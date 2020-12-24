The mid-year CCAR went as well as could have been expected for Citi.

Citigroup (C) has passed the recent Fed's mid-cycle stress test, known as CCAR, with flying colors. Still, Mr. Market was taken by complete surprise that the Fed allowed the resumption of buybacks as early as the first quarter of 2021.

So far, this has played out very much in-line with my expectations as set out in this article. Naturally, the share price also caught a bid in the last few weeks as well.

I am not yet ready to fade the Citi rally. There are a number of catalysts upcoming that should underpin additional gains. I will discuss these in this article.

However, given it is beginning to approach a more neutral valuation zone in my playbook, I am thinking about thinking of an exit strategy. As readers may be aware, I have loaded up on the stock and leveraged with options when Citi was trading at ~0.6x tangible book. I have now dialed back some of the risk exposures given that the prior asymmetric risk/return margins narrowed.

At this juncture, given the flaws in the business model, I primarily see Citi as a trading opportunity rather than a long-term hold (such as JP Morgan (JPM) or Morgan Stanley (MS)).

Catalyst 1: Loan loss reversals

Many investors in banks miss a very important point when it comes to loan loss provisioning. There is a new accounting standard called CECL (Current Expected Credit Losses) that requires banks to recognize upfront, expected lifetime loan losses. As such, at each reporting period, the banks would estimate (or realistically guesstimate) based on various macroeconomic inputs (forecasted GDP and unemployment rates) and historical credit loss data.

This is very different from the old days where loan losses would only be recognized on an incurred basis.

Citi and most of the other large banks such as JPM, Bank of America (BAC) Wells Fargo (WFC) were super conservative in their provisioning. The psychology is clear, no bank wanted to appear as an outlier or worse being perceived by the Fed not to be sufficiently provisioned.

Secondly, the great pandemic-induced performance in investment banking allowed the banks to easily absorb these provisions and still remain profitable throughout 2020.

Finally and most importantly, Citi's reported capital ratios were not materially impacted by the large provisions due to relief provided by transitional capital rules that currently apply in respect of CECL provisions.

All in all, in this pandemic, the banks' management was clearly incentivized to be over-conservative in their loan loss provisioning approach. And especially so, Citi, who is still trying to shake off its "bad boy of banking" image from the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

And true to form, Citi has been very conservative in their provisioning:

As can be seen from the above assumptions, the total loan loss provision is a massive $28.9 billion. Interestingly, Citi is forecasting an unemployment rate of 8.7 percent for Q4'2020. Currently, the U.S. unemployment rate is 6.7 percent, a full 200 basis points below the anticipated rate at the end of Q3.

Citi also provided a "management buffer" of $3.1 billion for additional downside scenario above and beyond these forecasts. Given events over recent months including the vaccine and the U.S. fiscal stimulus, these assumptions are clearly way off the mark.

In the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services conference, Citi's CFO Mark Mason provided some commentary in respect of the loan loss provisions (emphasis by author):

...as I sit here today, I feel better about it than I would have back in October. ...but we're probably more likely to see releases when I think about reserves than we are to see builds, just the way things have been trending. So, think about it. The capital markets are open for many companies, and many companies have accessed them to shore up their liquidity positions. The consumer has been incredibly resilient and saving rates continue to be high. We see, on the Consumer side, purchase sales activity improving. We're seeing continued strong payment rates. We don't see any particular signs of delinquencies picking up. In fact, we're likely to see for Citi in the fourth quarter loss rates that are lower than the third quarter, and that’s a bit better than the outlook I've talked about before. And on the Corporate side, similar trends. So, similarly, we're seeing modest level of downgrades. And in fact, we're seeing some upgrades through the quarter, and expect to see similar performance in terms of modest level of losses. And so, when I put that all together, we're likely to see credit performance – as I mentioned, we're more likely to see releases playing through than reserve builds as we think about the fourth quarter and beyond.

Citi's CFO is painting a rather rosy credit picture. Putting all the above together, I believe there is a high likelihood that a big chunk of that $28.9 billion of provisions will be written back starting in Q4'2021.

Catalyst 2: Trading income

At the same conference noted above, Citi's CFO also provided an update on trading income. And the trend in the fourth quarter, as similarly reported by the other banks, appears strong and Citi is guiding for a mid-teens year-on-year growth in total FICC and equity trading income. This good performance, however, is partially offset by a decline in investment banking fees and margin pressures on the accrual businesses of the corporate and investment bank.

It is important to note, that generally, Citi's management low-balls trading income estimates to err on the conservative side. I would read a mid-teen year-on-year growth likely to be closer to 20 percent or higher.

Overall, it looks like a relatively strong quarter for the corporate and investment bank.

Catalyst 3: Consensus earnings

Currently, in light of the above, consensus earnings for Q4 appear far too low at $1.26 EPS:

There will certainly be some headwinds year-on-year from lower interest rates, lackluster loan growth and lower credit card purchases due to the pandemic. However, the corporate and investment bank will deliver a solid performance whilst the write-back of loan loss provisions will underpin the EPS.

I fully expect earnings to be well north of $1.50 of EPS. I suspect consensus will begin to reflect this in the coming weeks.

Final thoughts

I am not yet ready to fade the Citi trade but I am already thinking about thinking of the exit point. I remain unconvinced by Citi's business model and unless the strategy changes, I will happily trade the stock in-line with my playbook.

Having said that, there are a number of tailwinds and catalysts that I expect to play out in the near term. Chiefly amongst these is the reversal of loan loss provisions and the numbers are not inconsequential. I believe these loan loss releases will underpin EPS and tangible book value throughout 2021.

Importantly, Citi has substantial excess capital to apply to share buybacks. I expect these to ramp up from Q2-onwards. So near-term, I believe Citi should still trade with an upward bias but as mentioned previously, I have taken the riskier positions off the table now.

I will be particularly watching the business model review currently being undertaken by Citi's new CEO, Jane Fraser and I will cover it right here on Seeking Alpha. So if of interest, do not forget to click on the "Follow" button and receive real-time alerts of my articles.

