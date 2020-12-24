Citigroup: The Next Catalysts Following The December CCAR
About: Citigroup Inc. (C), Includes: BAC, JPM, MS, WFC
by: IP Banking Research
Summary
The mid-year CCAR went as well as could have been expected for Citi.
Buybacks will be resumed in first quarter of 2021.
The key catalyst is the reversal of loan loss provisions.
I believe the reversal will commence as soon as Q4 earnings.
Consensus EPS for Q4 is way off the mark.
Citigroup (C) has passed the recent Fed's mid-cycle stress test, known as CCAR, with flying colors. Still, Mr. Market was taken by complete surprise that the Fed allowed the resumption of buybacks as