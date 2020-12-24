A Look Back At 2020 And Investing Themes For 2021

Lastly, I look back at the investing themes I had for 2020 and modify them a bit for 2021.

2020 was a dumpster fire of a year, in more ways than one. I review the pivotal arguments and points I made on Seeking Alpha in 2020.

Reflections On 2020

As I reflect on the year of our Lord 2020, one phrase in particular stands out to me...

Dumpster fire.

What a colossally bad year for the country and for the world.

In 2020, the world witnessed the outbreak and rapid spread of the worst virus pandemic in a century. As of December 23rd, the COVID-19 virus had killed (or played a part in the death of) 1.7 million people around the world and over 330,000 individuals in the United States. The US in particular was severely hobbled by polarization and disagreement on nearly every point about how to respond to the spreading virus. Lockdowns, shelter-at-home policies, business bailouts, state bailouts, mask-wearing, and social distancing became cultural and political lightning rods.

In fact, as per usual in an election year, the ever-widening gap between cultural liberals and cultural conservatives manifested itself in nearly every way imaginable this year. The contrast between the two predominant political visions of America has not been this stark since the Progressive Era or perhaps even the period leading up to the Civil War. Worse, the mutual loathing of the other between the two polar camps seems to be growing in a troubling trajectory.

Meanwhile, debt burdens have soared in almost every category and corner of the economy, especially at the central government level. Any way you measure them, these debt levels in the government, corporate, and household sectors are above the thresholds that well-established research has shown to weigh down economic growth.

Moreover, with interest rates hovering barely above zero and being held down by central bank stimulus, all sorts of market distortions appear liable to intensify over time. Low organic (excluding government stimulus checks) savings rates combined with soaring consumer and corporate debt ensure that corporate executives will continue to view share buybacks as a better use of cash than productive investments. Ultra-cheap debt will continue to sustain a growing number of zombie companies that add no value to the economy. It will also facilitate more leveraged mega-mergers and private equity buyouts.

And, of course, lower interest rates translate into higher asset prices, which translate into increased wealth inequality, which leads to increased political populism and polarization.

I discussed this process in my June article "The Monetary Death Spiral Is Accelerating."

In my year review article from last year (see here), I highlighted the way in which Federal Reserve balance sheet expansion through quantitative easing (using digitally "printed" money to create interest-bearing bank reserves and then trading those bank reserves for government securities on the books of private banks) had fueled the incredible bull market in stocks in 2019.

I don't believe it would be very controversial to state that the Fed has done it again in 2020. What does $4 trillion of QE and zero interest rates buy you? It buys you a 65% rise in stocks from their March low, even while S&P 500 earnings drop off by 30%.

It continues to be a popular belief that any and all forms of currency devaluation or debasement will lead to consumer price inflation, but that clearly isn't the case. Why? Because of the Cantillon Effect. This economic principle states that newly created money does not affect every area of the economy equally and simultaneously, but rather it has the largest effects on the areas of the economy closest to the money spigots. The effects gradually dissipate as they spread out into the economy.

Central bank money printing does not get sent out to every household. It gets injected into the financial system, where it sticks like honey, pushing up financial asset prices but scarcely making its way into the pockets of most consumers.

Just compare the Fed's balance sheet size to the Fed's preferred consumer price index, the core personal consumption expenditures ("PCE") price index. The trillions of dollars pumped into the financial system via QE couldn't even get the core PCE back to its recent, pre-Covid level.

That's why the bigger long-term risk for the US, just as it is for other developed nations like Japan and Europe, is deflation rather than hyperinflation. I gave my pitch for what should be the perfect investment in such an environment in "Net Lease REITs: The Perfect Investment For Deflation And Low Rates."

On the positive side, the year 2020 was a year of learning and thought-processing for me.

Despite my numerous pitches for various banks as dividend growth stocks early in the year, I have come to the conclusion that I want to mostly avoid bank stocks due to the aforementioned low interest rate and flat yield curve environment. Taking a look at how the Japanese and European financial sectors have performed in the last ten years in their own zero interest rate environments has been enough to dissuade me from American banks.

