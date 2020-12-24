Because SKT does not appear able to reinvest in its properties due to the lack of anchor boxes, there does not appear to be reason to hope for the downward trend to end.

The next several years will see high amounts of lease expirations, which may drive down the bottom line due to the potential for negative leasing spreads.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) can be considered one of the most controversial stocks on this site, as the stock has fallen consistently over the last several years in spite of being continuously rated “strong buy” by various authors. While the stock is certainly cheaper than it was at the same time last year, the fundamentals have deteriorated at an accelerated rate. The biggest issue facing SKT is that there does not appear to be a catalyst to turn things around. The stock is not yet priced for terminal decline - I reiterate my sell rating.

Blinded By Valuation

SKT has proven that there’s more to value investing than just looking at obvious valuation metrics. SKT trades at just around 6 times trailing twelve months (‘TTM’) FFO of $1.63 per share. That seems cheap, but there’s more than meets the eye.

Outlet properties should be more profitable than traditional mall properties. Yet that distinction does not explain why SKT’s tenants reported a low average sales psf of $402 in 2019 (far lower than the $700 level reported by Class A Mall REITs) nor does it explain why SKT has been unable to derive positive leasing spreads for quite some time.

Bulls have long touted the low dividend payout ratio, but SKT has suspended its dividend in spite of the fact that the 2019 annualized payout of $1.42 would have still been comfortably covered by 2020 FFO. With the stock down over 60% over the past 3 years, it is clear that the bulls have been missing the mark. There is much more to the story than the low dividend payout ratio.

There are three obvious drivers of the bearish thesis. Retail bankruptcies are the first and most obvious driver, as the immediate decline in occupancy harms both cash flows and the health of the remaining properties. It is reasonable to expect further retail bankruptcies in 2021, as I assume that many retailers might have been waiting until after the critical Christmas season to make any such announcements. The second driver is that SKT faces a high level of expiring leases over the next several years:

(Q3 Supplemental)

Expiring leases are a real problem for SKT. Whereas Class A Mall REITs had been able to generate strong positive leasing spreads prior to the pandemic, SKT had seen steadily declining leasing spreads heading into the pandemic and things have just gotten worse since:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

I note that the above chart is based on a TTM basis, so the latest quarter likely saw leasing spreads far worse than the -11.2% metric seen above. It’s possible that leasing spreads have bottomed, but it’s also possible that it hasn’t. SKT has seen occupancy dip below 95% to 93% for the first time over several decades:

(Investor Presentation)

Lower occupancy rates theoretically reduce the negotiating leverage for the landlord. Tenant sales psf has not grown since 2015, in spite of the likelihood that retail tenants are less profitable in light of increasingly aggressive promotions as well as increasing adoption of e-commerce:

(Investor Presentation)

The general narrative is that e-commerce will continue to take away sales from retail locations, especially at lower tier properties. There does not appear to be any reason to disagree with that narrative - the pandemic likely only accelerated the decline as many shoppers are likely to keep purchasing retail items online even as we move beyond the pandemic. If SKT sees leasing spreads decline by 7% annually, then that could lead to a 1% decline in revenue every year from lease expirations alone.

Terminal decline is a problem for SKT, which brings me to the third bearish driver: the large debt load. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA stood at 7.2 times as of the latest quarter, up from 5.5 times a year prior. I mentioned earlier that SKT is currently rated BBB or equivalent by the credit rating issuers. Bulls have frequently touted this as a reason to buy the stock, when in actuality it is arguably the opposite. Because SKT previously had such a strong credit rating, it was able to issue debt at low interest rates. The current average interest rate of its unsecured debt, which forms the majority of its outstanding indebtedness, is 3.5%. I predict that SKT will have to refinance upcoming debt maturities at a far higher interest rate, as its credit metrics and credit ratings continue to deteriorate. Moody’s stated the following regarding the potential for a credit downgrade:

“Downward pressure on the rating would result from a sustained decline in operating performance as reflected in SS NOI & occupancy levels (lower than 92%), downward revision in earnings projections, net debt to EBITDA over 6.5x, and or fixed charge coverage below 3.5x. (Moody’s)”

Debt to EBITDA is currently already higher than that level, raising the risk that SKT is exposed to further credit rating downgrades in 2021. As cash flows decline due to negative leasing spreads and declining occupancy rates, leverage will rise. SKT is likely to need to direct significant retained cash flow toward paying down debt just to maintain a reasonable leverage ratio, but even that may not be enough to prevent its average interest rate to increase dramatically.

No Light At End Of The Tunnel

The biggest obstacle for SKT is that it seems unwilling or unable to invest in its properties. We can see below that SKT has spent below 5% of its FFO on “value-enhancing capital expenditures” which is far below the 20% that Simon Property Group (SPG) has spent, and far less than the 70% that Macerich (MAC) has spent:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from supplementals)

This is a problem. I have been a long term investor in both SPG and MAC. While they share the same industry as SKT, their properties are however considered to be “trophy assets.” SPG and MAC were able to increase rents heading into 2020, but the decline in the growth rate explained their falling stock prices. Unlike SKT, however, SPG and MAC have large amounts of anchor boxes that were occupied by now-defunct retailers such as Sears or JCPenney’s, as well as others. Bulls have often touted SKT’s lack of anchor boxes as a positive trait when in reality it is not. SPG and MAC can redevelop these anchor boxes, repurposing them for restaurants, housing, fitness centers, and more. The hope that these new tenants would help drive increased foot traffic forms the crux for the Class A Mall REIT bullish thesis. SPG and MAC investors can hope for the downward trend to end because of these redevelopment efforts. SKT does not appear to have such a catalyst - there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Conclusion

With shares trading at around 6 times FFO, the stock is not pricing in the potential reality of terminal decline. I predict that SKT will have to direct all of its retained cash flow towards paying down debt, but will nonetheless be unable to prevent leverage from rising steadily. SKT may enter a “debt death spiral” in which declining cash flows and higher interest rates on debt combine to create a predicament from which it can not escape from. Because SKT does not appear able to reinvest in its properties due to the lack of anchor boxes, there does not appear to be reason to hope for the downward trend to end. I reiterate my strong sell rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long SPG and MAC.