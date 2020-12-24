Evan Ratner: There Could Be 60 New SPAC Launches In January

Evan often buys them early and even pre-IPO but can ride the warrants for years if he believes that's better.

But with the SPAC market heating up he switched to a more focused strategy of primarily investing in SPACs.

I just interviewed Evan Ratner, SPAC Portfolio Manager at Easterly Alternatives. Evan has a background in event-driven and special-situations investments but currently primarily focused on SPACs. SPACs are special-purpose acquisitions companies and they are the latest investment fad. The market developed a real appetite after the success of Nikola (NKLA), Draftkings (DKNG) and Virgin Galactic (SPCE).

However, they have always been a special situation-rich vehicle, and this is now exacerbated, but Evan also has me understand the SPAC market has changed from what it's been in the past.

We get into what are the most attractive industries, what kind of SPACs may not be great targets, what kind of SPACs are best targets, and how Evan selects his targets to build a portfolio.

We talk about Restaurant Brands (QSR) which went to market in SPAC form bit with the wrong capital structure.

Redball (RBAC) is a SPAC rumored to go after the Red Sox. We briefly talk about Bill Foley who I've wrote about recently in - Foley Trasimene Acquisition II Wants To Dominate U.S. Gaming With Skrill And Neteller (NYSE:BFT), Quantumscape (QS) and its warrants, ex-GM President Barry Angle's Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL), another Richard Branson vehicle called VG Acquisition (VGAC) and Sam Zell's Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD). Of course, we couldn't ignore Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH).

Here are some links to some articles mentioned:

Bloomberg: Here

Fun Substack: Ratlinks Redux

Evan's Twitter: Here

If you enjoyed this there's a good chance you'll be interested in some of my other recent publicly-available SPAC articles:

CIIG Merger Corp.: SPAC Arbitrage Opportunity

Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. Taking Hot SAAS To Market

RMG: California Dreamin'

Switchback Energy: Trying To Freeroll This Crazy Market

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Currently, the market is going bonkers for SPACs and I'm finding great opportunities in the space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short NKLA, short QSR