In April of this year, around the peak of fear and Covid case growth (for the first wave), I wrote a piece called "COVID-19 Will Accelerate These Pre-Existing Trends," in which I curated expert opinions to show a consensus about a few predictions. Debt will continue to skyrocket, globalization will be strained and begin to reverse, political power will be centralized, and US-China relations will deteriorate further. Maybe the election of Joe Biden as president will pause the deterioration of US-China relations for a while, or maybe it won't. We'll see.

In fact, the trajectories of skyrocketing debt, declining growth in world trade volume, proliferating zombie companies, and dour demographics is what motivated me to write "A Global Economic Ice Age Is Coming." Some readers interpreted the piece as predicting a stock market crash or Great Depression-type scenario, but that wasn't my argument. My forecast, based on the forecasts of experts that are far more learned than I, is for continued stagnation of economic growth, a protracted period of very low interest rates, little to no aggregate inflation (as measured by the core PCE) as far as the eye can see, and a period of major disruption in the coming decades.

How exactly this period of disruption will play out or what the world will look like afterward is above my pay grade. But the idea that some sort of major disruption is coming as nations' populations peak and massive debt loads finally prove unsustainable seems like a safe bet.

What's more, the idea that artificial intelligence and automation will create a dramatic productivity boom that will offset declining workforce growth strikes me as overly optimistic. I do think that innovation will partially offset declining growth of the labor force. But when we look at developed countries around the world, we find declining productivity growth.

And in a world of such high wealth disparity, along with declining labor force participation, the benefits of a productivity boom would accrue primarily to the rich. Regular readers of mine probably know that I have no moral qualm with income or wealth inequality per se, but there are economic and political downsides to widening material disparity in a nation's population. I've discussed those elsewhere and won't rehash the topic here.

To sum up, despite the rather dim metaphor of an "economic ice age," my forecast is actually quite safe and conservative. That is, in my cloudy crystal ball, I see a continuation — and, in some cases, acceleration — of previous trends. Debt loads have already been mounting. Demographics have already been worsening in developed nations. World trade volume has already been losing steam. Zombie companies have already been proliferating. Wealth disparity has already been widening. Pension funds have already been struggling with underfunding.

I'm just offering a name to the extended period of time in which we are already living. The "Global Economic Ice Age" has already begun. All I'm saying is that things will probably continue to progress down their current paths for some time to come before a corner is turned and the world (hopefully) arrives at a new, more sustainable economic paradigm.

With that in mind, let's zoom in to think about the near future.

My Investment Philosophy And Style

I'm a dividend growth investor building a portfolio of assets for the purpose of future income. My motivation for investing, as for so many others, is to attain financial freedom. It is the ability to provide for my family, live the kind of life that I want to live, and free up time to pursue the things I'm most interested in without being totally reliant on a day job to accomplish that.

Of course, work is good. It gives one a sense of purpose as well as an outlet to provide value to others. Even retirees need some kind of work to do, in my opinion. But financial freedom allows one to pursue the kind of work that most closely aligns with one's passions and self-identity. That might be:

pursuing some sort of art,

becoming a full-time landlord,

starting a consulting business in one's area of expertise,

volunteering at a charity or religious organization,

running a book club,

caring for loved ones,

starting a niche blog,

or writing for Seeking Alpha!

Of course, financial freedom also affords one the ability to engage more deeply in hobbies, leisure time, pleasure reading, traveling, and experiences with loved ones. Ultimately, the currency of financial freedom is not dollars or euros or pounds but time. It buys you the time and space to live the life you want to live.

This is as true of a 25 year old just beginning his or her investing journey as it is for a 45 year old needing to catch up on lost time or a 65 year old planning to retire soon. A growing passive income stream from one's assets is satisfying regardless of age.

Thus, when thinking about areas of investment to target in 2021, the question for income-oriented investors like me is not what will go up the most in price but rather what looks likely to throw off the most passive income by the time I want to tap into it?

