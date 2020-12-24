This article goes through the thought process of holding or selling Rio Tinto at this point in time.

On 22 December I sold all my shares in Rio Tinto (RIO), having acquired them in tranches starting on the 10th February and ending on the 13th of May this year.

Source: Rio Tinto home page

First, let me start by stating that I do believe RIO is a top-notch company and a leader in their industry. It is still not expensive by any standards. I know that to use the price to historic earnings is like looking in the rear-view mirror, but depending on which data you chose to use, Yahoo Finance has their P/E at only 12.66 and their dividend yield at 5.3%. They also have a good balance sheet with total debt of $13.78 billion against EBITDA of $17.88 billion.

So, what made me sell the shares in RIO?

Cyclicality

Industrial commodities, such as iron ore, which is the main moneymaker for RIO, is highly cyclical. I don't mind the cyclicality, per se. It can be your friend if you just know when it is in your favor.

The price of iron ore is now the highest it has been in 9 years.

Source: Data from Marketindex.com.au. Graph by Author

As reported here on SA on the 18th December, iron ore imported into northern China then stood at $164.39/mt, which meant that it was up 78% this year.

Can it go higher, or even stay elevated?

It can go higher, but it is unlikely to stay elevated at the present level for a long period of time.

These elevated prices for iron ore have resulted in RIO posting the highest share price since the great financial crises of 2008.

Source: SA

Australia-China relation

Although RIO is listed both in London and Australia, it is for all-purpose an Australian exporter of commodities. The relationship between Australia and China has deteriorated to levels not seen before. One can only hope, for the Australians, that things do improve. But even if they do improve, I believe in all likelihood that China will move mountains (of iron ore) to do everything possible to become less reliant on supply from Australia.

Both Brazil and Guinea in West Africa have good quality iron ore. We know that both of these countries have their own set of problems.

In Brazil, they have suffered from heavy rainfalls which again has caused concerns, as recently as one week ago, with fresh memories from the 2018 devastating collapse of the dam in Brumadinho. It is now believed that Vale, the main supplier from Brazil will struggle to meet even the minimum volume which has been indicated earlier.

In Guinea, the giant Simandou iron ore mine is under development. Rio does have a minority share in this project in a joint venture with Chinese companies. The mine is estimated to contain about 2 billion tons of iron ore. But since it is located in the middle of a jungle, it requires a 650 km railway across Guinea and a deep-water port on the country's coast to ship the ore. No time frame has been given on when all this will be done. But I do believe it will happen.

Once its production starts to kick in, supplying China with high-quality iron ore, China’s reliance on Australia could become less precarious. It remains to be seen whether shipments from Guinea will be as smooth as what we have been seeing from Australia. Nevertheless, these two countries, with friendly relationships in China are a potential threat to Rio’s export to Asia.

Rio’s UK listing

My shares were listed on the London stock exchange. In the long term, I am optimistic about the future for the UK outside of the European Union. But even though I am an optimist about the long term, I do believe it is not going to be a smooth road getting there. The risks of the UK now leaving the EU without a deal has increased.

With it comes a probability of a lower currency, which affects the investment in any shares held by foreign investors like myself. I still hold other UK listed companies, but the sale of RIO is a way to trim my exposure to the GBP.

The conclusion is to take profit

My investment over just 10 months returned 41.9% inclusive taking into account the changes in the exchange rate and also the two dividend payments received this year.

Had I kept the shares I might be able to make more money if this rally in iron ore will continue. But there are some lessons I have learned over the years. In the past, I have been riding the market up in many of my positions, only to see the profits vanish like dew on an early morning.

I now ask myself whether I think there is a higher probability that the share price will go up further, or if the probability of it reversing to mean is higher.

My conclusion was that of the latter of the two probabilities. Besides that, even if I was wrong, nobody lost money from taking profits.

I believe the risk, of a reversal in the price, compared to how much reward one can expect here on out, favor selling the position.

Therefore, Déjà Vu to RIO.

I have seen these cyclical movements before. I believe there will be another time to pick up this great company at a much lower price. It could be a year, or two, but in the meantime, I have other candidates on my watch list who can receive this allocation of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.