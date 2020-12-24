Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Danil Sereda as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

The maritime transport industry suffered significant losses in 2020, just like any other industry. However, the industry leader, Matson Inc. (MATX) has a better chance than its competitors to turn the tide in its favor amid economic recovery.

Marine Transportation Sector Overview

As you know, the current situation with the coronavirus has significantly affected the transportation of goods, including by sea:

Source: UNCTAD

The entire shipping industry is expected to shrink by 4.1%. This is a serious blow to companies in this sector, but this blow will not be fatal. By 2021, UNCTAD analysts estimated that the shipping industry will grow by 4.8%, which is quite a lot. The main thing is to be ready for new opportunities to expand the market share. In my opinion, Matson Inc. has more chances than its peers and here's why.

What's the idea?

Matson Inc. is one of the largest shipping companies in the Pacific region, serving primarily regions such as Hawaii, Guam, Alaska, and also delivers goods from China to Southern California:

Source: Official website of Matson Inc.

One of the latest news from the company was the news that Masonia, the second ship out of two planned, was taken into its fleet. The first ship, Lurline, was received by the company in January 2020. Prior to that, in 2018 and 2019, the company accepted two more container ships into its fleet. That is, this year Matson Inc. completed upgrading its fleet at a cost of $ 1 billion. It is obvious that the new fleet in terms of its ESG qualities is a competitive advantage of Matson Inc. The company should not have any problems with compliance with the emission standards in the next few years for sure.

The company also invested $60 million in a terminal in Honolulu, in conjunction with a Hawaii harbor modernization plan. The modernization of the terminal, according to the company's management, will last at least another 30 years.

Looking at how quickly events around the COVID-19 vaccine are developing, it can be assumed that the economic constraints that all the companies, especially logistics are feeling, will soon ease.

Thus, the company is technically prepared to reach full operating capacity and compete for market leadership. But why should investors believe in it?

Financial strength

The company reported quite strongly for the 3rd quarter of 2020. Revenue in the last 3 months increased by 12.77%, while the gross profit margin was 23.15%, which is 5.76% more than in the same period last year.

If we compare the last 9 months, the company has not been disastrously affected by COVID-19: revenue grew by 1.25%, and EBIT increased by 56.79%. Net profit for the period increased by 60.2%, amounting to $107.5 million.

The company got rid of a significant part of long-term debt on its balance sheet, reducing it by 20.6%. EBITDA-to-interest coverage increased from 10.47 to 10.98.

Since the company belongs to the "Value Stock" category, it is also interesting to see how many scores it will get when calculating Piotroski's F-score:

Coefficient Value Score ROA 107.5 / 2806.7 = 3.8% 1 CFO 270.8 1 ΔROA 3.8% - 2.35% = 1.47% 1 ACCRUAL 270.8 - 107.5 = 163.3 1 ΔLEVER 26.88% – 31.98% = -5.09% 1 ΔLIQUID 63.84% - 66.31% = -2.47% 0 EQ_OFFER No shares issued 1 ΔMARGIN 18.58% - 15.03% = 3.55% 1 ΔTURN 59.97% - 58.42% = 1.54% 1 The sum of scores: 8

Source: Author with data from Matson's 10Q

Piotroski's F-score showed a quality score of 8/9, which is very good considering the difficulties the company has faced over the past 9 months due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures.

The only 0 in the above table is in ΔLEVER: the company's leverage went up by 5.09%, which is a negative, but insignificant flag, because the other coefficients are totally fine.

ROA is positive and increased by 1.47%, which is good at such a tough time. ACCRUAL is simply the result of subtracting net income from operating cash flow, and it's twice bigger than the net income.

2.47% decrease in ΔLIQUID shows that the company has more liquid cash to pay for its obligations, though the operational risks went down. The company did not need to issue additional shares to improve its liquidity, which is also a good sign.

Thus, according to Piotroski's F-score and performed fundamental analysis, the company is quite coping with its operating activities and will not face financial difficulties in the near future.

Comparative analysis

In the United States, the marine shipping industry is not very large: there are only 6 companies for which the calculations were made. Most of them are small companies with a capitalization of less than $ 1 billion:

Multiple MATX Marine Shipping Industry P/E 20.55 - P/B 2.81 0.58 P/S 1.15 0.84 P/FCF 11.69 221.11

Source: FINVIZ

Matson's biggest competitor is Kirby Corporation (KEX). Comparison with it looks more clear:

Multiple MATX KEX P/E 20.55 - P/B 2.81 0.98 P/S 1.15 1.3 P/FCF 11.69 12.04

Source: FINVIZ

As can be seen from the comparative analysis of the coefficients, the company is estimated fairly in many respects, but it is worth noting that Matson is one of only two companies in the entire industry that has a net profit on its P&L statement. That is why the P/E ratio dropped out of the analysis. Even Kirby Corporation, whose capitalization is higher than the capitalization of Matson Inc. showed a loss for the last reporting period.

It will be interesting for value investors to look at how Matson Inc. trades in terms of P/FCF: this ratio is significantly underestimated, which may indicate a potential undervaluation.

Based on this, it is obvious that the company, despite the relatively fair multiples, still has a certain growth margin for the future.

Technical picture

At the moment, the company's shares are in a bullish trend:

Source: FINVIZ

The price is approaching the resistance level of 64.3. Looking at the strength of the trend, it is likely that in the near future the price may break through the previous peak of 61.75, rushing further.

What could go wrong?

The most obvious risk for the company is the tightening of quarantine measures in the United States and the rest of the world where it operates. No one knows exactly when the coronavirus will cease to be the number 1 topic of the day: almost all predictions on this either failed or have not yet come true.

The second obvious risk would be unleashing the trade war with China. The previous difficult relations with mainland China did not significantly affect the company, as can be seen from the growth of its capitalization; however, of course, deteriorating relations between the two countries may negatively affect its performance.

The operational risk factor cannot also be excluded: logistics in any form is a complex system of relationships between different economic agents. There is a possibility of unforeseen circumstances that could materially affect the company's operations.

Summary

It is possible that the renewal of Matson Inc.'s fleet will significantly affect the cost of servicing, as well as the quality of transportation, which in turn may affect the stock quotes in the near future. However, the news of the completion of the fleet update went almost unnoticed by the market, which, in my opinion, can be explained by the stock's unpopularity and insufficient analyst coverage.

In the long term, it is likely that Matson Inc. will remain the leader in its segment. Despite the difficult period in the economy, the company continues to grow organically. It pays dividends steadily, gradually gets rid of debt, and its margin grows, as do its cash flows. According to Piotroski's F-score, Matson Inc. is good at 8/9, that is why every value investor should think about buying or increasing the position of this stock in his/her long-term horizon portfolio.