Investors looking to transition away from their day jobs in the next few years may only be interested in relatively high-yielding stocks in order to generate the income soon. But younger investors may actually be better served by buying a stock like Kroger (KR) that yields 2.3% or NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) that yields 3.5%. Why? Because these companies are raising their dividends at a double-digit annual clip. By the time younger investors are ready to transition away from their day jobs, these companies may actually give them a higher yield-on-cost (dividend income per dollar invested) than the higher yielding stocks would have.

That is why I return again and again in my dividend stock articles to this crucial concept of yield-on-cost ("YoC"). Regular readers know that I often end articles with a projected 10-year YoC based on my best guesstimate of dividend growth going forward. When future income is the goal, a 2.5%-yielding stock that reliably grows its dividend 10% per year might actually be a better investment than a 6%-yielding stock or bond with no dividend/interest growth.

Investment Themes For 2021

Admittedly, I like thinking about the big picture, the long term, the overarching arc of history. I'm less interested in trying to predict what will happen next year. How will inflation and interest rates change in 2021? Will the stock market go up, down, or sideways? Will the Fed expand their balance sheet or sit and wait for the market to recover? How will Joe Biden's first year in the White House affect stocks and real estate?

These questions matter. But I am not investing for the next year, or the next four years, or even the next ten years. I'm investing for the long run. More specifically, I'm investing for sustainable, long-term financial freedom.

So thinking about investing themes for 2021, the question becomes:

How will current or recent developments affect the potential future income streams of various assets and companies?

With that question in mind, there are a handful of investing themes that emerge for dividend investors.

In my article reviewing 2019 and offering an outlook for 2020, I listed three investing themes that would inform my own investing for the year. My list for this year can be thought of as simply a modification and update on last year's points.

1. The American Innovation Machine: Quality of Life or Productivity Growth?

Last year, I highlighted the American Innovation Machine as a force that I wanted to understand better and gain exposure to.

One thing that has been unmistakable over the last decade is the predominance of technology companies. Innovations like the smartphone, e-commerce, drones, cryptocurrencies, DNA mapping, and electric vehicles have defined the 2010s and, I believe, will act as a base for many new innovations in the 2020s. In this decade, I believe we will see new medications and medical technologies that will significantly extend lifespans and increase health during those longer lives. At some point, babies will be genetically mapped by hospitals right after birth so as to give parents and doctors an idea of how best to care for them and raise them with good health. Patients undergoing treatments will be mapped in order to prescribe medications specifically tailored to them.

Over the course of 2020, I made some progress on gaining exposure to American innovators through multiple channels. First, in my Roth IRA, I built up a position in the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend ETF (TDIV) that owns 80 dividend-paying tech and telecom companies. Second, I began buying shares of business development company Hercules Capital (HTGC), which does debt investments for venture-staged tech and biopharma businesses.

Third, perhaps less obviously, I began paying more attention to non-tech companies that invest a significant amount of revenue in research and development. Take a look, for instance, at biopharma companies Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), semiconductor firm Lam Research (LRCX), and industrial conglomerate 3M Co. (MMM), which have each upped their R&D spending over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

These companies are innovators in their own right as well, though they aren't labeled as "tech."

But the question that I will be asking myself in 2021 and beyond is whether the American innovation machine will generate higher productivity growth or simply improve our quality of life. An AI- and automation-driven productivity boom hasn't seemed to show up in the data on labor productivity yet. Why not? Could it be because the American Innovation Machine is more focused on improving quality of life than on enhancing worker productivity?

I am not sure. It's something to research going forward.

2. Embracing Change: Renewables Will Win The War

As I explained in "Renewable Energy Is Set For Exponential Growth In The Years Ahead," renewables may make up only a small percentage of overall energy usage and electricity generation today, but the adoption of renewables is growing at a rapid clip.

While I have already begun to participate in the stunning growth of renewables through NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Clearway Energy (CWEN), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN), and other renewables-heavy utility companies, the bright future ahead for renewables has forced me to think hard about my current exposure to oil and gas stocks.

