71% in the first nine months of this year, underperforming the Alerian MLP Index which fell by 50% in the same period. But the business climate has improved substantially since then and the future is now looking better.

About KYN

KYN is, by far, the largest midstream CEF, managing almost $1 billion of net assets. Its closest rivals, in terms of asset size, are PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) and the Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Inc (KMF)which have $431 million and $390 million of net assets respectively. KYN, however, is more of a pure-play on the midstream industry since it gives investors greater exposure to midstream companies and MLPs than its rivals.

Overall, KYN holds approximately 30 midstream entities (MLPs and companies), utility companies, and renewable infrastructure companies. Approximately 87% of KYN’s investments are in the midstream space (mainly those entities that operate oil, gas, NGL, pipelines, gathering and processing plants, fractionators, and other related assets). Although both NRGX and KMF are also tilted towards the midstream industry, roughly 40% to 49% of their portfolios consist of non-midstream energy companies (such as oil producers and refiners), utilities, and renewable companies. KYN will continue to give investors greater exposure to the midstream industry in the future as well, considering its stated investment objective is to have at least 80% of its total assets in shares and units of energy infrastructure entities, which is a higher percentage than what NRGX and KMF can deliver. This heavy tilt towards the midstream industry could work out well for KYN in the future.

The oil prices have bounced back in the recent past, with the price of the US benchmark WTI crude rising by 30% since late-October to $47.40 per barrel at the time of this writing. The gains have come largely on the back of the vaccine breakthroughs and the subsequent rollouts in the US, Europe, and other countries. The rapid spread of the coronavirus knocked out energy demand and pushed commodity prices to historic lows. But now, as the governments around the world gear up to vaccinate millions in the coming quarters, the pandemic will likely end soon and energy demand could climb back to pre-pandemic levels. What’s great is that we have already seen positive signals as global economies eased lockdowns and lifted travel restrictions.

Improving Business Environment

The US economy came back strongly in the third quarter, rising by an annualized rate of more than 33% after witnessing a record 31.4% contraction in 2Q20. I think it is unclear whether the growth of this magnitude will occur in the future, particularly since the 3Q20 performance benefited from the $3 trillion spent on pandemic relief. The recently approved and long-awaited $900 billion relief package will also give some support but might not make the same impact. The bill might face additional delays as President Trump pushes for amendments. It could take some time for the economy to climb back to pre-crisis levels and we may hit some speed bumps along the way but we are heading in the right direction.

In this economic backdrop, we are seeing improvements in fuel demand, E&P activity, and production, which bodes well for KYN and its core midstream holdings. The refinery utilization rates, which fell to as low as 65% in April, have climbed to 79%, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s estimates amid growing consumption of refined products. That’s well below more than 90% utilization typically reported for December but still significantly higher than the recent lows. The improvement in oil and gas prices has also prompted US producers to increase drilling activity by deploying additional rigs. The US oil and gas rig count has risen from historic lows of 244 rigs in mid-August to 346 rigs by the end of last week, as per Baker Hughes (BKR) data. There are 467 fewer rigs operating now as compared to the same period last year, but at least now we are seeing a steady increase in rig deployments. This has been accompanied by an increase in US oil production to 11 million bpd in the second week of this month, as per the US EIA’s estimate, up from two-year lows of 9.7 million bpd in late-August.

KYN’s Holdings Benefiting From Recovery

As the US economy recovers, drilling activity climbs, and oil and gas production rises, the demand for energy infrastructure assets will increase. As mentioned earlier, this has been a difficult year for many midstream MLPs and companies. Some of KYN’s biggest holdings made wholesale distribution cuts which put the CEF under a lot of stress. Although the midstream entities have gone through a painful period, we have seen three positive developments. Firstly, many midstream firms have either improved their financial health or are on track to meaningfully reduce their leverage in the coming quarters. This will bolster their ability to withstand any potential downturns in the future.

For instance, Energy Transfer (ET), which is KYN’s fourth-largest holding with a portfolio weight of 7.3%, cut distributions in half earlier this year. But this has put the MLP in a good position to generate strong levels of excess cash which can then be used for debt reduction. I expect Energy Transfer to generate robust levels of free cash flows in excess of distributions in 2021, aided in large part by the big distribution cut as well as a 60% reduction in growth capital expenditures. I believe the MLP will then use all of excess cash for debt reduction which will help it in achieving its objective of bringing the leverage ratio down to 4-4.5x. With a stronger balance sheet, Energy Transfer will be in a better position to face market swings.

This brings us to the second point. The midstream companies and MLPs are increasingly focusing on generating free cash flows and using the excess cash to create value for shareholders through measures such as debt reduction, distribution growth, and buybacks. Energy Transfer as well as its peers, including KYN’s largest holding MPLX LP (MPLX) and the CEF’s second-biggest holding Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) are all expecting to generate free cash flows next year and reward their unit-holders. MPLX alone accounts for 12.6% of KYN’s assets. In my view, MPLX is a high-quality MLP that has already gotten to a point where it can generate free cash flows, after accounting for CapEx and distributions, as evident from its third-quarter results. The MLP will only get better in the future as improvements in market conditions and growth projects push its earnings and cash flows higher. MPLX has launched a $1 billion unit repurchase program, which shows that the firm is confident in its ability to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the future.

Thirdly, the midstream MLPs and companies, particularly KYN’s largest holdings, will capitalize fully on the market’s recovery, with the increase in energy demand and deployment of new projects which are currently under construction. For example, Enterprise Products Partners, which owns a diversified portfolio of midstream assets and carries a weight of 11.4% in KYN’s portfolio, has been working on $3.9 billion of major projects. The MLP has either placed in the recent past or will bring online a total of 10 projects through YE-2021 which I believe will help drive its earnings and cash flow growth in 2021.

Takeaway & Risks

Overall, I think KYN’s biggest holdings will do well in 2021 and this might be a good time for investors to load up on this fund. KYN’s shares have rallied in the last two months, posting strong gains of 26%, but are still down 59% on a year-to-date basis. The CEF is currently trading at a discount of 17% against its NAV, which is above the 52-week average discount of 15.66%. I think this might be a good time to consider this fund.

Note that KYN uses leverage to increase its exposure to the midstream industry and is exposed to the risks associated with having a leveraged portfolio. Its total leverage was $377 million, including $181 million of notes and $196 million of preferred shares (as of Aug. 31). This translates into a leverage-to-asset ratio of 32%, which I think is reasonable. But if the energy demand fails to recover in 2021, then KYN’s shares will come under pressure. During the downturn, KYN might underperform the broader midstream sector, as evident from its performance in the first nine months of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.