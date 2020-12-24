The bank, the largest in its key geographies, has what it takes to weather the current difficult environment, and is favourably positioned to benefit from the turn of the tide.

Benefits of scale and longevity of operations are sometimes considered less important in today’s world of start-ups and nimble businesses. But behemoths that can demonstrate resilience in the face of an unprecedented global crisis are truly valuable, for their strength in withstanding unfavourable business circumstances. Despite COVID-19 driven challenges in economic growth across all its markets, BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQY) continues to maintain scale and profitability; and the stock, at its current levels, offers a chance to participate in the eventual upside that will come once the global economies, and Europe in particular, start to recover.

BNPQY’s results for Q3 FY20 were less impacted by economic slowdown than expected, with Q3 earnings declining by only about 2.3%. It is easy to write this surprise off as non-recurring – the bank’s profit was supported by an increase in trading revenue, backed by a surge in trading volumes – which may not be a recurring phenomenon. But it is useful to focus, instead, on BNPQY’s standing in Europe, its ability to garner a big share of trading surge, which has more than offset the pressures in its International Finance segment. It is more important to consider the high likelihood that BNPQY’s business will reap the benefits of the first green shoots of recovery in Europe; and the fact that the bank raised EUR250 billion for its clients even in H1 FY20, and led the highest quantum of bond issues in the period, when Europe was still in the first throes of the pandemic. BNPQY’s financial performance in 2020 is an indicator of how intrinsically intertwined the bank is with European capital raise requirements.

The reliance on European nations (where BNPQY’s ~75% gross commitments are located) is offset by how diversified BNPQY’s revenue mix is – with no sector accounting for more than 5% of its total gross commitments, the bank is largely shielded from sector-specific shocks, even if it cannot be completely immune from the demand slowdown in Western Europe.

BNPQY’s exposure to major sectors (Sep 2020) % of total gross commitments Aircraft 0.8% Hotels, Tourism & Leisure 0.8% Non-Food Retail 0.6% Transport and Storage (Exc. Shipping) 2.8% Oil and Gas 2.0%

Source: BNP Paribas

This assessment of credit quality strength is also reflected in the management’s estimate of Cost of Risk, which is lower than most peers, as of June 2020. The bank’s cost of risk stood at 33% of its gross operating income, significantly lower than the average of its peers (of Euro Zone banks), which stood at about 51%. With a CET1 ratio of 12.6% (over 300 bps higher than ECB’s guidance of 9.22%), the bank’s financial structure is solid, with risks pertaining to capital adequacy and strength at low levels.

The low cost of risk, along with ~3% savings in operating costs, has supported the bank’s net profit generation in the current FY, which has registered a small decline of 2.3% in YTD FY20. The bank, which eliminated transformation costs in the current FY, has earmarked dividend pay-out as 50%, payable when Europe’s regulators allow for disbursement of banking profits, which has endeared it to investors. The stock rose 8% following the announcement of its 3Q results, and has surged strongly following the announcements regarding the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Europe. It is currently is hovering around the $25 level, ~48% up since November 2020.

Despite the strong rally, BNPQY’s stock is still cheap. With a TTM PE of under 8 times, the stock is an inexpensive entry pass to participate in the eventual, inevitable rally in the financial markets, which will likely coincide with the recovery of the European industry and production, driving up the credit off-take in those markets.

The real risks to BNPQY, as with other banks, emerge from the fact that the credit performance of its existing borrowers is still a monitorable, that continues to be only partially clear even now. As moratoria and debt servicing holidays granted on loans are beginning to expire, how borrowers will approach repayments to financial institutions is still a black-box, and delinquencies on loans could considerably change banks’ earnings profile in the near-term, as BNPQY may be forced to book losses or make provisions for bad loans. The risk becomes graver with the news emerging out of the pandemic situation. Various European nations, including BNPQY’s key markets of France, Italy and Belgium, reinstated lock-downs in Q4 FY20, and new strains of the virus being discovered could potentially elongate the period of stress on the economy, which will enhance the risk of non-performing loans for all the banks. For BNPQY specifically however, the bank’s guidance that over 60% of its loan moratoria have expired, and 99% of its moratorium expired loans are performing is encouraging, and supports the management’s insistence on making lower-than-peers Cost of Risk provisions.

While organic growth will remain susceptible to the factors around the Covid-19 pandemic, persistent expectations around BNPQY’s acquisition of Societe Generale’s (SG’s) business continue to abound the market. BNPQY has demonstrated better business strength and return profile than its competitor – BNPQY’s YTD FY20 flattish revenue trend reflects a far greater resilience when compared to SG’s 12% decline in revenues in the period. The former’s Return on Tangible Equity [ROTE] is much stronger at 8.2%, compared to SG’s -1.4% ROTE for the 9-months ending September 2020. SG’s struggles are partly baked into its stock price, which has not recovered completely from the March meltdown, and is trading at ~4-5 times its TTM earnings. The currently suppressed valuations may finally be the trigger for a long-anticipated consolidation in European banks, and BNPAY’s stock will likely be rerated if the transaction should come about.

Conclusion

While investors cannot bank on potential merger and acquisition activity, BNPQY’s comparison with SG reinforces the strength of the latter’s business. The bank, the largest in its key geographies, has what it takes to weather the current difficult environment, and is favourably positioned to benefit from the turn of the tide. This makes BNPQY a solid bet for long-term hold, and the current price is still an attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.