You know the long-term situation is bad for oil when an oil major like British Petroleum (BP) comes out with a projection that shows a declining role for oil even in the most optimistic scenario and announces a transition in its business model toward renewables.

We might be at the beginning of the last bull market for oil. Ever. If solar and wind electricity generation keep getting cheaper, battery storage capacity keeps getting better, automakers keep introducing more EV varieties, and utilities continue on their current path toward net zero carbon emissions, the role of oil in the economy will shrink.

Renewables will win the war against fossil fuels, eventually.

That is why I chose to sell my oil stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) in the second half of this year after they had recovered a bit. Though I didn't believe their dividends were immediately at risk, I have grown less and less confident that these companies will be able to reliably pay dividends when I need to tap into my passive income stream for living expenses someday.

But that still leaves me with my exposure to oil & gas pipelines. I still own units/shares in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) as well as the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) and Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX). These are reliable high-yield sources of income, and I'm reluctant to part with them, even though each's unit/share price performance has been poor in recent years.

Midstream businesses have increasingly cut back on expansion for lack of profitable growth projects. Not to mention the growing hostility to new pipelines among regulators and environmental groups.

Sometime in the next ten years, I will probably sell most of my midstream energy holdings for the same reason that I sold XOM and CVX. But I think they will provide a steady stream of high-yield income for a little while longer. That is the beauty of their business model and its long-term, take-or-pay contracts.

EPD will probably be the last midstream company that I sell, because I love everything about it and still consider it a core holding. What's more, EPD is more geared toward natural gas, which should remain in demand much longer than oil. I'll be paying close attention to long-term projections for natural gas demand in the coming years.

3. Quality Over Quantity: Pulling the Weeds

In last year's 2019 review article, I talked about how I've allowed some lower quality / higher yielding stocks to grow to the size of a core holding, while allowing the stocks that I'd like to be core holdings to remain smaller than I'd like. This is simply because the stock market was bid up so high, with the highest quality names given the richest valuations, leaving lower quality names the only ones available with decent starting yields.

I find myself in the same situation today, as stocks are hitting all-time highs even as earnings, in aggregate, remain depressed from COVID-19.

I ended the "quality" point last year by saying:

In 2020, I will be looking for any and every opportunity to make my top ten core holdings (all high-quality blue-chip dividend stocks) the top positions by weighting in my portfolio, if any chance arises to do so at reasonable prices.

That is a good reminder of what I want to do in 2021 as well.

Specifically, I want to invest at least half of my portfolio in a select, high-quality group of 15-20 stocks that I believe in and know well. All too often, I succumb to the temptation to be a stock collector instead of a focused stock investor. That is, I analyze a stock that looks interesting, buy a position in it, and then forget or neglect to monitor it on an ongoing basis. It becomes part of my collection, but I am not treating it like a business in which I own a partial stake.

I aim to be more intentional about reviewing each and every individual stock in my portfolio at least twice per year. For those with poor forward prospects or that don't seem reliable as sources of future income, I'll pull them like weeds in a garden. I don't want any of my precious soil/nutrients (i.e. investable capital) to go toward weeds (i.e. stocks that won't meet my financial goals) when they could be going toward productive plants (i.e. core and secondary holdings that I'm confident will help meet my goals).

Conclusion: 10,000 Strong

This month — December, 2020 — the Cashflow Capitalist account on Seeking Alpha reached over 10,000 followers. I am grateful to each and every one of you, not only for reading but also for your insightful and sometimes challenging comments. Engaging with commenters has been very valuable to me. Sometimes it helps me appreciate a nuance I hadn't previously acknowledged or thought of, and sometimes I get new article ideas out of it.

Writing is both a side hustle and a hobby for me. It's something I hope to continue doing for many years to come, even long after I have (someday) achieved financial freedom.

So, as I did last year, I invite you to join me for another year of farsightedness, of focus on long-term goals, of in-depth analysis, and, most of all, of the sheer joy of watching your passive income stream continue to rise.

